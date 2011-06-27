  1. Home
2015 Volvo V60 Cross Country Review

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent crash scores
  • sublimely comfortable front seats
  • light-duty off-road capability
  • low load and roof heights
  • smart features for kids and dogs.
  • Disappointing fuel economy and acceleration
  • limited rear legroom
  • firm ride quality
  • modest cargo capacity.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Combining a sleek wagon body with the ride height and capabilities of a crossover, the 2015 Volvo V60 Cross Country is an intriguing concept, though its disappointing fuel economy, acceleration and interior space may give some shoppers pause.

Vehicle overview

The 2015 Volvo V60 Cross Country started life as a standard-issue V60 wagon, but then Volvo sent it to SUV finishing school. The result is a genre-bending vehicle that blends the sleek styling of a wagon with the ruggedness of a crossover SUV. Otherwise, the V60 Cross Country remains true to its roots, which means it has state-of-the-art safety features, a handsome cabin and exceptionally comfortable front seats. But with upgrades like 7.4 inches of ground clearance and underbody skid plates, the V60 Cross Country is equipped to tackle a wider range of challenges.

The muscled-up character of this Volvo is clear from its elevated ride height and dark fender extenders, which give it an SUV-like appearance at a glance. Instead of the expected boxy body, however, the V60 Cross Country flaunts slippery, sculpted sheet metal that comes courtesy of its sport wagon heritage. Not surprisingly, it mostly retains the carlike character of the regular V60 from the driver seat, except that the added height gives you a superior vantage point in traffic. That's an appealing concept for shoppers who prefer true wagons like the V60 but wouldn't mind some crossover elements, too.

At this point, it may seem like the Cross Country is the V60 of choice. However, as it comes standard with all-wheel drive, it must make do with a previous-generation Volvo powertrain that produces slower acceleration and considerably lower fuel economy than the front-wheel-drive V60 Drive-E model. Rival wagons are superior as well. Then there are downsides shared with the regular V60. Rear legroom is relatively tight, which is a problem that crossovers generally avoid with their taller bodies and upright rear benches. Also disappointing is the Cross Country's maximum cargo capacity of 43.8 cubic feet, which puts it on par with compact hatchbacks.

For 2015, your choices for luxury wagons are few, but those remaining picks might be better alternatives. If you are looking for greater space, capability and fuel economy from a wagon and aren't horribly concerned with a luxury badge or premium cabin appointments, the 2015 Subaru Outback has an awful lot to offer. If you want to stick with upscale European models, the 2015 Audi Allroad and 2015 BMW 3 Series Wagon offer sportier handling dynamics and more modern engines. The latter also boasts a more spacious and versatile cabin. The 2015 Volvo XC70 is an older design, but it's airier inside and lets Volvo fans keep it in the family. Then there are any number of desirable, similarly priced compact luxury SUVs.

Frankly, it's hard to make a strong case for the 2015 Volvo V60 Cross Country by the numbers, as its handful of alternatives are more versatile and efficient overall. But if you like the idea of a sophisticated luxury wagon with some off-roading tricks up its sleeve, it's worth giving the high-riding Cross Country a shot.

2015 Volvo V60 Cross Country models

The 2015 Volvo V60 Cross Country is an entry-level luxury wagon with a raised suspension, giving it light-duty off-road capability. It comes in two trim levels: base and Platinum.

Standard features for the base trim include 18-inch alloy wheels, front and rear skid plates, roof rails, automatic headlights, LED running lights, power-folding mirrors, automatic wipers, a power sunroof, front and rear foglights, remote engine start and rear parking sensors. Interior highlights include an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a configurable digital instrument display, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, eight-way power front seats (with power lumbar adjustment), driver memory settings, 40/20/40-split rear seatbacks with power-folding head restraints, a navigation system, a 3G data connection with WiFi hotspot capability, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a 7-inch central display, smartphone app integration and an eight-speaker audio system with a CD player, satellite and HD radio, an auxiliary audio jack and a USB/iPod interface.

Two options packages are offered on the base trim. The Convenience package includes keyless entry and ignition, a rearview camera, an integrated garage door opener and a digital compass, while the Technology package consists of adaptive cruise control, an enhanced forward collision mitigation system (including pedestrian and bicyclist detection), lane departure warning, automatic high beams and a drowsiness monitor.

The Platinum trim includes the Convenience and Technology packages as standard, and it adds adaptive xenon headlights, auto-dimming exterior mirrors, interior accent lighting and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound audio system.

Optional bundles on both trims include the Climate package (providing an upgraded air filtration system, along with heating (for the windshield washer nozzles, steering wheel and front and rear seats) and the Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) package (providing a blind spot warning system, rear cross-traffic alert, front parking sensors and lane change/merge assist).

Stand-alone options include a few of the bundled items above as well as interior wood trim, a pair of built-in child booster seats (which delete the heated rear seats if specified) and a rear seat entertainment system with dual screens.

2015 Highlights

The 2015 Volvo V60 Cross Country is a new vehicle.

Performance & mpg

The 2015 Volvo V60 Cross Country is powered by a turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder that produces 250 horsepower and 266 pound-feet of torque. It sends power to all four wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission. In Edmunds.com testing, though, a V60 Cross Country accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 7.5 seconds, which is about a full second slower than the front-wheel-drive V60 Drive-E as well as other wagons and compact SUVs.

EPA-estimated fuel economy for the Cross Country stands at 23 mpg combined (20 city/28 highway), a lackluster figure in comparison to some other luxury crossover SUVs. It achieved 24.5 mpg on the Edmunds evaluation route, which is significantly worse than the front-wheel-drive V60 Drive-E model that returned 32.9 mpg on the same route.

Safety

The 2015 Volvo V60 Cross Country's list of standard safety features includes antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. Also standard is Volvo's City Safety forward collision mitigation system, which detects imminent collisions with other cars and can automatically apply the brakes. The Technology package features an enhanced version of this system that can detect pedestrians and cyclists.

Additional safety options include lane departure warning, blind spot warning with rear cross-traffic alert, lane change/merge assist and a driver drowsiness monitor.

In crash tests conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the regular V60 received the top score of "Good" in every tested category. Its frontal crash prevention technology also received a rating of "Superior." The higher-riding V60 Cross Country had not been crash tested as of this writing.

In Edmunds brake testing, the V60 Cross Country came to a stop in 127 feet, which is a few feet longer than average.

Driving

Like the regular V60, the Cross Country is generally a pleasant small wagon to drive. It is smaller and more maneuverable than a compact SUV, yet unlike with the regular V60, you do get a modicum of the elevated view out that SUV drivers enjoy. The Cross Country's elevated ride height also imbues it with the ability to tackle light off-roading challenges such as rutted dirt roads or grassy fields. The extra ground clearance may also be a plus for those who live in places where snowplows are slow to clear the roads.

The steering is nicely weighted and linear in its effort as you turn, but the Cross Country's handling around turns suffers from a lack of tire grip and some body roll. The regular V60 is much sharper to drive. Oddly, the Cross Country also has a surprisingly firm ride along with an elevated amount of vibration that makes its way into the cabin over bumps. Finally, acceleration feels quicker than our instrumented testing would indicate, but the six-speed automatic transmission is a bit dim-witted and the engine itself emits a rather uncouth growl.

Interior

The 2015 Volvo V60 Cross Country features a stylish interior crafted of premium materials. There's definitely some Swedish flair here, and the overall ambience is one of understated luxury. A driver-configurable digital gauge cluster provides three pre-programmed looks, giving the V60 Cross Country a high-tech character that not all rivals can match. The "Sensus" infotainment system is for the most part user-friendly, with our main quibble being the control knob's location on the dash, as console-mounted knobs tend to be easier for the driver to operate. Some may also find the recessed 7-inch display a bit basic by current standards.

