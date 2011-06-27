  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(37)
2013 Volkswagen CC Review

Pros & Cons

  • Fuel-efficient and energetic turbo four-cylinder
  • well-built and stylish interior
  • ample standard features
  • distinctive styling
  • all-wheel drive on VR6 model.
  • Limited rear-seat headroom
  • smallish trunk.
List Price Range
$7,596 - $11,800
Used CC for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2013 Volkswagen CC presents an attractive and higher-quality alternative to other midsize sedans, though its smallish backseat and trunk may be deal-breakers.

Vehicle overview

Volkswagen recently switched its focus for the American market by putting a greater priority on vehicle size and thriftier prices. This can best be seen in the redesigned Passat and Jetta, both of which are larger and cheaper than before. To Volkswagen's credit, it's been a successful strategy. But not all of its vehicles fit that trend, and for folks willing to spend a little extra coin for a nicer car, there's the 2013 Volkswagen CC.

The CC is a step above most other midsize sedans. You can see it in profile, as it combines the lower body of a sedan with the tight roof line of a coupe. It's fractionally smaller inside and more expensive overall than the conventional Passat sedan, but it also boasts higher-quality construction, a more advanced base engine, sharper driving dynamics, better overall refinement and sleeker style. It also costs considerably more, as this is an entry-level luxury car with a commensurate level of comfort and convenience features.

For 2013, the CC gets its first thorough update since it was introduced for 2009. The front and rear styling have been altered to more closely resemble its VW family members, but the distinctive coupelike roof and the rest of the car's mechanicals go unchanged. Most importantly, the CC now features five seats versus its previous four. The newly added middle slot for the rear seat is far from spacious, but it does offer an added dimension of utility that VW buyers apparently demand.

In many ways, the 2013 VW CC bridges the gap among multiple vehicle types. With its sleek profile and emphasis on style, it inhabits a middle ground between sedan and coupe just like the Audi A7, BMW 5 Series GT and Mercedes-Benz CLS. At the same time, it exists in a similar position in the automotive marketplace. The earlier comparisons to the Passat also apply to family sedans like the Honda Accord and Hyundai Sonata, while the CC's less prestigious VW badge and lower price slot it below entry-level luxury models like the Audi A4 and Mercedes-Benz C-Class. Similar middle-ground choices include the Acura TL and Hyundai Genesis.

In general, the closer the CC's price is to the $30,000 mark, the better it compares on paper with all groups. The base model's abundance of features and powerful, efficient turbocharged four-cylinder make it arguably the most appealing choice.

2013 Volkswagen CC models

The 2013 Volkswagen CC is a midsize sedan that seats five people. There are six trim levels.

The base Sport comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic wipers, a Lighting package (automatic bi-xenon headlights, LED taillights), keyless entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear vents, cruise control, heated eight-way power front seats (with four-way lumbar), leatherette premium vinyl upholstery, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth and an eight-speaker sound system with a touchscreen interface, a CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod interface. The Sport Plus adds a standard automatic transmission, 18-inch wheels and LED running lights. The R-Line can be had with either transmission, but adds special exterior styling, different 18-inch wheels, foglamps and LED running lights.

The Lux adds to that a sunroof, interior ambient lighting and an upgraded touchscreen interface that includes a navigation system. The V6 version of the Lux obviously comes with the V6 engine, plus bigger brakes, heated windshield washers, headlight washers, auto-dimming and heated side mirrors, leather upholstery and a rearview camera.

Finally, the VR6 4Motion Executive adds standard all-wheel drive, front and rear parking sensors, massaging and ventilated front seats, a power rear sunshade, an upgraded trip computer screen and a premium sound system.

2013 Highlights

The Volkswagen CC gets revised front and rear styling for 2013 along with the addition of five-passenger seating and a new R-Line trim level.

Performance & mpg

The 2013 Volkswagen CC Sport, R-Line and Lux trims come with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that produces 200 horsepower and 207 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard on the base Sport and R-Line trim, but a six-speed automated manual known as DSG is optional on those trims and standard on the others. Front-wheel drive is standard on all four-cylinder models. In Edmunds testing, a CC with this engine and DSG went from zero to 60 mph in 7.3 seconds. This is average among entry-level luxury sedans, but more than a second quicker than most other four-cylinder-powered midsize family sedans. Fuel economy with the automatic is 22 mpg city/31 mpg highway and 25 mpg combined; the manual changes those to 21/32/25.

A 3.6-liter V6 good for 280 hp and 265 lb-ft of torque powers the front wheels in the Lux V6 and all four wheels in the VR6 4Motion Executive. A conventional six-speed automatic transmission is standard. In Edmunds testing, a V6 4Motion went from zero to 60 mph in 6.8 seconds. This is slow for an entry-level luxury sedan with an upgraded engine, and it's also slow for a V6-powered family sedan. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 17/27/21 with front-wheel drive and 17/25/20 with 4Motion.

Safety

Every 2013 Volkswagen CC comes standard with stability and traction control, antilock disc brakes (larger with V6), front side airbags and side curtain airbags. A rearview camera comes on the Lux V6 and Executive, while the latter also gets front and rear parking sensors.

In Edmunds brake testing, a CC Sport came to a stop from 60 mph in 123 feet, which is an average distance. The heavier VR6 required 127 feet to come to a complete stop.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the CC the highest possible rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset, side and roof strength tests.

