Used 2012 Volkswagen CC for Sale Near Me

- 74,426 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$9,261$531 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Winter Park - Winter Park / Florida
Navigation System Bluetooth Connection Cornsilk Beige/Black; V-Tex Leatherette Seat Trim Deep Black Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. ***ATTENTION***ALL OF OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES HAVE BEEN SANITIZED AND TREATED WITH OUR CLOROX TOTAL 360 TREATMENT SYSTEM. THIS TREATMENT IS EFFECTIVE IN KILLING 99.9% OF BACTERIA*: This 2012 Volkswagen CC Lux is AN Certified which is a 125 point Inspection which comes with a 90 day or 4000 Mile Limited WARRANTY. Whichever one comes first!! Every Purchase is WORRY FREE at AUTONATION TOYOTA WINTER PARK Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Why spend more money than you have to? This Volkswagen CC will help you keep the extra money you'd normally spend on gas. You can tell this 2012 Volkswagen CC has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 74,426mi and appears with a showroom shine. Take the guesswork out of where you are going with the top-tier navigation system found on this exceptional Volkswagen CC. How often was the oil changed? Were important service intervals taken care of? You'll have the records on this vehicles to know for sure. This Volkswagen CC is beautiful and the interior is clean with virtually no flaws. More information about the 2012 Volkswagen CC: With great understated styling and upscale standard features such as heated front seats and rain-sensing windshield wipers even on the base Sport model, the latest sport sedan from Volkswagen is positioned to fight well-known European luxury brands like BMW's 3-Series. Strengths of this model include Affordable luxury, lots of standard features and options, available all-wheel drive, and sleek design All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen CC Lux with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWHN7AN9CE523144
Stock: CE523144
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 87,623 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$7,490$1,453 Below Market
Bomnin Chevrolet Dadeland - Miami / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Light Brown 2012 Volkswagen CC R-Line FWD22/31 City/Highway MPGWe offer preferred pricing and VIP service to you directly through the Internet department. If you are looking for The NO Hassle Approach with No Back and Forth, then for More information about our low prices and or factory incentives please visit us at www.bomninchevrolet.com or contact us at 877.351.7065 We offer you the best service with the lowest price and the best selection guaranteed.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen CC Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWMN7AN5CE512799
Stock: 1241707B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 66,346 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$7,999
Nissan of Lewisville - Lewisville / Texas
FRESH, LOCAL NEW CAR TRADE! ULTRA LOW MILES, CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENTS OR DAMAGE. EXCELLENT CONDITION! THIS CC HAS BEEN SERVICED HERE, INSPECTED, SANITIZED, AND DETAILED FOR YOU! GARAGE KEPT, NON SMOKER, NONE NICER! HURRY!** Alloy Wheels / Premium Wheels, ** Cruise Control, ** Keyless Entry, ** Leather Seats, ** Security System, ** Stability Control, ** Steering Wheel Controls, ** USB Port, ** Carfax Accident Free, ** Inspected by Our ASE Technicians, ** Low Miles, ** Great Condition.Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Black 2012 Volkswagen CC Sport 2.0L Turbocharged TSI 22/31 City/Highway MPG 6-Speed Automatic DSG FWDNissan of Lewisville has a comprehensive service facility complete with ASE MASTER Certified mechanics and advisors. ALL vehicles undergo an extensive state vehicle inspection process! Only the best will qualify for Nissan Pre-Owned Certification. Don't buy a car off the street and spend thousands "certifying" it with your hard earned cash at every turn! BUY NISSAN OF LEWISVILLE CERTIFIED! Price and payments (including the amount of down payment) do not include tax, title, tags, documentation charges, emissions testing charges, or other fees required by law or lending organizations. All vehicle specifications, prices, and equipment are subject to change without notice. Purchase prices do not include tax, title, license, dealer adds, certifications, accessories, and documentation fee. Please verify all information. We are not responsible for typographical, technical, or misprint errors. Inventory is subject to prior sale. See dealer for details. 7 Day Vehicle Exchange Program on cars, trucks, and SUV inventory near Dallas, in Lewisville. Visit us at https://www.nissanoflewisville.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen CC Sport PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWMP7AN7CE512295
Stock: CE512295
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 119,411 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$6,499$843 Below Market
Best Price Dealer - Hallandale / Florida