The front seats are some of the most comfortable and supportive you'll find in any car, at any price. It's as if Volvo hired a chiropractor to design them -- they're that good. Shorter occupants may find the fixed headrests positioned too far forward, however. Adults in the rear seats may also wish for more legroom, though kids should fare well enough. Speaking of kids, the available built-in booster seats are remarkably handy for parents and grandparents who need to transport little ones from time to time.

Fold those rear seatbacks down and you'll end up with 43.8 cubic feet of cargo room, a surprisingly modest figure given that the V60 Cross Country isn't exactly a small car. Though this number is smaller than some of its competitors, the flexibility offered by the 40/20/40-split design makes the best use of the space available. The low load floor and the lower roof also make placing bulky, heavy items inside or up top much easier than in an SUV. The cargo area's standard two-position, roll-out dog security net is also a clever feature for those with four-legged friends.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Volvo V60 Cross Country.

5(40%)
4(40%)
3(0%)
2(20%)
1(0%)
4.0
5 reviews
See all 5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Solid, Comfortable, Stylish
dcc305,05/20/2015
T5 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A)
Unique styling drew me in when my S60 lease ended. Cross shopped Audi, BMW; better value and not nearly as common. Drives a bit more "sedate" than S60 but still more sport sedan than luxury SUV. Handles well, brisk acceleration, nice steering feel, tad less agile than S60 but admirably close given the elevated ground clearance/AWD weight. Quiet at speed, relaxing to drive but also fun and willing when pushed a bit. Sensus system is often criticized, but it makes sense to me and can be controlled from steering wheel, unlike competitors' systems. The keypad that some consider "dated" adds functionality. My S60 was very dependable. I expect mechanically similar V60CC to be the same. Update 5/18: Turned in at end of lease - would have bought, but buy-out was a bit over book. Really enjoyed this car. Family had issues with tight quarters, but as driver, very comfortable for me (average size male). In 3 years of ownership, 26000 miles, no reliability issues aside from occasional hiccups with the infotainment system which would self-correct when car re-started. I would agree with car review sites that, compared with competitors, Volvos drive a little “busier” - firm suspension, road imperfections come through, but overall car feels very solid and comfortable with better steering weight for my taste compared with Audi, BMW.
Very Hard To Beat
Marshall Field,12/27/2015
T5 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A)
Finally decided to get the v60 CC instead of the Benz GLA. It boiled down to comfort and cargo area. Love my choice. Drove 4+ hrs again today and instead of tired from the road, emerged from the car invigorated. Supremely comfortable. Slight negatives: "heavy" steering wheel MPG is only average
V 60 Cross Country wagon is great!
Dr. Don,03/03/2016
T5 Platinum 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A)
75,000 miles and love it more! UPDATE 60000 miles later, I still love it FIRST POST I looked at the Outback, the Audi, the BMW, the Benz, and the Volvo V60 CC. I studied all, test drove them and most importantly checked out cargo area. I spent 6 months researching! The Volvo V 60 CC was the only one which fit my criteria of 1. Total driver seat comfort (like sitting in your favorite easy chair) 2. Handling (tight steering and a sporty-feel) 3. Able to carry 4 sets of golf clubs without removing any clubs from the bags (Yes, including drivers!). I have two complaints. 1. the backup camera is on the outside of the car and will fog up with rain/snow 2. The tailgate is MANUAL and should be automatic. The more I drive this car (past year and 1/2) the more I love it! And the dealerships I have worked with are great.
Cute little wagon for 2 adults
Stephen Kish,06/19/2016
T5 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A)
Wagon suits my wife perfectly. Smaller than our Outback was (more like our 2008 than our 2012 in rear seating) and also uses regular gas for it's 5 cylinder turbo engine. It drives okay for me in sports mode ONLY. Otherwise programmed to be slow and be more fuel efficient. Great seats. Better than my Audi S5's premium leather seats. Bought it Certified pre-owned (demo) with 7K miles. Over 3 years left on original warranty plus Volvo adds a 3 year certification. BMW, Audi, etc. add 2 years for CPO & Mercedes only 1. I like the styling much more than the former Volvo wagons that looked like refrigerators on wheels. This is a sleek modern looking vehicle. Like a maxi version on the former cute little C70 which I liked as much as Mini's if not more. Like most al wheel drive cars the mileage isn't great in the city. He just enough pep, but no faster than our former Outback 3.6R. However the Outback had no sport mode to add pep when passing or accelerating. It's smaller than the Outback which I like for city parking. Rear space is small for a wagon, but with rear seats folded down there is plenty of room. It held five tires easily when I changes tires from all the Scorpion all-seasons. I run summer and winter tires always. The brakes are a weak point. Much longer stopping distance than a car at this price should require. Being bought for safety it's disappointing and needs a fix. The better tires help a bit. I like the keyless entry and the auto folding side mirrors which fold when you lock the car for parking. The rear windows inhibit viability, but that's the design. Our other option to the Outback was the Audi Cross Country. The option was too expensive and not a faster car. The Volvo parts are outrageous! I wanted a set of wheels for winter snow tires, but they were $500/each. If one of the OEM wheels has to be replaced that's the cost. The Tire Rack doesn't have this cars fitment yet so until they get one to spec out I can't buy winter tires. I suspect that this is not a big a seller as the FWD V60 which is less expensive and lower. We needed the Cross Country for it's height for snow clearance. We get too much! I blast our wagons out of the long driveway rather than shovel. My Audi S5 doesn't have much clearance though AWD. I prefer not to use it in heavy snow though I run high performance winter tires (Dunlap winter sports) in one size down from the OEM 19s. I plan to buy W80s or Xice3's for the Volvo once I find reasonably priced wheels. No way I'm buying Volvo wheels at their pricing. I bought W80s for snow and ice. Haven't had any bad weather to try them out. Rides well on these tires. Found really nice wheels from the tire rack. The electronics are limited to use with an AT&T mobile device (only) which is ridiculous. I use Verizon, so I can't use many features. Very sore point. On the positive side I stumbled onto a power mode feature that the dealership was not even aware of on this wagon. Rather than being part of the features you choose on the center console, it is on the turn signal! You choose power mode (1 of 3 choices) and put the shifter in sport mode and the car changes character from a slug to a car with zip. Now it stays in power mode!! I never use sport mode until the car warms up. Better safe than sorry. Overall I still think this car was a good choice. With Buick bringing the Opel wagon over from Europe where it is very popular, I may change my mind. I'll wait to see the Opel with the Buick badging. Mileage on this car is disappointing. in spite of my sporty driving habits.
See all 5 reviews of the 2015 Volvo V60 Cross Country
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 2015 Volvo V60 Cross Country features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2015 Volvo V60 Cross Country
More About This Model

