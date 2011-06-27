Used 1990 Acura Integra Consumer Reviews
A Pretty Good Car
It's had fewer problems than other cars we've owned. I've done most of the work on it myself. One major problem was that it wouldn't start when hot. After checking on the Internet for a while, I fixed it at no cost by re-soldering a cracked solder joint in the main relay. Another problem was that one couldn't immediately remove the ignition key after starting the car. Again, the Internet came to the rescue and I had to clean the transmission lever electrical contacts (a lot of screws to remove to get to it). The ignition switch failed but got fixed by cleaning and lubing the contacts. A lot of work getting to it. Other problems were mostly like this, little cost but some work needed.
BEEN IN THE FAMILY SINCE NEW
My mom bought a 1990 acura integra GS in the summer of 1989. I had never seen anything like it. It was small and sleek and yet so nimble. I wanted it. .. ten years later. I got it. I always thought I'd only have it for a few years, and that turned into 13. Now it's old now and cosmetically falling apart, but the second you turn the key and take off, all the scuffs, scratches and dings disappear. It's the most fun I've ever had driving a car. It's like a cross fit champion wearing an awkward and ill fitting suit. It's time for me to finally move on. But this car never required anything but replacement parts that couldn't last the 250k miles I put on it. Most reliable car I've ever owned.
Breaking up is hard to do
I'm trying to find a new home for my 20 year old car with 230K miles. I love this car and wish I could buy a new one. Mine really is succumbing to the hard life in New England and I think I just have to let it go to the great racetrack in the sky.
Never die
With over 250,000 miles on it i drove it from California to Texas with no problems. didn't think i would buy a car and have it forever.
Good Car
I liked it a lot and enjoy driving it all the time.
Sponsored cars related to the Integra
Related Used 1990 Acura Integra info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner