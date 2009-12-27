Used 1998 Acura Integra for Sale Near Me

2 listings
Showing 1 - 2 out of 2 listings
  • 1997 Acura Integra LS
    used

    1997 Acura Integra LS

    212,663 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,969

  • 1993 Acura Integra LS
    used

    1993 Acura Integra LS

    54,070 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,599

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

Consumer Reviews for the Acura Integra

Overall Consumer Rating
4.954 Reviews
  • 5
    (89%)
  • 4
    (9%)
  • 3
    (2%)
Almost Perfect
butch,12/27/2009
Vehicle: 1998 GSR 4dr. Color cypress green. I purchased the car in March of 1998, and have enjoyed almost every thing about it, no problems at all. The only improvement it 'needs' is a 6 speed transmission. Highway driving gets tiresome at 70-75 mph. Leave ratios 1-5 alone and drop in an overdrive 6th. Drop rpm down about 300 to 500.