Quick Summary
The V60 Cross Country is a premium midsize wagon with all-wheel drive that's designed to handle foul weather and light off-roading while also delivering carlike qualities that make it easier to live with than more trucklike SUVs.

It looks rugged and has the capability of huskier crossovers, but rides smoothly, handles deftly and most importantly to some, slips into parking spaces like a midsize sedan.

What Is It?
The 2015 Volvo V60 Cross Country is a midsize station wagon with a raised ride height and increased ground clearance to better negotiate deep snow, muddy dirt roads or even big city potholes.

The V60 Cross Country joins the larger XC70 wagon, which has been a mainstay in the brand's lineup. How are they different? The Cross Country has tidier dimensions and weighs less than the XC70, but to further separate the personalities of these two close kin, Volvo has slightly firmed the suspension of the Cross Country for a sportier driving experience.

The Cross Country is fractionally narrower and shorter (in length) than the XC70 by a full 8 inches. That translates to an inch less rear-seat legroom and a whopping 28.3 fewer cubic feet of cargo capacity with the rear seats folded flat.

As with the XC70, the enhanced foul-weather capability largely comes from a taller suspension that raises the wagon up nearly 3 inches above a conventional V60 and provides 7.9 inches of ground clearance. Most cars have around 5-6 inches of clearance, so the extra room under the chassis means larger rocks and deeper mud can pass beneath this V60 without damaging anything.

