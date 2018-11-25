Used 2018 Volvo V60 Cross Country for Sale Near Me
- 31,282 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$21,974$4,241 Below Market
Honda of Lincoln - Lincoln / Nebraska
2018 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Package, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Climate Package, Dual front impact airbags, Front Park Assist, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Windshield Washer Nozzles, Interior Air Quality System (IAQS), Leather Seating Surfaces, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Premium audio system: Sensus Connect, Rear Parking Sensors, Telescoping steering wheel. 22/30 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 1188 miles below market average!Honda of Lincoln Nebraska.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV440MWK7J2045067
Stock: T8103B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-04-2020
- 32,735 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$22,999$1,790 Below Market
Off Lease Only Orlando - Orlando / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $6040 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV440MWK4J2059430
Stock: O301664
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-18-2020
- 50,130 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$19,698$2,780 Below Market
Phillips Buick GMC - Fruitland Park / Florida
This Ice White 2018 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 Premier might be just the 4 dr wagon awd for you. Flaunting a sharp white exterior and a beechwood brown/off-black interior. Don't sit on this decision for long...schedule your test drive today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV440MWK0J2055259
Stock: 7018A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 21,812 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$26,998$1,095 Below Market
CarMax Ft. Lauderdale - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Davie / Florida
Prior Use: FLEET,RENTAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV440MWK1J2052452
Stock: 19235265
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 21,659 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$26,500$1,447 Below Market
Koons Tysons Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Vienna / Virginia
2018 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 Bright Silver Metallic Backup Camera, Blind Spot Monitors, Navigation, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Steering Wheel, Sirius XM, Power moonroof. AWD 2.0L I4 16V Turbocharged Odometer is 3901 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV440MWK3J2043476
Stock: 000J9579
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- certified
2018 Volvo V60 Cross Country T512,954 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,990$1,077 Below Market
Kline Volvo Cars - Maplewood / Minnesota
Twilight Bronze Metallic 2018 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Certified. Leather Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Backup Camera, Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Package, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Convenience Package, Electric Power Steering Personalization, Front Park Assist, Heated Front Seats, Heated Front Seats & Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, HomeLink Integrated Garage Door Opener, Keyless Entry & Drive, Rear Park Assist Camera. Volvo Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Roadside Assistance * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Transferable Warranty * Vehicle History * 1-Year complimentary Volvo On Call app. Remote climate control, locks, fuel, maintenance & driving journal. Vehicle History Report with Buyback Guarantee. Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement * 170+ Point Inspection * Limited Warranty: 60 Month/Unlimited Mile upgradeable up to 10 years (calculated from the original in-service date & zero miles) 4D Wagon 2018 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 AWD Automatic with Geartronic 2.0L I4 16V Turbocharged 22/30 City/Highway MPG 22/30 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV440MWKXJ2044463
Stock: KV3431A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 16,957 miles
$28,512
Bob Penkhus Volvo Cars - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Distinct in design with performance and capability, our 2018 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 AWD Wagon is displayed in Twilight Bronze Metallic. Powered by a TurboCharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that executes 240hp matched to an 8 Speed Automatic transmission for smooth passing power. This All Wheel Drive provides near 30mpg on the highway while showing off 18-inch Neso diamond-cut alloy wheels, active dual xenon headlights, skid plates and extra ground clearance on our V60 Cross Country that help to emphasize its dynamic character. You'll most certainly appreciate the sublime comfort synonymous with Volvo, as well as all-road capability, so plan your trip and enjoy every mile.Everything you need is close at hand in the beautiful T5 cabin featuring a leather seating with driver memory settings, panoramic sunroof, keyless ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, parking assist, and intelligent storage options. Get acquainted with the Sensus infotainment interface featuring smartphone apps, navigation, Bluetooth, Harman Kardon audio with available satellite radio and more. This is first-class travel any way you look at it!Carefully engineered befitting Volvo's long-standing heritage of superior safety, our V60 Cross Country provides peace of mind with advanced safety features including the innovative City Safe system as well as a rearview camera. Fun to drive and eager to please, this T5 is the intelligent choice!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV440MWK8J2058524
Stock: 20MC125
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 20,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$29,998
CarMax Escondido - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Escondido / California
Prior Use: RENTAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV440MWK1J2057957
Stock: 19381948
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 22,406 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$27,998
CarMax Charleston - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Charleston / South Carolina
Prior Use: FLEET,RENTAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV440MWK2J2053352
Stock: 18947667
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 22,479 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$28,998
CarMax Newport News - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Newport News / Virginia
Prior Use: RENTAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV440MWK0J2059621
Stock: 19185642
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 44,639 miles
$22,994$573 Below Market
BMW of El Cajon - El Cajon / California
Bright Silver Metallic 2018 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 AWD Automatic with Geartronic 2.0L I4 16V Turbocharged V60 Cross Country T5, 4D Wagon, 2.0L I4 16V Turbocharged, Automatic with Geartronic, AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: On-Call Plus, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable rear head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: Sensus Connect, Radio data system, Radio: High Performance AM/FM/CD, Rain sensing wipers, Rear fog lights, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Sensus Navigation with Mapcare, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers. Recent Arrival! 22/30 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV440MWKXJ2058461
Stock: SJ9062-1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 29,318 milesDelivery Available*
$26,990
Carvana - Pittsburgh - Pittsburgh / Pennsylvania
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first. Current Address: 600 Creek Road Delanco, NJ 08075 (NOT A RETAIL LOCATION)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV440MWK2J2050130
Stock: 2000617205
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 29,357 milesDelivery Available*
$26,990
Carvana - Houston - Houston / Texas
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV440MWK8J2058863
Stock: 2000630514
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 39,569 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$25,999
Alan Byer Volvo Cars - Syracuse / New York
40,000 Mile Maintenance Done!!! Cross Country... Navigation... Heated Front Seats Steering Wheel... Convenience and more! Wrapped in Bright Silver is this clean 2018 Volvo V60 T5 AWD with under 40,000 low miles. Completely loaded with 18' sleek wheels, backup camera, sunroof, keyless drive entry, City Safety, dual power front seats and much more! One owner with a clean Carfax history report and NO ACCIDENTS!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV440MWK0J2042088
Stock: Z1305
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-31-2019
- 45,654 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$25,499
Alan Byer Volvo Cars - Syracuse / New York
2018 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 Black Stone AWD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV440MWK4J2052204
Stock: V2556B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 23,296 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$28,764
Sullivan Brothers Toyota - Kingston / Massachusetts
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 Platinum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV440MWM6J2050066
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 39,238 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$25,998
Alan Byer Foreign Auto - Utica / New York
Cross Country... Heated Front Seats & Steering Wheel... Convenience and more! Wrapped in Black Stone is this clean 2018 Volvo V60 T5 AWD with under 40,000 low miles. Completely loaded with a navigation system, backup camera, rear park assist sensors, sunroof, City Safety, keyless drive & entry, digital speed display and more! One owner with a clean Carfax history report and NO ACCIDENTS!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV440MWK1J2042116
Stock: Z1441
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-20-2019
- 23,029 miles
$25,900
Premier Cape Cod - Hyannis / Massachusetts
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV440MWK2J2059510
Certified Pre-Owned: No
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.