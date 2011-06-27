  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(120)
2010 Volkswagen CC Review

Pros & Cons

  • Peppy and fuel-efficient base turbo engine, powerful optional V6, balanced ride and handling, well-equipped, stylish inside and out, available all-wheel drive on VR6 model.
  • Only four seats, limited rear-seat headroom, smallish trunk, VR6's high price relative to 2.0T.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2010 Volkswagen CC is a stylish and strong-performing alternative to mainstream midsize sedans. If you can live with seating for four, it merits serious consideration.

Vehicle overview

As car models go, the 2010 Volkswagen CC is one of the more confusing. Though it is based on the Passat, it looks nothing like one. The name "CC" might throw you off, too -- Volkswagen says it stands for "Comfort Coupe," but this VW is no more a coupe than the similarly conceived Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class. Sorry, guys -- if a car has four full doors and a trunk, then it's a sedan, no matter how sexy the roof line is.

So let's cut through the confusion. The CC is a four-door sedan that shares its wheelbase, turbocharged four-cylinder powertrain and some interior components with the Passat, but adds a brawny optional six-cylinder engine (available with all-wheel drive) and covers it with a sleek body that's a little longer and a few inches lower. The arcing greenhouse, curving body-side character line and tapered tail make the CC look quite like that Benz CLS. And that's certainly not a bad thing, considering this Volkswagen's upscale intentions. Inside the CC, you'll find top-grade materials, well-thought-out controls and available two-tone upholstery. Volkswagen has also upgraded the seats over the Passat's, with more bolstering and fancy cross-stitching.

However, this focus on style requires compromises in passenger and cargo capacity compared to similarly sized cars. The backseat accommodates only two, and while these bucket-style seats are extraordinarily comfortable and supportive, the CC's sloping roof line means taller rear occupants will need to slouch down a bit (or lay off the hair gel). The trunk is also a bit small and narrow for a car with this big of a footprint -- golf clubs will need to be stowed diagonally. As such, if you need five-passenger capacity and a large trunk, you should consider a Passat or perhaps the fancier versions of the Ford Fusion, Honda Accord, Mazda 6 or Nissan Altima. Nissan's Maxima would be another car worth looking at, as it similarly trades off some practicality in exchange for style and sport.

Price could also be a concern if you're looking at the six-cylinder VR6 model, which starts at nearly $40,000. It's more than a second quicker to 60 mph than the four-cylinder 2.0T and is the only CC to offer all-wheel drive, but the extra cost may be hard to justify. On the other hand, just like the four-cylinder CC, the VR6 stacks up well against the competition at its price point, particularly when equipped with all-wheel drive. Confusion aside, the 2010 Volkswagen CC is one of the most compelling midsize sedans on the market.

2010 Volkswagen CC models

The 2010 Volkswagen CC is a four-door sedan available in Sport, Luxury, VR6 Sport and VR6 4Motion trim levels. The Sport comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, foglights, cruise control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a tilt-and-telescoping steering column, power front seats, heated front seats, leatherette premium vinyl upholstery, split-folding rear seats, automatic climate control, a trip computer, Bluetooth and an eight-speaker stereo with a six-CD changer, satellite radio and an auxiliary audio jack.

The Luxury version adds front and rear park assist, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, driver memory settings, a large tilt-only sunroof and upgraded alloy trim.

The VR6 Sport trim level includes all the Luxury trim equipment plus a six-cylinder engine, 18-inch wheels, adaptive bi-xenon headlights, a power rear sunshade, steering-wheel paddles and a 10-speaker premium sound system. The top-of-the-line VR6 4Motion adds all-wheel drive.

The Technology package (available on all but the Sport) adds a hard-drive navigation system, digital music storage capability, iPod integration and a back-up camera. The iPod integration is also available as a separate option for all trims, satellite radio is optional on the Sport, and the VR6 Sport's premium audio system is optional on the Luxury.