Its all-wheel-drive system is Volvo's latest and is said to react to wheel slip much more quickly than the previous systems. That means the Cross Country should crest steep snowy driveways easier, without the driver realizing the system is working overtime behind the scenes. The Cross Country also comes standard with Hill Descent Control, a feature that when engaged, automatically helps slow the car on steep descents by using the braking system.

2015 Volvo V60 Cross Country

What Body Styles and Trim Levels Does It Come In?
The V60 Cross Country is available only as a four-door station wagon with all-wheel drive. The base Cross Country model ($41,925) is very well equipped. Luxury touches like power leather seats with memory and a moonroof come standard. Since this is a Volvo, smart safety technology is naturally part of the package. Volvo's City Safe system comes on every Cross Country and can, at speeds below 31 mph, determine the likelihood of a collision and either prepare the brake system in anticipation of a panic stop or apply full braking.

A 250-horsepower inline five-cylinder engine comes standard and is matched to a six-speed automatic. The torque-rich drivetrain allows the V60 to effortlessly cruise around town or up steep grades without much pedal pressure from your right foot. According to the EPA, the V60 will return 23 mpg in combined driving.

Opt for the Platinum trim ($45,590) and Volvo includes an excellent-sounding 130-watt Harman Kardon audio system, xenon headlights with washers, Keyless Drive and a rear park assist camera among other features. The Platinum trim also carries both the Climate package (heated windshield, seats and steering wheel) and the Technology package.

The tech package is particularly valuable because it brings many of Volvo's latest safety systems to the Cross Country, like Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection with Full Auto Brake. This system uses radar and cameras to distinguish pedestrians and cyclists from other objects and apply full braking power to avoid an accident. Collision Warning with Full Auto Brake works similarly and can apply the brakes if it detects an accident is inevitable. The tech package also includes lane departure warning and conveniences like adaptive cruise control, active high beam and road sign information.

Of course, some options can be added individually to any Cross Country model, like heated front seats, glossy wood or black interior trim, a dual-screen rear DVD system and even two-stage booster seats for kids: a great feature for families.

2015 Volvo V60 Cross Country

How Does It Drive?
The Cross Country is based on the chassis of the V60, Volvo's sportiest wagon, but it doesn't handle with the crispness of a sport sedan. This is a tall car, so there is noticeable body roll through turns and the Volvo's brake pedal felt a bit soft. Generally, however, the Volvo has an engaging personality that feels less cumbersome than your average crossover. And that makes sense, as the Cross Country weighs a full 400 pounds less than Volvo's own XC60 crossover.

Volvo says the raised-up suspension delivers a bit more suspension travel, too. That means the longer stroke of the springs and shocks can absorb big bumps, so the ride is smoother. Take the Cross Country across a rock-strewn dirt two-track and it soaks up the terrain with ease. For those who tackle an urban grind through broken, potholed pavement every day, this is one wagon that won't spill your latte.

The five-cylinder provides plenty of torque at a low engine speed, so the V60 Cross Country never feels burdened, even on steep grades as you toe into the throttle. Volvo says the Cross Country takes 7.0 seconds to reach 60 mph, so this is certainly no hot rod. The six-speed automatic has a Sport mode that makes the transmission's upshifts firmer and more positive. Selecting this mode also changes the engine's fuel map to deliver better performance.

One of the best qualities about the Cross Country is its size. The car is relatively small and easy to place on the road. Similarly, it rides at a height that's a sweet spot between car and crossover. It's tall enough to provide excellent visibility of the road ahead and yet it's not so tall that it requires a huge effort to slide into and out of the seats.

2015 Volvo V60 Cross Country

How Well Does That All-Wheel-Drive System Work?
We were able to test the V60 on a special ice-driving course to get a feel for the system's traction. Armed with studded winter tires, we were turned loose on a giant ice slick the size of a football field.

