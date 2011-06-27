Vehicle overview

Volkswagen recently switched its focus for the American market by putting a greater priority on vehicle size and thriftier prices. This can best be seen in the redesigned Passat and Jetta, both of which are larger and cheaper than before. To Volkswagen's credit, it's been a successful strategy. But not all of its vehicles fit that trend, and for folks willing to spend a little extra coin for a nicer car, there's the 2013 Volkswagen CC.

The CC is a step above most other midsize sedans. You can see it in profile, as it combines the lower body of a sedan with the tight roof line of a coupe. It's fractionally smaller inside and more expensive overall than the conventional Passat sedan, but it also boasts higher-quality construction, a more advanced base engine, sharper driving dynamics, better overall refinement and sleeker style. It also costs considerably more, as this is an entry-level luxury car with a commensurate level of comfort and convenience features.

For 2013, the CC gets its first thorough update since it was introduced for 2009. The front and rear styling have been altered to more closely resemble its VW family members, but the distinctive coupelike roof and the rest of the car's mechanicals go unchanged. Most importantly, the CC now features five seats versus its previous four. The newly added middle slot for the rear seat is far from spacious, but it does offer an added dimension of utility that VW buyers apparently demand.

In many ways, the 2013 VW CC bridges the gap among multiple vehicle types. With its sleek profile and emphasis on style, it inhabits a middle ground between sedan and coupe just like the Audi A7, BMW 5 Series GT and Mercedes-Benz CLS. At the same time, it exists in a similar position in the automotive marketplace. The earlier comparisons to the Passat also apply to family sedans like the Honda Accord and Hyundai Sonata, while the CC's less prestigious VW badge and lower price slot it below entry-level luxury models like the Audi A4 and Mercedes-Benz C-Class. Similar middle-ground choices include the Acura TL and Hyundai Genesis.

In general, the closer the CC's price is to the $30,000 mark, the better it compares on paper with all groups. The base model's abundance of features and powerful, efficient turbocharged four-cylinder make it arguably the most appealing choice.