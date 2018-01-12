2018 Volvo V60 Cross Country Review
Pros & Cons
- An elegant choice if you can't decide between sedan or crossover
- Enhanced light off-road capabilities
- Front seats are very comfortable
- Rides rougher than you'd expect of a small luxury wagon
- Rear cargo space and legroom are tight
- Handling doesn't inspire much confidence when going around turns
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which V60 Cross Country does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.2 / 10
The 2018 Volvo V60 Cross Country fits into a niche occupied by a small group of vehicles such as the Audi A4 Allroad, Subaru Outback and Volkswagen Golf Alltrack: It's a do-it-all wagon. These models start out as standard wagons, but then the automakers give them increased ground clearance and standard all-wheel drive to enhance their capability when the pavement ends.
The V60 Cross Country has the same stylish interior as the V60 but comes with unpainted wheel arch extensions and some body protection pieces to help minimize scuffs and nicks from kicked-up rocks and branches. The V60 Cross Country is no rock crawler, but the increased ground clearance and all-wheel drive should help you in situations such as getting to a remote campsite or just dealing with an unplowed driveway.
Just as with the V60 wagon, though, the Cross Country's rear cargo and passenger space are lacking. Most full-size adults won't want to spend too much time back there. Also, the Cross Country doesn't handle as well as the regular V60. Still, if you want a luxury wagon and require more ground clearance, the V60 Cross Country is a solid choice.
2018 Volvo V60 Cross Country models
The 2018 Volvo V60 Cross Country is a five-seat wagon based on the V60 wagon. There are two trims available: T5 and T5 Platinum. Both have a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine (240 hp, 258 lb-ft of torque), an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.
Standard equipment on the T5 includes 18-inch wheels, automatic headlights, LED running lights, hill descent control, rear parking sensors, a sunroof, power-folding heated mirrors, roof rails, rear privacy glass, front and rear skid plates, dual-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable front seats, driver-seat memory settings, leather upholstery, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a 40/20/40-split rear seat with power-folding headrests, and a built-in cargo cover/dog safety divider.
Tech features include Bluetooth, Volvo On Call emergency services, the Volvo Sensus infotainment interface with a 7-inch display, Sensus Connect smartphone apps, a navigation system, and an eight-speaker sound system with a CD player, a USB audio interface and satellite radio.
The Convenience package adds a rearview camera and keyless ignition and entry. The Technology package includes adaptive cruise control and a variety of accident avoidance and driver alert technologies (e.g., forward collision warning and mitigation as well as lane departure warning).
The V60 Cross Country Platinum T5 models include the Convenience and Technology packages and add adaptive xenon headlights with washers, auto-dimming mirrors and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.
A few other options are available for both trims. The BLIS package comes with a blind-spot monitoring system, rear cross-traffic alert and front parking sensors. The Climate package adds an interior air-quality system and a multitude of heated items, including the front and rear seats, steering wheel, windshield and windshield washer nozzles. Integrated child booster seats come with the Climate package and can also be picked as a stand-alone option.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2015 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 Platinum Wagon (turbo 2.5L inline-5 | 6-speed automatic | FWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Volvo V60 Cross Country has received some revisions, including a new engine and transmission, shuffling of options and trim packages. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Volvo V60, though.
Driving6.5
Comfort7.5
Interior7.5
Utility7.5
Technology
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.2 / 10
|Driving
|6.5
|Comfort
|7.5
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|7.5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2018 Volvo V60 Cross Country.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the V60 Cross Country models:
- Driver Alert Control
- Warns the driver of erratic driving by using a camera to compare the road geometry with the driver's steering input.
- Distance Alert
- Lets you know when you're following too closely to the car in front by flashing a warning on the dash.
- Queue Assist
- Helps drivers in slow and stop-and-go traffic maintain spacing by matching speeds with the car in front, even down to a stop, from 0-18 mph.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the V60 Cross Country
Related Used 2018 Volvo V60 Cross Country info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2006
- Used Chevrolet Cruze 2014
- Used Ram 2500 2016
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2009
- Used Acura TL 2007
- Used Chrysler 300 2014
- Used Lexus IS 300 2017
- Used BMW 7 Series 2017
- Used Cadillac XT5 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Ford Ranger
- 2019 INFINITI Q50
- 2021 Subaru Impreza News
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class News
- BMW 5 Series 2019
- 2019 INFINITI QX80
- 2019 4 Series
- 2019 Chevrolet Express
- 2019 Acura NSX
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 XC60
- 2019 XC40
- 2019 Volvo S60
- Volvo XC90 2019
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 Volvo V90
- 2019 Volvo V90 Cross Country
- 2021 Volvo XC60
- Volvo XC90 2020
- 2020 Volvo V90