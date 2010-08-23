Used 1990 Acura Integra for Sale Near Me

2 listings
Showing 1 - 2 out of 2 listings
  • 1993 Acura Integra LS
    used

    1993 Acura Integra LS

    54,070 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,599

  • 1997 Acura Integra LS
    used

    1997 Acura Integra LS

    212,663 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,969

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

Consumer Reviews for the Acura Integra

Overall Consumer Rating
4.645 Reviews
  • 5
    (69%)
  • 4
    (24%)
  • 3
    (4%)
  • 1
    (2%)
A Pretty Good Car
David,08/23/2010
It's had fewer problems than other cars we've owned. I've done most of the work on it myself. One major problem was that it wouldn't start when hot. After checking on the Internet for a while, I fixed it at no cost by re-soldering a cracked solder joint in the main relay. Another problem was that one couldn't immediately remove the ignition key after starting the car. Again, the Internet came to the rescue and I had to clean the transmission lever electrical contacts (a lot of screws to remove to get to it). The ignition switch failed but got fixed by cleaning and lubing the contacts. A lot of work getting to it. Other problems were mostly like this, little cost but some work needed.
