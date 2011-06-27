Used 1994 Acura Integra Consumer Reviews
1994 tegg rs sedan
This is the first car I've owned had it for just about a year brought it for 2800$ from original owner with 200000 km on the clock. I've not a single problem with it, all parts are cheep and easy to find, if you want to do engine work Honda B series are incredibly easy to upgrade. Got enough power to push you back in your seat and still I get over 30 mpgs on low grade fuel. Paint matching is a little hard to do when rust comes in on the wheel wells all tegs have a metallic paint. I've got just over 270k on it now so easy and comfy to drive. I'll drive it till I have enough money to buy another.
The test of time
bought this car with 66K miles on it; it was owned by a family member who took care of it. I have taken care of it and have driven it hard many many time; i have strapped kayaks on top (three); and have trailered as many as 10...people laugh at me when i show up with this car laden with boats...but it has stood-up. This sets the bar for reliability for all other cars. With 147K miles on it, i have bought another car for replacement...but think i will hang on to it yet for the sheer fun of driving it. They just dont make them like this anymore
1994 Integra
I have loved this car from the moment that I took my test ride. I bought the VTEC engine to get in and out of Atlanta short ramp interstate traffic. It has done the job exceedingly well. The reason for my high mileage is that it is our car of choice for every weekend activity as well as to/from my place of business during the week. My wife's TL stays home.
Acura Integra, sports car or sedan?
I've had this car for a few days now, and I have to say that I absoloutley love it. There's a great feel to it, even though it's almost ten years old. It almost feels like an old porsche, kind of throaty. One thing I wish I could have is the keyless entry, but I think it is actually installed on my car it's just been disabled (???) So anyway, I have to say I truley love this car.
my integra
I've had lots of fun with this car do to the fact of all the after market parts you can bye for it.I also enjoy driving it ,it has excelent handling through windy mountains.it also rides very smooth at speeds of 100+mph threw long desert streaches.
