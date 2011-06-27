Estimated values
2017 Volvo XC60 T5 Dynamic 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,612
|$21,234
|$24,008
|Clean
|$18,123
|$20,670
|$23,352
|Average
|$17,144
|$19,543
|$22,041
|Rough
|$16,166
|$18,415
|$20,729
Estimated values
2017 Volvo XC60 T5 Inscription 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,612
|$21,234
|$24,008
|Clean
|$18,123
|$20,670
|$23,352
|Average
|$17,144
|$19,543
|$22,041
|Rough
|$16,166
|$18,415
|$20,729
Estimated values
2017 Volvo XC60 T6 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,148
|$26,409
|$29,858
|Clean
|$22,539
|$25,708
|$29,043
|Average
|$21,322
|$24,306
|$27,412
|Rough
|$20,105
|$22,904
|$25,781
Estimated values
2017 Volvo XC60 T6 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,048
|$24,012
|$27,149
|Clean
|$20,495
|$23,375
|$26,407
|Average
|$19,388
|$22,100
|$24,924
|Rough
|$18,282
|$20,825
|$23,441
Estimated values
2017 Volvo XC60 T6 Dynamic 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,048
|$24,012
|$27,149
|Clean
|$20,495
|$23,375
|$26,407
|Average
|$19,388
|$22,100
|$24,924
|Rough
|$18,282
|$20,825
|$23,441