Most impressive was how seamlessly the stability and traction control systems worked. You don't have to drive a certain way to take advantage of them, as they simply work in the background to keep you pointed in the right direction. We could basically floor the throttle and the systems would manage the torque and the wheel slip so we could drive precisely on solid ice.

When we turned the stability system off, the difference was dramatic. Even with studded tires, controlling the V60 without electronic help was a handful. There's no doubt that its stability and traction control systems are a huge advantage when it comes to handling low-traction situations.

2015 Volvo V60 Cross Country

How Does It Rate in Terms of Interior Comfort?
The interior of the Volvo is generally a luxurious and pleasant place to spend time. There are some elements, however, that look dated for a wagon in this class. The center portion of the dash is home to an army of buttons instead of the more modern central knoblike controller that most of its competitors use.

The dash screen is small and the system isn't quite as sophisticated and intuitive as those from other luxury brands. Once you dive into the menus, however, the Volvo offers nicely descriptive pictograph icons that help explain some of the car's more advanced features.

The Cross Country model of the V60 comes standard with Volvo's wonderfully supportive Contour sport seats. You could spend hours in them without fatigue. Rear-seat occupants have a bit less room to relax. A 6-footer has enough headroom, but legroom is on the tight side. Similarly, the rear door openings are fairly narrow.

The Cross Country's interior is probably a bit too tight for many families. However, that rear seat does split (40/20/40) and fold flat so hauling people and cargo together is easy. And with that whole rear seat folded, the Volvo can swallow 43.8 cubic feet of stuff. That's respectable, but shy of both the XC70 wagon and XC60 crossover.

2015 Volvo V60 Cross Country

What Are Its Closest Competitors?
Most buyers looking for all-weather traction mixed with cargo-hauling ability and seating for five will shop for a crossover or SUV, so it's not surprising that most manufacturers don't offer a tall station wagon like the V60 Cross Country. However, Audi and BMW offer all-wheel-drive wagons in the same price class.

2015 Audi Allroad: The Audi Allroad is the V60 Cross Country's closest competitor. The Allroad is an A4 wagon (Avant in Audi-speak) that's been raised to handle snow and mild off-road driving. However, the Audi has a bit less ground clearance than the Volvo. The Audi starts at $43,295 and delivers slightly more rear-seat legroom and space in the cargo hold.

2015 BMW 328i xDrive Sports Wagon: Unlike the Audi and Volvo, this BMW wagon doesn't ride on a raised suspension. And there's no skid plating. So this BMW isn't the best choice if you plan to drive on rough terrain. BMW's X1 is better suited to that task. But the $43,550 BMW does however handle curvy roads like a true sport sedan, and the powertrain feels much stronger than the Volvo's, too.

Why Should You Consider This Car?
You need an all-weather family vehicle but don't necessarily want an SUV. Or maybe you're just looking for something stylish and safe that can swallow a couple kids and their stuff. Either way, the V60 Cross Country is a unique offering in a limited segment.

Why Should You Think Twice About This Car?
Although you can option the Cross Country with Volvo's own booster seats, this wagon is a little small for a family larger than three. The wagon's roof line tapers dramatically and looks sleek, but that cuts into the cargo hold and doesn't allow for bulky items (like strollers) to fit easily. Volvo's own XC70 wagon can fit more inside and isn't that much larger on the outside or more expensive.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2015 Volvo V60 Cross Country Overview

The Used 2015 Volvo V60 Cross Country is offered in the following submodels: V60 Cross Country Wagon. Available styles include T5 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A), and T5 Platinum 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Volvo V60 Cross Country?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Volvo V60 Cross Countries are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Volvo V60 Cross Country for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Volvo V60 Cross Country.

Can't find a used 2015 Volvo V60 Cross Countrys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volvo V60 Cross Country for sale - 11 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $19,097.

Find a used Volvo for sale - 7 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $23,747.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo V60 Cross Country for sale - 3 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $22,088.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo for sale - 3 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $17,121.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Volvo V60 Cross Country?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

