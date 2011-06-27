Estimated values
1990 Acura Integra GS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$619
|$1,409
|$1,834
|Clean
|$547
|$1,248
|$1,625
|Average
|$402
|$925
|$1,207
|Rough
|$257
|$602
|$788