2010 Highlights

After debuting last year, the Volkswagen CC sees a handful of changes for 2010. Among them are the 2.0T's adoption of VW's six-speed automated-clutch DSG transmission (it replaces last year's conventional six-speed automatic), newly standard Bluetooth, a new touchscreen-operated audio system, new wood accents for the VR6 and new rear badging that shows "CC" and indicates the trim level.

Performance & mpg

The front-wheel-drive VW CC Sport and Luxury trims come standard with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder good for 200 horsepower and 207 pound-feet of torque. On the Sport, a six-speed manual transmission is standard and a six-speed dual-clutch automated manual transmission (DSG) is optional. DSG is standard on the Luxury trim. Volkswagen estimates a 0-60 time of 7.4 seconds with this engine. Fuel economy estimates stand at 22 mpg city/31 mpg highway and 25 mpg combined with either transmission.

The CC VR6 is equipped with a 3.6-liter narrow-angle V6 that produces 280 hp and 265 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed conventional automatic with steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters is the only available transmission. Fuel economy is estimated to be 18 city/27 highway and 21 combined. The estimates for the CC VR6 4Motion drop to 17/25/20. At our test track, a CC VR6 with all-wheel drive went from zero to 60 mph in a quick 6.3 seconds.

Safety

All Volkswagen CCs come standard with antilock disc brakes (with brake assist), stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags. Rear-seat side airbags are optional on all trim levels.

In government testing, the 2010 Volkswagen CC scored four out of a possible five stars in frontal crash protection. It received five stars for front-passenger side crash protection and four stars for rear-passenger side protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the CC earned the top rating of "Good" in that agency's frontal-offset and side-impact tests.

Driving

The 2010 Volkswagen CC may be slickly styled, but it doesn't quite have the handling to match. The electric power steering's light effort in parking lots is welcome, and it weights up in a linear fashion as speeds rise, but there's not enough feel and communication sent back to the driver's hands. The CC also exhibits more body roll in hard cornering than true sport sedans, though the VR6 4Motion's tenacious all-wheel-drive traction notably improves matters. But most drivers will find that the CC strikes a nice balance between ride comfort and sportiness. Although certainly on the firm side, the CC's sport-tuned suspension isolates passengers from harsh impacts and imparts a feeling of solid construction, soaking up bumps with a typical Germanic thump.

Under the hood, the CC 2.0T's turbo-4 is smooth and vigorous, carving out an appealing performance niche between mainstream four-cylinder and V6-powered family sedans. Additionally, its optional DSG transmission delivers quick, seamless shifts. As for the VR6 model, it may carry a hefty price premium relative to the 2.0T, but its six-cylinder engine delivers impressive power, making the CC VR6 4Motion quicker than all-wheel-drive rivals like the Acura TL SH-AWD, Audi A4 2.0T Quattro and BMW 328i xDrive.

Interior

Even in its most basic form, the 2010 VW CC's cabin is well-equipped and beautifully finished. In particular, the standard cross-stitched leatherette vinyl upholstery looks and feels better than the genuine cow-sourced stuff in many cars, while other materials throughout the cabin are of similarly outstanding quality. It all adds up to an upscale ambience that warrants the CC's price premium over other midsize sedans.

The supportive driver seat provides a wide range of adjustment. Because of the car's tapered roof line, though, headroom is tight in the back, and 6-footers may need to slouch a bit. The CC comes with only two rear bucket seats; in place of a center position, a covered bin and cupholders reside with a flip-down armrest. But those rear buckets are unusually comfortable and supportive, and legroom is ample all around. At 13 cubic feet, the trunk is on the small side for a midsize sedan.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Volkswagen CC.