THIS CLEAN 2012 VW CC SPORT LUXURY SEDAN COMES WITH AUX, ICE COLD AC, POWER OPTIONS, SUPER CLEAN LEATHER UPHOLSTERY, MUST BE SEEN IN PERSON TO BE APPRECIATED. **BEST PRICE DEALER INC** IS PROUD TO BE ONE OF THE FEW DEALERS TO HAVE THIS KIND OF VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY AND YOUR GARAGE CAN BE ITS HOME. ACT FAST! WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK AND GET CALLS FROM ALL OVER THE UNITED STATES AND BEYOND. EVERYONE'S APPROVED! OVER 40 BANKS TO WORK WITH... NO EXCUSES. YOU MUST GET FINANCED! WE ALSO OFFER BUY HERE PAY HERE,AND WE CAN EVEN OFFER INTEREST RATES STARTING AS LOW AS 2.9%, 90 DAYS AS CASH. PRICE BASED AFTER EQUITY OF $1500. WITH BEACON SCORE OF 750 OR ABOVE W.A.C.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen CC Sport PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWMP7AN7CE516380
Stock: 516380
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 86,048 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$7,677$867 Below Market
Haldeman Lexus of Princeton - Lawrenceville / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen CC Sport PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWMP7AN2CE514522
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 104,823 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,750
Audi Tyson Corner - Vienna / Virginia
*RECENT ARRIVAL*PRICED BELOW KBB FAIR*SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE*LEATHER SEATS*SUNROOF*VA INSPECTION AND EMISSION PERFORMED - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen CC Sport PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWMP7AN2CE506257
Stock: UA24225A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 113,143 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$7,500
US Auto Auction - Pennsauken / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen CC Sport PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWMP7AN8CE539831
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 77,286 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$8,350$506 Below Market
Empire Motors - Raleigh / North Carolina
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen CC Sport PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWMP7AN5CE508892
Stock: 508892
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 30,817 miles
$11,998
CarMax Ft. Myers - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Fort Myers / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen CC Lux PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWHP7AN9CE547339
Stock: 19285765
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 83,523 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$8,999
MINI of Montgomery County - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Nicely equipped with, *HEATED FRONT SEATS*, * Bluetooth and USB Connection *, Alloy Wheels, **ICRS-Intelligent Crash Response System**, 17" Phoenix Alloy Wheels, 8 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Heated front seats, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Radio: Premium VII Touchscreen w/8 Speakers, Rain sensing wipers, Rear seat center armrest, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Turn signal indicator mirrors, V-Tex Leatherette Seating Surfaces. Recent Arrival! ** All Pre-Owned vehicles go through a rigorous Multi-Point Inspection & all Necessary Maintenance & Reconditioning Items are Performed.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Odometer is 9907 miles below market average!***Check our "Live Market Pricing" and you will see we price to the market to ensure you get the best car for the best value. Call us at 240-238-1200 or visit us at www.miniofmontgomerycounty.com for more info. LET'S MOTOR!2012 Volkswagen CC Candy White
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen CC Sport PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWMP7AN4CE522251
Stock: P12597A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 79,176 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$9,400
D&D Truck and Auto - Graham / North Carolina
Clean CARFAX. Candy White 2012 Volkswagen CC Lux FWD 6-Speed Automatic DSG 2.0L Turbocharged TSI **NAVIGATION** **LEATHER** **150 POINT INSPECTION** **FULL DETAIL** **FRESH OIL CHANGE** **NEW STATE INSPECTION** Alloy wheels Heated front seats Power moonroof 4-Wheel Disc Brakes 8 Speakers ABS brakes Air Conditioning AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Anti-whiplash front head restraints Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror Automatic temperature control Bodyside moldings Brake assist Bumpers: body-color CD player Compass Delay-off headlights Driver door bin Driver vanity mirror Dual front impact airbags Dual front side impact airbags Electronic Stability Control Four wheel independent suspension Front anti-roll bar Front Bucket Seats Front Center Armrest Front dual zone A/C Front fog lights Front reading lights Heated door mirrors Heated Sport Comfort Front Seats Illuminated entry Leather Shift Knob Leather steering wheel Low tire pressure warning MP3 decoder Navigation System Occupant sensing airbag Outside temperature display Overhead airbag Overhead console Panic alarm Passenger door bin Passenger vanity mirror Power door mirrors Power driver seat Power passenger seat Power steering Power windows Radio data system Rain sensing wipers Rear anti-roll bar Rear reading lights Rear seat center armrest Rear window defroster Remote keyless entry Security system Speed control Speed-sensing steering Split folding rear seat Steering wheel mounted audio controls Tachometer Telescoping steering wheel Tilt steering wheel Traction control Trip computer Turn signal indicator mirrors Variably intermittent wipers V-Tex Leatherette Seating Surfaces Alloy wheels Heated front seats Power moonroof.We offer Guaranteed Credit Approval for all credit situations! Our vehicles come with a 30 day/1000 miles engine and transmission warranty ask a representative for details. Call us at 336-270-5104 today to schedule your test drive. Visit D&D Truck and Auto online at www.ddtruckandautos.com to see more pictures of this vehicle. Odometer is 13038 miles below market average! 