2022 Volvo V60 Cross Country
MSRP range: $45,700
|MSRP
|$46,795
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$45,001
2022 Volvo V60 Cross Country Review
- SUV-like utility
- Exceptionally comfortable front seats
- Sleek Scandinavian design
- More ground clearance than most wagons and some SUVs
- Infotainment isn't as intuitive as some systems
- Only one engine choice
- Limited interior storage
- Wireless charging is now standard
- Minor changes to option packages
- Part of the second V60 Cross Country generation introduced for 2020
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Volvo V60 Cross Country.
Features & Specs
- Base MSRP
- $45,700
- MPG & Fuel
- 22 City / 31 Hwy / 25 Combined
- Fuel Tank Capacity: 15.9 gal. capacity
- Seating
- 5 seats
- Drivetrain
- Type: all wheel drive
- Transmission: 8-speed shiftable automatic
- Engine
- Inline 4 cylinder
- Horsepower: 250 hp @ 5500 rpm
- Torque: 258 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
- Basic Warranty
- 4 yr./ 50000 mi.
- Dimensions
- Length: 188.3 in. / Height: 59.2 in.
- Overall Width with Mirrors: 80.3 in.
- Overall Width without Mirrors: N/A
- Curb Weight: 4017 lbs.
- Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: N/A
Safety
FAQ
Is the Volvo V60 Cross Country a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 V60 Cross Country both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Volvo V60 Cross Country fuel economy, so it's important to know that the V60 Cross Country gets an EPA-estimated 25 mpg. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Volvo V60 Cross Country. Learn more
What's new in the 2022 Volvo V60 Cross Country?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Volvo V60 Cross Country:
- Wireless charging is now standard
- Minor changes to option packages
- Part of the second V60 Cross Country generation introduced for 2020
Is the Volvo V60 Cross Country reliable?
To determine whether the Volvo V60 Cross Country is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the V60 Cross Country. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the V60 Cross Country's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Volvo V60 Cross Country a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Volvo V60 Cross Country is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 V60 Cross Country is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Volvo V60 Cross Country?
The least-expensive 2022 Volvo V60 Cross Country is the 2022 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $45,700.
Other versions include:
- T5 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $45,700
What are the different models of Volvo V60 Cross Country?
If you're interested in the Volvo V60 Cross Country, the next question is, which V60 Cross Country model is right for you? V60 Cross Country variants include T5 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of V60 Cross Country models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
