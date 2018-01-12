  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.2 / 10
Consumer Rating
(8)
2018 Volvo V60 Cross Country Review

Pros & Cons

  • An elegant choice if you can't decide between sedan or crossover
  • Enhanced light off-road capabilities
  • Front seats are very comfortable
  • Rides rougher than you'd expect of a small luxury wagon
  • Rear cargo space and legroom are tight
  • Handling doesn't inspire much confidence when going around turns
List Price Estimate
$22,595 - $25,874
Used V60 Cross Country for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Which V60 Cross Country does Edmunds recommend?

Unlike the V60 wagon, the V60 Cross Country is not available with a higher-output engine. So our choice is the V60 Cross Country T5 Platinum. It comes with a premium Harman Kardon sound system, navigation, and extra safety options such as adaptive cruise control and forward collision mitigation.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.2 / 10

The 2018 Volvo V60 Cross Country fits into a niche occupied by a small group of vehicles such as the Audi A4 Allroad, Subaru Outback and Volkswagen Golf Alltrack: It's a do-it-all wagon. These models start out as standard wagons, but then the automakers give them increased ground clearance and standard all-wheel drive to enhance their capability when the pavement ends.

The V60 Cross Country has the same stylish interior as the V60 but comes with unpainted wheel arch extensions and some body protection pieces to help minimize scuffs and nicks from kicked-up rocks and branches. The V60 Cross Country is no rock crawler, but the increased ground clearance and all-wheel drive should help you in situations such as getting to a remote campsite or just dealing with an unplowed driveway.

Just as with the V60 wagon, though, the Cross Country's rear cargo and passenger space are lacking. Most full-size adults won't want to spend too much time back there. Also, the Cross Country doesn't handle as well as the regular V60. Still, if you want a luxury wagon and require more ground clearance, the V60 Cross Country is a solid choice.

2018 Volvo V60 Cross Country models

The 2018 Volvo V60 Cross Country is a five-seat wagon based on the V60 wagon. There are two trims available: T5 and T5 Platinum. Both have a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine (240 hp, 258 lb-ft of torque), an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.

Standard equipment on the T5 includes 18-inch wheels, automatic headlights, LED running lights, hill descent control, rear parking sensors, a sunroof, power-folding heated mirrors, roof rails, rear privacy glass, front and rear skid plates, dual-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable front seats, driver-seat memory settings, leather upholstery, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a 40/20/40-split rear seat with power-folding headrests, and a built-in cargo cover/dog safety divider.

Tech features include Bluetooth, Volvo On Call emergency services, the Volvo Sensus infotainment interface with a 7-inch display, Sensus Connect smartphone apps, a navigation system, and an eight-speaker sound system with a CD player, a USB audio interface and satellite radio.

The Convenience package adds a rearview camera and keyless ignition and entry. The Technology package includes adaptive cruise control and a variety of accident avoidance and driver alert technologies (e.g., forward collision warning and mitigation as well as lane departure warning).

The V60 Cross Country Platinum T5 models include the Convenience and Technology packages and add adaptive xenon headlights with washers, auto-dimming mirrors and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

A few other options are available for both trims. The BLIS package comes with a blind-spot monitoring system, rear cross-traffic alert and front parking sensors. The Climate package adds an interior air-quality system and a multitude of heated items, including the front and rear seats, steering wheel, windshield and windshield washer nozzles. Integrated child booster seats come with the Climate package and can also be picked as a stand-alone option.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2015 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 Platinum Wagon (turbo 2.5L inline-5 | 6-speed automatic | FWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Volvo V60 Cross Country has received some revisions, including a new engine and transmission, shuffling of options and trim packages. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Volvo V60, though.

Driving

6.5
When the Cross Country was first tested, it was let down by its low-grip tires and old powertrain. Braking, handling and acceleration are consequently weaker than a V60 equipped with the current powertrain. Otherwise, it's just as pleasant to drive with the added ground-clearance benefit.

Acceleration

6.0
The 240-horsepower, 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder provides solid power and acceleration. The eight-speed automatic pairs with it nicely and shifts quickly.

Braking

6.5
Emergency-braking distances are a little longer than average for a car with all-season tires. Stickier rubber would yield better results. But the brakes themselves seem fine, resisting fade and producing consistent stopping distances.

Steering

8.5
There are three steering modes. Comfort is sloppy, High is "elastic-bandy." We liked Medium the best, with a proper weighting and a direct action, without being busy or nervous at highway speeds. Gives a good balance of control and comfort.

Handling

6.0
The as-tested tires did the Cross Country no favors, delivering considerably worse grip and handling numbers at our track than a V60 with better rubber. But the extra ride height doesn't substantially hamper things.

