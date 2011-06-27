  1. Home
Used 1998 Acura Integra Consumer Reviews

54 reviews
Almost Perfect

butch, 12/27/2009
Vehicle: 1998 GSR 4dr. Color cypress green. I purchased the car in March of 1998, and have enjoyed almost every thing about it, no problems at all. The only improvement it 'needs' is a 6 speed transmission. Highway driving gets tiresome at 70-75 mph. Leave ratios 1-5 alone and drop in an overdrive 6th. Drop rpm down about 300 to 500.

Greatest car i ever owned.

jwoods4290, 05/06/2013
I've owned about 5 cars now, and this car is beyond amazement. i bought my integra with 128K miles on it, and i drive it 150 miles a day (not by choice) and it holds firm and nothing ever wrong with it. simple oil changes and maintenance and she will last you. Also, car is cheap to hook up and do things with so that's a +. but at the end of the day, this is the greatest car i ever owned and i refuse to leave acura just due to this integra. If you want stylish yet reliability AND GAS mileage, this is for you. Would recommend to everyone.

LOVE

acenter, 02/25/2013
If you get the chance to buy one DO! Make ppl jealous. This was my first car. I bought it in 2006 with 101k miles and will never regret it. It has been a great car. It's very fun to drive: stops great, accelerates quick, and takes corners like nothing. After moving a few times, I'm amazed at how much stuff you can fit in the trunk! The back seat is tight and no one likes to ride back there, but I'm the only one in the car most of the time. It now has over 204k miles on it and still runs like a dream. I average 29mpg and have gotten up to 33mpg hwy miles. I will never sell it. I just bought a new car but will keep this one for a fun weekend car. It has held up well and had no major issues.

BEST low-maintenance sports compact.

thedirtybird, 11/23/2012
Writing this review is almost as difficult a decision as selling my Integra was. The car was brilliant! People constantly trying to steal it was not. Having worked as a valet and driven virtually every commonly available car on the road, the Integra turned out to be the best balance of sporty, economical, and affordable, especially for a college student on a budget (and not wanting to "settle" for a Geo or Cavalier). To be honest, the non-VTEC LS trim has enough bang for your buck... and when will you -really- be needing VTEC?

The Best

Winson, 04/07/2002
The best car.