22/31 City/Highway MPGSmall family owned business that is dedicated to selling quality used vehicles! Low overhead offers lower prices. We carefully select the vehicles we buy to ensure best price and quality.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen CC Lux Limited PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWHP7AN3CE546154
Stock: 12526
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 111,609 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFive Star DealerFair Deal
$6,995
Gerald Subaru of Naperville - Naperville / Illinois
Thank you for visiting another one of Gerald Subaru's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2012 Volkswagen CC Lux with 111,609mi. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Save money at the pump with this fuel-sipping Volkswagen CC. With an efficient and easy to use navigation system, this Volkswagen CC will help get you from Point A to Point B in no time flat.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen CC Lux with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWHN7AN5CE509435
Stock: T9705
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 81,436 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,499
Best Price Dealer - Hallandale / Florida
THIS CLEAN 2012 VW CC SPORT LUXURY SEDAN COMES WITH AUX, ICE COLD AC, POWER OPTIONS, SUPER CLEAN LEATHER UPHOLSTERY, MUST BE SEEN IN PERSON TO BE APPRECIATED. **BEST PRICE DEALER INC** IS PROUD TO BE ONE OF THE FEW DEALERS TO HAVE THIS KIND OF VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY AND YOUR GARAGE CAN BE ITS HOME. ACT FAST! WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK AND GET CALLS FROM ALL OVER THE UNITED STATES AND BEYOND. EVERYONE'S APPROVED! OVER 40 BANKS TO WORK WITH... NO EXCUSES. YOU MUST GET FINANCED! WE ALSO OFFER BUY HERE PAY HERE,AND WE CAN EVEN OFFER INTEREST RATES STARTING AS LOW AS 2.9%, 90 DAYS AS CASH. PRICE BASED AFTER EQUITY OF $1500. WITH BEACON SCORE OF 750 OR ABOVE W.A.C.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen CC R-Line PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWMP7ANXCE502697
Stock: 502697
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 52,452 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,599
CarMax Norcross - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Norcross / Georgia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in GA, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen CC Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWMN7AN0CE520843
Stock: 19288090
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 63,146 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,995
Fenton Family Dealerships - East Swanzey / New Hampshire
Drive this home today! Climb inside the 2012 Volkswagen CC! This sedan lines up eagerly against competing models, delivering the perfect blend of power, safety and flair! A turbocharger is also included as an economical means of increasing performance. Volkswagen infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: front and rear reading lights, cruise control, and much more. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen CC Lux PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWHP7AN7CE509575
Stock: 300772B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 75,451 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,900
J Bertolet Volkswagen - Orwigsburg / Pennsylvania
This one's a deal at $10,900. Complete with a classic black exterior and a cornsilk beige/black interior, this vehicle is in high demand. Work on your tan while sitting in traffic...just open the sunroof! Take advantage of the navigation system and know that this vehicle's looking out for you. View this beauty and our entire inventory today! Call for more details. Contact Information: J Bertolet Volkswagen, 555 Rt 61, Orwigsburg, PA, 17961, Phone: 5703660501, E-mail: johnbertolet@jbertolet.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen CC Lux Limited PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWHP7AN4CE523661
Stock: 10395A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 67,113 miles
$12,998
CarMax Huntsville - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Huntsville / Alabama
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in AL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $299 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls, check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen CC Sport PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWMP7AN5CE521318
Stock: 19261768
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 71,089 miles
$11,998
CarMax Fairfield - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Fairfield / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen CC Sport PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWMP7AN6CE535423
Stock: 18555426
Certified Pre-Owned: No
