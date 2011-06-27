  1. Home
2022 Volvo V60 Cross Country

MSRP range: $45,700
Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 Wagon Exterior
+20
MSRP $46,795
Edmunds suggests you pay $45,001
What Should I Pay
6 for sale near you
2022 Volvo V60 Cross Country Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • SUV-like utility
  • Exceptionally comfortable front seats
  • Sleek Scandinavian design
  • More ground clearance than most wagons and some SUVs
  • Infotainment isn't as intuitive as some systems
  • Only one engine choice
  • Limited interior storage
  • Wireless charging is now standard
  • Minor changes to option packages
  • Part of the second V60 Cross Country generation introduced for 2020
2022 Volvo V60 Cross Country pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Volvo V60 Cross Country.

Be the first to write a review
Helpful shopping links

Features & Specs

Base MSRP
$45,700
MPG & Fuel
22 City / 31 Hwy / 25 Combined
Fuel Tank Capacity: 15.9 gal. capacity
Seating
5 seats
Drivetrain
Type: all wheel drive
Transmission: 8-speed shiftable automatic
Engine
Inline 4 cylinder
Horsepower: 250 hp @ 5500 rpm
Torque: 258 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Basic Warranty
4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Dimensions
Length: 188.3 in. / Height: 59.2 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors: 80.3 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors: N/A
Curb Weight: 4017 lbs.
Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: N/A
See all features & specs
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover5 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover9.9%

IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

FAQ

Is the Volvo V60 Cross Country a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 V60 Cross Country both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Volvo V60 Cross Country fuel economy, so it's important to know that the V60 Cross Country gets an EPA-estimated 25 mpg. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Volvo V60 Cross Country. Learn more

What's new in the 2022 Volvo V60 Cross Country?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Volvo V60 Cross Country:

  • Wireless charging is now standard
  • Minor changes to option packages
  • Part of the second V60 Cross Country generation introduced for 2020
Learn more

Is the Volvo V60 Cross Country reliable?

To determine whether the Volvo V60 Cross Country is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the V60 Cross Country. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the V60 Cross Country's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 Volvo V60 Cross Country a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Volvo V60 Cross Country is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 V60 Cross Country is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 Volvo V60 Cross Country?

The least-expensive 2022 Volvo V60 Cross Country is the 2022 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $45,700.

Other versions include:

  • T5 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $45,700
Learn more

What are the different models of Volvo V60 Cross Country?

If you're interested in the Volvo V60 Cross Country, the next question is, which V60 Cross Country model is right for you? V60 Cross Country variants include T5 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of V60 Cross Country models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
More about the 2022 Volvo V60 Cross Country

2022 Volvo V60 Cross Country Overview

The 2022 Volvo V60 Cross Country is offered in the following submodels: V60 Cross Country Wagon. Available styles include T5 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). The 2022 Volvo V60 Cross Country comes with all wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 8-speed shiftable automatic. The 2022 Volvo V60 Cross Country comes with a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. basic warranty, a 4 yr./ unlimited mi. roadside warranty, and a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2022 Volvo V60 Cross Country?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Volvo V60 Cross Country and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 V60 Cross Country.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Volvo V60 Cross Country and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 V60 Cross Country featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2022 Volvo V60 Cross Country?

2022 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

The 2022 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $46,795. The average price paid for a new 2022 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $1,794 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $1,794 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $45,001.

The average savings for the 2022 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 3.8% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 6 2022 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the in the Ashburn area.

Which 2022 Volvo V60 Cross Countries are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2022 Volvo V60 Cross Country for sale near. There are currently 14 new 2022 V60 Cross Countries listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $51,005 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 Volvo V60 Cross Country. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $2,669 on a used or CPO 2022 V60 Cross Country available from a dealership near you.

Can't find a new 2022 Volvo V60 Cross Countrys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Volvo for sale - 5 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $20,250.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

What is the MPG of a 2022 Volvo V60 Cross Country?

2022 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, premium unleaded (recommended)
25 compined MPG,
22 city MPG/31 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG25
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive Trainall wheel drive
Displacement2.0 L
Passenger Volume123.0 cu.ft.
Wheelbase113.2 in.
Length188.3 in.
WidthN/A
Height59.2 in.
Curb Weight4017 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2022 Volvo V60 Cross Country?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volvo lease specials

