Used 2012 Volkswagen CC for Sale Near Me

Navigation System Bluetooth Connection Cornsilk Beige/Black; V-Tex Leatherette Seat Trim Deep Black Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. ***ATTENTION***ALL OF OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES HAVE BEEN SANITIZED AND TREATED WITH OUR CLOROX TOTAL 360 TREATMENT SYSTEM. THIS TREATMENT IS EFFECTIVE IN KILLING 99.9% OF BACTERIA*: This 2012 Volkswagen CC Lux is AN Certified which is a 125 point Inspection which comes with a 90 day or 4000 Mile Limited WARRANTY. Whichever one comes first!! Every Purchase is WORRY FREE at AUTONATION TOYOTA WINTER PARK Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Why spend more money than you have to? This Volkswagen CC will help you keep the extra money you'd normally spend on gas. You can tell this 2012 Volkswagen CC has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 74,426mi and appears with a showroom shine. Take the guesswork out of where you are going with the top-tier navigation system found on this exceptional Volkswagen CC. How often was the oil changed? Were important service intervals taken care of? You'll have the records on this vehicles to know for sure. This Volkswagen CC is beautiful and the interior is clean with virtually no flaws. More information about the 2012 Volkswagen CC: With great understated styling and upscale standard features such as heated front seats and rain-sensing windshield wipers even on the base Sport model, the latest sport sedan from Volkswagen is positioned to fight well-known European luxury brands like BMW's 3-Series. Strengths of this model include Affordable luxury, lots of standard features and options, available all-wheel drive, and sleek design All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen CC Lux with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WVWHN7AN9CE523144

Stock: CE523144

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-22-2020