  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo V60 Cross Country
  4. 2022 Volvo V60 Cross Country
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 Specs & Features

More about the 2022 V60 Cross Country
More about the 2022 V60 Cross Country
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$45,700
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
descent controlyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG25
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/31 mpg
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)349.8/492.9 mi.
Engine
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower250 hp @ 5500 rpm
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
adaptive headlightsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Packages
Polestar +$1,295
Lounge Package +$2,800
Protection Package +$355
Climate Package +$750
Advanced Package +$1,900
Protection Package Premier +$670
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
10 total speakersyes
220 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Harman Kardon Premium Sound +$800
Backrest Massage Front Seats +$500
Bowers & Wilkins Premium Sound +$4,000
Eyeglass Holder +$80
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room37.4 in.
Front hip room55.3 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front shoulder room56.1 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear hip Room53.4 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room54.5 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
19" 5-Double Spoke Black Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels +$800
Hands-Free Power Tailgateyes
Integrated End Pipes +$245
Bumper Cover - Stainless Steel +$145
Foldable Trailer Hitch w/Ball +$1,440
Protective Grille Steel +$480
20" 7-Spoke Wheel Kit w/All-Season Tires +$2,910
Load Bars +$345
Dimensions
Dimensions
Curb weight4017 lbs.
EPA interior volume123.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height59.2 in.
Length188.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity60.5 cu.ft.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors80.3 in.
Wheel base113.2 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pine Grey Metallic
  • Crystal White Metallic
  • Thunder Grey Metallic
  • Birch Light Metallic
  • Denim Blue Metallic
  • Fusion Red Metallic
  • Ice White
  • Onyx Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Blonde City Weave, cloth
  • Maroon Brown, leather
  • Charcoal, premium leather
  • Amber, premium leather
  • Blonde, premium leather
  • Charcoal, leather
  • Maroon Brown, premium leather
  • Blonde, leather
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
215/55R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Inventory

Related 2022 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars

Recommended

Other models