2015 Volkswagen CC Review

Pros & Cons

  • Well-built and attractive interior
  • ample standard features.
  • Limited rear-seat headroom
  • dated cabin technology
  • smallish trunk.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Attractive and well equipped, the 2015 Volkswagen CC presents an appealing middle ground between workaday family sedans and entry-level luxury sedans.

Vehicle overview

Flying under the radar could be the motto of the 2015 Volkswagen CC, a rakishly styled near-luxury sedan without the luxury-car badge. For some, that's a draw, and so is the CC's relatively moderate pricing. With the CC, you get a richly equipped midsize sedan for the same price as less well-outfitted "name brand" models that are a size smaller. If you don't mind the big VW badge on the nose, the CC could be a compelling package.

The CC's main draw is its upscale and well-stocked interior. It's sharp-looking, particularly when you get a two-tone color scheme, and with standard equipment such as navigation, dual-zone automatic climate control and power front seats with adjustable lumbar on both sides, the CC can hold its own among entry-level luxury sedans. Having said that, the CC's getting on in years, and it lacks some of today's commonly optional technology features. Examples include blind-spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control. Also, the CC's infotainment setup is pretty basic and lacks the big screens and expansive customization features found on other systems.

The 2015 Volkswagen CC's base price, as noted, is comparatively modest, and that means its competitors don't necessarily come only from the luxury sphere. You could very well look at loaded-up versions of the 2015 Ford Fusion or 2015 Mazda 6, which are also stylish, upscale and fun to drive. The new 2015 Acura TLX is also a close match, mirroring the CC's choices of four- or six-cylinder power with standard all-wheel drive for the latter. On the luxury end, the CC can be seen as a humbler, more attainable substitute for the 2015 Audi A4 or 2015 BMW 320i. Overall, the Edmunds.com "B" rated CC doesn't really wow us like it used to, but if you dig its style and don't care about the badge, it's a fine alternative to these established players.

2015 Volkswagen CC models

The 2015 Volkswagen CC is a midsize sedan that seats five people. There are four trim levels: Sport, R-Line, Executive and 4Motion Executive.

The base Sport comes standard with the four-cylinder engine, 17-inch alloy wheels, foglights, automatic wipers, automatic adaptive bi-xenon headlights, LED taillights, a rearview camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, cruise control, heated eight-way power front seats (with four-way lumbar), leatherette premium vinyl upholstery, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, 60/40-split-folding rear seatbacks, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, Volkswagen's Car-Net telematics, a navigation system and an eight-speaker sound system with a 5-inch touchscreen interface, a CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod adapter cable.

The R-Line trim adds 18-inch wheels, special exterior styling and unique door-sill plates, along with steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters when the automatic transmission is specified.

The Executive starts with the Sport's equipment and adds 18-inch wheels of its own, a sunroof, power-folding heated side mirrors, a hands-free trunk lid with a foot sensor, keyless entry and ignition, driver memory settings, leather upholstery and an upgraded 6.5-inch touchscreen interface with voice controls.

The 4Motion Executive adds the V6 engine, yet another 18-inch wheel design, standard all-wheel drive, front and rear parking sensors, heated front washer nozzles, an upgraded trip computer screen, ventilated front seats with driver massage and a 10-speaker Dynaudio sound system.

2015 Highlights

The 2015 Volkswagen CC is essentially unchanged.

Performance & mpg

All 2015 Volkswagen CC trims except the 4Motion Executive come with front-wheel drive and a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 200 horsepower and 207 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard for the Sport and R-Line. Optional on those trims and standard on the Executive is a six-speed automated manual transmission (Volkswagen calls it "DSG" for direct shift gearbox) that takes the place of a conventional automatic.

The 4Motion Executive steps up to all-wheel drive and a 3.6-liter V6 good for 280 hp and 265 lb-ft. A conventional six-speed automatic transmission (not the DSG) is the only transmission offered.

In Edmunds testing, a CC with the four-cylinder engine and DSG accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 7.0 seconds. This is merely adequate for an entry-level luxury sedan, but considerably quicker than most four-cylinder midsize family sedans. The heavier 4Motion Executive was barely better at 6.8 seconds, a disappointing performance given its elevated price point.

EPA estimated fuel economy with the DSG is 25 mpg combined (22 city/31 highway); the manual is also rated at 25 mpg combined (21 city/32 highway). The 4Motion Executive brings up the rear at a mediocre 20 mpg combined (17 city/25 highway).

