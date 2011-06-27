Used 2017 Volvo XC60 T5 Inscription Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$40,950
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)425.5/555.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Packages
Climate Packageyes
Inscriptionyes
Advanced Packageyes
Preferred Option Package w/Dual Xenon Headlightsyes
Preferred Option Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
160-watt audio outputyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Heated Front Seatsyes
Dual Outboard Two-Stage Child Booster Seats w/Power Child Locksyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear hip Room53.8 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room55.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
20" x 8.0" Avior Alloy Wheelyes
Active Dual Xenon Headlights with Headlight Washersyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity67.4 cu.ft.
Length182.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place30.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance9.1 in.
Height67.4 in.
EPA interior volume132.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.2 in.
Width74.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Stone
  • Crystal White Metallic
  • Rich Java Metallic
  • Luminous Sand Metallic
  • Flamenco Red Metallic
  • Onyx Black Metallic
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Power Blue Metallic
  • Ice White
  • Osmium Grey Metallic
  • Magic Blue Metallic
  • Mussel Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Off-Black, leather
  • Soft Beige, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
235/60R18 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
