Used 2018 Volvo V60 Cross Country for Sale Near Me

164 listings
V60 Cross Country Reviews & Specs
  • 2018 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 in Silver
    used

    2018 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5

    31,282 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $21,974

    $4,241 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 in Gray
    used

    2018 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5

    32,735 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $22,999

    $1,790 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 in White
    used

    2018 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5

    50,130 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $19,698

    $2,780 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 in Light Blue
    used

    2018 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5

    21,812 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $26,998

    $1,095 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 in Silver
    used

    2018 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5

    21,659 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $26,500

    $1,447 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 in Dark Brown
    certified

    2018 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5

    12,954 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $27,990

    $1,077 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 in Dark Brown
    used

    2018 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5

    16,957 miles

    $28,512

    Details
  • 2018 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 in White
    used

    2018 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5

    20,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $29,998

    Details
  • 2018 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 in Black
    used

    2018 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5

    22,406 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $27,998

    Details
  • 2018 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 in White
    used

    2018 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5

    22,479 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $28,998

    Details
  • 2018 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 in Gray
    used

    2018 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5

    44,639 miles

    $22,994

    $573 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 in White
    used

    2018 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5

    29,318 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $26,990

    Details
  • 2018 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 in White
    used

    2018 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5

    29,357 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $26,990

    Details
  • 2018 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 in Silver
    used

    2018 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5

    39,569 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $25,999

    Details
  • 2018 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 in Black
    used

    2018 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5

    45,654 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $25,499

    Details
  • 2018 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 Platinum in Dark Brown
    used

    2018 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 Platinum

    23,296 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $28,764

    Details
  • 2018 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 in Black
    used

    2018 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5

    39,238 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $25,998

    Details
  • 2018 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 in Black
    used

    2018 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5

    23,029 miles

    $25,900

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Volvo V60 Cross Country

Write a review
Love this car
Dennis McG,11/25/2018
T5 Platinum 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
I had a 2010 Volvo XC70 and wanted a smaller, more fuel efficient and practical vehicle with the latest in safety features and that's what it has. Plus it has 4-wheel drive and slightly higher ground clearance making it easy to get in and out of vehicle. Storage is just fine for the 2 of us and out 2 standard poodles
Report abuse