Safety

Every 2015 Volkswagen CC comes standard with stability and traction control, antilock disc brakes, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and a rearview camera. The 4Motion Executive also has front and rear parking sensors that are unavailable on lower trims, which is particularly unfortunate given the CC's subpar outward visibility.

Also standard is VW's Car-Net telematics system. It includes automatic crash notification, roadside assistance, remote vehicle access, stolen vehicle location and geo-fencing (which allows parents to set electronic boundaries for teenage drivers). A Car-Net smartphone app lets owners control many of these functions on the go.

In Edmunds brake testing, a CC R-Line came to a stop from 60 mph in 120 feet, which is a good performance compared to similar sedans with all-season tires. The 4Motion Executive required an unimpressive 127 feet.

In crash testing conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the CC earned the highest rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests. In the small-overlap frontal-offset test, the CC was rated "Marginal" (second-lowest). The CC's seat and head restraint design was rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

The 2015 Volkswagen CC's four-cylinder engine provides respectable acceleration and fuel economy. The V6 is stronger, but the step up in cost doesn't seem worth it to us given the minimal improvement in acceleration. Unfortunately, if you want all-wheel drive, springing for the V6 is the only way to get it.

Most drivers will find that the CC strikes an agreeable balance between engaging handling and a comfortable ride. In typical Germanic fashion, the ride is on the firm side, but the suspension still takes the edge off of most road imperfections. When cornering at reasonable speeds, the Volkswagen CC doesn't feel as sharp and controlled as a pure-bred sport sedan, but it's more than respectable as family sedans go. If you prefer additional athleticism in spirited driving, something like the aforementioned 320i should hit the spot.

Interior

The 2015 Volkswagen CC comes in a few different trim levels, but even the base Sport treats you to rich interior materials and impressive build quality, easily meeting luxury-brand standards. As with many European models, there's no shame in the CC's standard leatherette (premium vinyl) upholstery – it exceeds some genuine leathers in both texture and appearance. The firm and supportive standard front seats provide the same power adjustments on both sides, a refreshing departure from the common practice of giving the passenger fewer toys. In the back, headroom is limited due to the CC's sleek roof line, but legroom is surprisingly ample.

The CC starts to show its age in the behind-the-times size and capability of its touchscreen displays, especially the base 5-inch unit. Also, while the primary controls and gauges are perfectly functional on their own merits, they might seem a little too minimalist if you compare the CC to newer models fitted with the latest hardware.

