Used 1990 Acura Integra Consumer Reviews

A Pretty Good Car David , 08/23/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful It's had fewer problems than other cars we've owned. I've done most of the work on it myself. One major problem was that it wouldn't start when hot. After checking on the Internet for a while, I fixed it at no cost by re-soldering a cracked solder joint in the main relay. Another problem was that one couldn't immediately remove the ignition key after starting the car. Again, the Internet came to the rescue and I had to clean the transmission lever electrical contacts (a lot of screws to remove to get to it). The ignition switch failed but got fixed by cleaning and lubing the contacts. A lot of work getting to it. Other problems were mostly like this, little cost but some work needed. Report Abuse

BEEN IN THE FAMILY SINCE NEW bigbearhunter , 02/25/2013 3 of 3 people found this review helpful My mom bought a 1990 acura integra GS in the summer of 1989. I had never seen anything like it. It was small and sleek and yet so nimble. I wanted it. .. ten years later. I got it. I always thought I'd only have it for a few years, and that turned into 13. Now it's old now and cosmetically falling apart, but the second you turn the key and take off, all the scuffs, scratches and dings disappear. It's the most fun I've ever had driving a car. It's like a cross fit champion wearing an awkward and ill fitting suit. It's time for me to finally move on. But this car never required anything but replacement parts that couldn't last the 250k miles I put on it. Most reliable car I've ever owned. Report Abuse

Breaking up is hard to do Sherry in Cambridge , 01/14/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I'm trying to find a new home for my 20 year old car with 230K miles. I love this car and wish I could buy a new one. Mine really is succumbing to the hard life in New England and I think I just have to let it go to the great racetrack in the sky. Report Abuse

Never die joe ponce , 03/20/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful With over 250,000 miles on it i drove it from California to Texas with no problems. didn't think i would buy a car and have it forever. Report Abuse