Off-road

8.0
Its 7.9-inch ground clearance makes the Cross Country 2.6 inches higher than the regular V60. The standard all-wheel drive is a reactive system that diverts power front to rear based on traction or lack thereof. Hill descent control is standard.

Comfort

7.5
The sublime seats contribute greatly to the Cross Country's overall appeal. After a long day at work or doing something active outdoors, there's nothing quite like sinking into these impeccable buckets. Sadly, the ride is not as supple as we'd expect from a Volvo wagon.

Seat comfort

9.0
The leather front sport seats are perfectly contoured for both lateral support and comfort. There are few better. The outer rear seats are also deeply defined, making the center position higher and well-suited to children.

Ride comfort

6.0
You'd think the V60 Cross Country would have a comfier than normal ride, given its 18-inch wheels and extra ride height, but it's surprisingly firm and a bit stiff-legged over bumps. A sport-tuned BMW 3 Series actually rides better.

Noise & vibration

7.5
Interior

7.5
The V60 Cross Country doesn't boast as much space as many rival wagons or SUVs, but it succeeds as something above and beyond a sedan. The low roof and load height differentiate it from SUVs. Those averse to newfangled tech interfaces should appreciate the V60; techies may find it quaint.

Ease of use

7.0
The center stack is aesthetically pleasing, and certain basic controls are easy to use, but the tech interface is overdue for an ergonomic update. The reconfigurable digital instrument panel is excellent with large, clear graphics.

Getting in/getting out

9.0
The extra ride height makes it easier to get in and out than a regular V60, complementing the sensible seat height and appropriately sized doors. Relative to a high-riding SUV, the low cargo floor is a plus, and the low roof makes securing rack-mounted items easier.

Roominess

7.0
The front-seat room and adjustability are excellent, with superb telescoping wheel reach. The backseat headroom is good, but legroom is lacking relative to many small SUVs as well as the BMW 3 Series wagon.

Visibility

7.0
The Cross Country has a higher outward view than you get in regular wagons. Push-button-folding rear head restraints provide a clear view to back and rear-quarter windows.

Quality

8.0
Volvo's reputation for building a solid car is intact in the V60 Cross Country. The leather is soft, and the materials covering the dash are richly textured. Perhaps not luxurious in the traditional sense, but there's a premium feel.

Utility

7.5
Small-item storage is subpar up front. So is the maximum cargo capacity of 43.8 cubic feet, but it's more useful in practice and benefits from a low load floor and 40/20/40-split seats. The standard dog-securing net can attach in two places.

Technology

The one place where the V60 comes up short is in infotainment. While the standard system features USB, Bluetooth and satellite radio, it lacks advanced smartphone integration.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall7.2 / 10
Driving6.5
Comfort7.5
Interior7.5
Utility7.5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Volvo V60 Cross Country.

5(75%)
4(25%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
8 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love this car
Dennis McG,11/25/2018
T5 Platinum 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
I had a 2010 Volvo XC70 and wanted a smaller, more fuel efficient and practical vehicle with the latest in safety features and that's what it has. Plus it has 4-wheel drive and slightly higher ground clearance making it easy to get in and out of vehicle. Storage is just fine for the 2 of us and out 2 standard poodles
v90 cross country and t6...first impression.
Steve,06/09/2019
T5 Platinum 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
great vehicle and its appearance is incredible!! I've owned pick-ups for the past 20 years. Smooth ride, quiet cabin...even with moon roof open. fit and finish is exceptional. acceleration is far better than I expected from a 4 cylinder (T6). I thought the "assist" technologies would be annoying...they are not...yet. the only shortcoming ive found is entering and exiting the drivers cabin. the footwell is deep and the rear door pillar makes for and awkward exit.. the stereo is very good and its not the harmon karden or b/w system. i'm very happy with the vehicle
Good Cruising Car
G Daddy,08/08/2019
T5 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
This car does everything well but is not great at any one thing other than great seat comfort.
The heart of a sports car.
Valley Girl,03/06/2020
T5 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
This is one snappy little car with lots of zip and safety features galore. Holds the road nicely, corners well, and good cargo space. It's a good, not a boat of a car, that doesn't seem like a "wagon."
See all 8 reviews of the 2018 Volvo V60 Cross Country
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2018 Volvo V60 Cross Country features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the V60 Cross Country models:

Driver Alert Control
Warns the driver of erratic driving by using a camera to compare the road geometry with the driver's steering input.
Distance Alert
Lets you know when you're following too closely to the car in front by flashing a warning on the dash.
Queue Assist
Helps drivers in slow and stop-and-go traffic maintain spacing by matching speeds with the car in front, even down to a stop, from 0-18 mph.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