The CC's trunk measures a rather modest 13.2 cubic feet, and its pinched shape may complicate the loading of larger items. On the bright side, the rear seatbacks fold flat to increase cargo capacity, and there's also a pass-through for skis and such behind the rear center armrest.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Volkswagen CC.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Consistently Superior
Al,02/14/2016
Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
My Sport model CC with 2.0L Turbo engine and 6 speed DSG auto transmission is equipped with no extras and still it's equipped very well with uncomplicated controls and it handles better (and is less expensive) than competitive Toyota models (e.g., Avalon, etc.). For my wife and I and our many road trip life, I'm sorry I didn't learn about the VW CC value and driving experience before I went through the big $ numbers with 7 series BMWs and E series Mercedes models. We couldn't be happier with the CCs consistently superior and firm, although never harsh (multi-link sport suspension with 8 inch wide rims are standard), road handling qualities and graceful smoothness. It's standard headlight system, which directs Xenon light toward my intended steering angle a little below 30 mph, is superior to similarly equipped luxury models. Mpg stays around 24-25 around town and it's easy to beat the 31 mpg highway rating. Plenty of trunk room (plus fold down rear seats) for our needs and it does well enough for occasional back seat passengers if they take care upon entering due to the CC's lower roof line. Plenty of room inside front and back and without a top brace around the windows the doors have less of a barrier to entry, plus the windows snug up a full inch after they close (which ends the old issue of air compression when shutting the doors). Our CC is an all-around well-balanced sedan that's quietly attractive as well. Current Update: Well, after 30k miles over the last 14 months, this VW just gets better and better. Silent highway cruiser and kind of elegant and economical for everyday use around town. On several occasions folks have come over to me and asked what make the car is and when I tell them, they make comments around the notion that it doesn't look like any VW they've noticed before in a complimentary way. Main point: This CC wears very well indeed as a safe, roomy, economical vehicle with a sporty feel! More Current Update: After 48k miles and the CC is still the same great car. Just put on a new set of tires (Michelin) and now even more quiet... Now: 58k miles with nothing needing dealership attention and everything about the CC is wearing well (actually, the car doesn't seem 'worn' at all and the design remains subtly fresh). Now: 68k miles on it and still appreciating the car as before, but now that I've just had an engine light go on indicating a faulty intake manifold runner flap, I'm starting to appreciate VW's 100k drive train warranty program some (didn't even think about it before). In response to the engine light fault, VW installed a complete new manifold with several new parts in one day with no charge to me. Car again seems newish and I feel fortunate receiving VW's complete handling of this expensive repair as they did, given the mileage on the vehicle. Kind of amazing these days...
Oustanding Value
STEVE,02/13/2016
R-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
Update August 2019 Given the pleasant experience of owning this automobile I have decided to keep the vehicle and not sell it or trade it away. I've never taken this position with any vehicle that I've owned in the past. This one is worth keeping. I have owned some very nice automobiles in my driving lifetime. I must admit that the 2015 Volkswagen CC RS Sport Sedan is the best car for the money that I have ever experienced. This vehicle has exceeded my expectations in every category. My automobile was manufactured in Germany with expert craftsmanship and attention to detail. From its design to its performance along with wonderful luxury appointments, the Volkswagen CC RS Sport Sedan is in a league of its own. No regrets here, only complete satisfaction in a product that blows me away every time I drive it. Take it for a test drive and you'll see what I mean. Update 2017: The automobile continues to perform as described. I wouldn't trade it for any other vehicle. All things considered, I would purchase another CC in a Heartbeat. I'm very satisfied. Update August, 2017 No changes in my opinion. Consumers need to pay attention to detail. An example, when you look closely at any Volkswagen look at how well the vehicle is assembled both inside and out. Look at the quality of materials used in the interior of the vehicle. How they fit together without gaps. When you close a door listen to the solid construction when the door closes. Yes, you can get this level of quality from a Mercedes or a BMW but how much more are you going to spend to get that quality? The proof is in the detail. I'm convinced that the Volkswagen CC is underrated by the so called industry experts.
22,000 miles and very happy
Tim,04/13/2017
Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
I purchased my cc new and have found it to be very reliable and a great value for an entry-level luxury car in terms of all the bells and whistles that you get. The seats are somewhat firm but comfortable on long trips. The car handles and corners beautifully and has a solid feel overall. There is turbo lag at lower RPMs but passing acceleration is quite good. No squeaks or interior noises yet as the materials and panels are high quality and tight. My only complaints so far is that the navigation fails occasionally and gets confused about which road I'm on but I just ordered a map update that I hope will fix and the grill is made with plastic and has a cheap feel. For an entry luxury car, I would prefer real chrome but perhaps this is where some of the cost savings occurred. Resale value is horrid and I'm not sure why that is the case unless it has something to do with VW as a brand overall. However, poor resale value is actually a good thing if you are buying used. UPDATE: 31,000 miles and the driving experience just seems to be even better with a nice balance of smooth cruising and sporty acceleration when needed. Navigation fixed with new update. Overall MPG on highway has improved to 35 MPG and the DSG transmission is very smooth. No squeaks or rattles in the interior as all the panels are tight. No mechanical issues whatsoever. I can’t say enough good things about this car. Seems more Audi than VW to me.
CC Rider...
Garry Gay,02/03/2016
Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
The 2015 CC is a great car at a great value. Many of the same options as on a BMW, Audi or Mercedes at far less the cost and just as good looking (if not better!). This thing is built SOLID. Great handling and acceleration. For those of us who are Baby Boomers, make sure the dealership walks you though all of the great technology. 26
See all 8 reviews of the 2015 Volkswagen CC
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automated manual
Gas
200 hp @ 5100 rpm
See all Used 2015 Volkswagen CC features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2015 Volkswagen CC Overview

The Used 2015 Volkswagen CC is offered in the following submodels: CC Sedan. Available styles include Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), R-Line PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Executive PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Executive 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), R-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), V6 4Motion Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6AM), Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), R-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and R-Line PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Volkswagen CC?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Volkswagen CC trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Volkswagen CC R-Line PZEV is priced between $12,699 and$12,699 with odometer readings between 74805 and74805 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Volkswagen CC Sport PZEV is priced between $15,998 and$15,998 with odometer readings between 46883 and46883 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Volkswagen CCS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Volkswagen CC for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2015 CCS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $12,699 and mileage as low as 46883 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Volkswagen CC.

Can't find a used 2015 Volkswagen CCs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volkswagen CC for sale - 8 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $17,137.

Find a used Volkswagen for sale - 10 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $13,316.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen CC for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $23,694.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen for sale - 4 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $12,561.

