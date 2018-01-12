Overall rating 7.2 / 10

The 2018 Volvo V60 Cross Country fits into a niche occupied by a small group of vehicles such as the Audi A4 Allroad, Subaru Outback and Volkswagen Golf Alltrack: It's a do-it-all wagon. These models start out as standard wagons, but then the automakers give them increased ground clearance and standard all-wheel drive to enhance their capability when the pavement ends.

The V60 Cross Country has the same stylish interior as the V60 but comes with unpainted wheel arch extensions and some body protection pieces to help minimize scuffs and nicks from kicked-up rocks and branches. The V60 Cross Country is no rock crawler, but the increased ground clearance and all-wheel drive should help you in situations such as getting to a remote campsite or just dealing with an unplowed driveway.

Just as with the V60 wagon, though, the Cross Country's rear cargo and passenger space are lacking. Most full-size adults won't want to spend too much time back there. Also, the Cross Country doesn't handle as well as the regular V60. Still, if you want a luxury wagon and require more ground clearance, the V60 Cross Country is a solid choice.