5(77%)
4(8%)
3(8%)
2(3%)
1(4%)
4.5
120 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Nice car with bad reliability issues
Jose,08/02/2016
Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
I owned my 2010 CC for over 5 years now, with a little over 69,000 miles. Here is my honest assessment: Positive: Design - The car looks great both inside and outside. Performance - Engine power is more than enough for a casual driver, acceleration is great, even for a 4-cylinder engine. Negative: Gas mileage - I am averaging around 22 MPG combined city/hi way driving-that's terrible for a 4-cylinder car! The only time I can get around 25 MPG is when I drive long distance on the freeway. Reliability - My transmission needed a major repair at around 36,000 miles (would not go to reverse), lucky for me, it was still under warranty. Carbon build-up is also a major concern. At around 57,000 miles, I got a 'check engine' light and then the car stalled. Had it towed to a dealer and the prognosis was excessive carbon build up in the intakes and failed fuel pump. It cost me over $3,700 to get it fixed. What bothers me is the carbon build up. After doing some research, I found out that, although carbon build up is an issue with all direct injection engine, VW's 2.0 TSI engines appears to be the most affected by it. Talking to a couple of technician at the dealer confirmed that carbon build up is an issue and the only way to completely get rid of it is to have it mechanically cleaned approximately every 60,000 miles. The way it is going now, I don't think I will be buying another Volkswagen again.
Great car to drive but super expensive to own and maintain
basictek,01/20/2014
We got our VW 2010 CC luxury with 36K on it and within 8K the car has cost us a fortune to maintain and repair. On top of the very high sticker price (with options our car was about 35K MSRP and thankfully we got it for 20K used) Since then the windshield, auto sensing wipers, two front power windows, sunroof sliding cover, brand new tires, alignment, DSG service, oil leak (not covered under powertrain) Need for synthetic oil and super unleaded gas have cost us and the dealer a fortune (us 3.5K carmax 2K). As the car gets older one can only expect more gadgetry to fail, and very expensive maintenance (similar to BMW, Mercedes, audi). It also rattles a lot up front and has tons of road noise.
The Underated VW CC
Michael Almada,11/27/2015
Luxury 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 10/09 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
This car exceeded my expectations in a host of ways - great value for the money when originally released in 2009. With the 2013 change of model, the price has risen to match the quality level of the car. Fabulous handing and mileage - I could reach 36-40 mgp highway on flat roads like NJ Turnpike; averaged 31 mgp all around. Excellent, durable materials in cabin. Superb styling and equipment. Excellent front leg room for tall drivers and left leg rest. Slight hesitation typical of this 2.0T VW engine on take off. I had NO mechanical issues whatsoever. Only 2 minor annoyances: odd spring loading on the doors; default setting - only the driver's door unlocks on exiting the vehicle. Also note the DSG maintenance is pricey at $400 every 40K miles.
2010 CC VR6 4Motion
vr6guy1,03/22/2011
I live in the California Sierra, so AWD was important to me. I opted for the 4 motion VR6, although most professional reviews said it was not worth the money. I am glad I bought the VR6 4Motion. I have previously owned a MB C55, BMW M3, and a BMW X5 Sport. Out of all of these cars, the CC is my favorite because of excellent performance, great looks, and fairly good gas mileage. The car handles superbly on mountain roads. (Note that the VR6 does not come with the DSG transmission in the US-- many reviews are wrong about this).
See all 120 reviews of the 2010 Volkswagen CC
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed automated manual
Gas
200 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed automated manual
Gas
200 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
280 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 5100 rpm
See all Used 2010 Volkswagen CC features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2010 Volkswagen CC

Used 2010 Volkswagen CC Overview

The Used 2010 Volkswagen CC is offered in the following submodels: CC Sedan. Available styles include Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), VR6 Sport 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Luxury PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Sport 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 10/09 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Sport 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 10/09 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Luxury 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 10/09 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), and VR6 4Motion 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Volkswagen CC?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Volkswagen CC trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Volkswagen CC Luxury PZEV is priced between $7,900 and$7,900 with odometer readings between 68949 and68949 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Volkswagen CCS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Volkswagen CC for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2010 CCS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,900 and mileage as low as 68949 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Volkswagen CC.

Can't find a used 2010 Volkswagen CCs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volkswagen CC for sale - 8 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $10,473.

Find a used Volkswagen for sale - 3 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $19,276.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen CC for sale - 1 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $13,396.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen for sale - 6 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $8,566.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Volkswagen CC?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volkswagen lease specials
Check out Volkswagen CC lease specials