Driving

The 2013 Volkswagen CC neatly splits the difference between sporty handling and a comfortable quality that should be agreeable to a majority of drivers. The sport-tuned suspension is on the firm side, but it should be OK for those used to German cars and still ably isolates passengers from all but the harshest of road imperfections. Compared to more traditional sport sedans, the CC exhibits more body roll, but handling is admirable nonetheless. The steering is light at parking-lot speeds and weights up nicely as speed increases, but it lacks the desired feedback for sporty driving. The turbo-4 offers reasonably quick acceleration, and we suspect it will be the engine of choice for most buyers, given its superior fuel economy. While the V6's acceleration times at the track trail those of its rivals, it feels acceptably peppy around town and on the highway.

Interior

From the base Sport model to the top-of-the-line Executive trim, the 2013 Volkswagen CC shows off the luxury amenities and workmanship normally associated with premium luxury brands. The vinyl-leatherette surfaces are not only convincing but also look and feel better than some of the genuine leather found in other cars. Other interior materials are well-textured, with the majority being soft to the touch. The CC is also a notable step up from the Passat.

The front seats offer a plethora of adjustments to fit nearly any body type. Backseat headroom is limited by the sloping roof line, so taller rear passengers will find themselves slouching to fit, but average-sized adults should find these seats supportive and comfortable, with ample legroom. The newly added middle row seat is certainly welcome, as it allows you to squeeze in an extra person on occasion. It's certainly not the most spacious middle seat in the world, but at least you won't have to take a second car.

The split-folding rear seats feature a center pass-through to add to the 13 cubic feet of trunk space, which is a bit small for a midsize sedan. As a result, a golf bag will need to lie diagonally within the trunk, limiting the ability to accommodate additional luggage.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Volkswagen CC.

5(62%)
4(27%)
3(3%)
2(0%)
1(8%)
4.4
37 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 37 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Very good for 30 months, then......
13vwcc20t,10/07/2015
Sport Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
The good: The car really drives very good, it has a responsive 2.0L turbo, great steering, slick DSG gearbox and is all around a fun to drive sporty sedan. It's also plenty roomy despite the low roofline and has ample trunk space. The bad: I hit 39K after about 30 mos. and things started to go wrong. First was a leaky shaft seal, then a bad water pump, now I'm having an issue with the adaptive headlamps. I didn't buy an ext. warranty because I never intended to keep the car past 50K? Big mistake. By the time I get the headlamp fiasco resolved I will be out about $2000 in repair, which is simply totally unacceptable. The xenon adaptive headlamps are really impressive, but be advised those xenon bulbs are extremely expensive. To replace one will run you $350-450! Why? largely due to the cost of the bulb/transformer and the fact that the entire front bumper cover must be removed to change the bulb? In summary, it's starting to feel like a "fragile" car, not something anyone desires.
CC has its moments
LS260395,11/02/2016
Sport Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
I just traded my 2013 CC after 4 yrs. and 67K. Many things to like about these cars, clean coupe like styling, great seats, above average steering/handling, 2.0T pulls strong, slick shifting DSG, terrific ergonomics, decent fuel economy(averaged 25.5 mpg). The bad news is.......when these cars have problems, it's going to cost you. The xenon headlamps are great, but each bulb/transformer will set you back $300. The car went through 3 batteries (the 2.0T generates a lot of heat), the water pump went out at about 35K, I had 2 oil leaks, etc...The moral to the story here is you will need a warranty on this car and even with that the maintenance feels more like an Audi or Porsche than a VW.
vr6 4motion - 5 years later
slk528,05/31/2013
VR6 4Motion Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6AM)
Car continues running like a top. There have been no issues mechanically and the car continues to operate flawlessly. I would buy another if they offered it with a V6. I wanted a mid-size awd car that's comfortable, looks great, gets decent mpg's despite Boston traffic and had nice options for a good price. This car has it all. I had a fully loaded 550i and this car has more options at half the price and it's faster too. Build quality is terrific. I hope it lasts me a long time. Update I've now owned this three years and it's been great. Nice performance, fantastic features that are usually found in cars that cost a lot more, great in the snow and it's fairly inexpensive to maintain. Update I usually dont keep cars for a long period of time, but it's been a trusted friend for the last 4 years. Knock on wood, it's very reliable, comfortable and still has a lot of go. My kids will get to have it when I'm ready to pass it on.
Great sports sedan
pjkroseville,06/10/2013
I've been a Honda guy since I was 17. I wanted a sedan mated to a 6 speed manual because I enjoy driving and the manual makes the experience much more fun! It is next to impossible to find an Accord with a manual transmission, so...I landed at VW. This is my first dive into a German car and I couldn't be happier with my 6-speed CC Sport. It is smooth, quiet,comfortable, sporty, great looking (many say it looks like a Benz CLS) and fun to drive. I've had it for over 5 months and I still look forward to driving it everyday. I'm in sales and spend a lot of time in my car and it's wonderful to drive. I drive over mountain passes, simply put it in 6th gear and it just goes. Well engineered
See all 37 reviews of the 2013 Volkswagen CC
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automated manual
Gas
200 hp @ 5100 rpm
See all Used 2013 Volkswagen CC features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2013 Volkswagen CC

Used 2013 Volkswagen CC Overview

The Used 2013 Volkswagen CC is offered in the following submodels: CC Sedan. Available styles include Sport Plus PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Lighting Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Sport 4dr Sedan w/Lighting Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Sport Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Lux PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), R-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Lux 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), VR6 Lux 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6AM), Sport 4dr Sedan w/Lighting Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), VR6 4Motion Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6AM), Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Lighting Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), R-Line PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), R-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), R-Line PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM).

