Vehicle overview

As car models go, the 2010 Volkswagen CC is one of the more confusing. Though it is based on the Passat, it looks nothing like one. The name "CC" might throw you off, too -- Volkswagen says it stands for "Comfort Coupe," but this VW is no more a coupe than the similarly conceived Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class. Sorry, guys -- if a car has four full doors and a trunk, then it's a sedan, no matter how sexy the roof line is.

So let's cut through the confusion. The CC is a four-door sedan that shares its wheelbase, turbocharged four-cylinder powertrain and some interior components with the Passat, but adds a brawny optional six-cylinder engine (available with all-wheel drive) and covers it with a sleek body that's a little longer and a few inches lower. The arcing greenhouse, curving body-side character line and tapered tail make the CC look quite like that Benz CLS. And that's certainly not a bad thing, considering this Volkswagen's upscale intentions. Inside the CC, you'll find top-grade materials, well-thought-out controls and available two-tone upholstery. Volkswagen has also upgraded the seats over the Passat's, with more bolstering and fancy cross-stitching.

However, this focus on style requires compromises in passenger and cargo capacity compared to similarly sized cars. The backseat accommodates only two, and while these bucket-style seats are extraordinarily comfortable and supportive, the CC's sloping roof line means taller rear occupants will need to slouch down a bit (or lay off the hair gel). The trunk is also a bit small and narrow for a car with this big of a footprint -- golf clubs will need to be stowed diagonally. As such, if you need five-passenger capacity and a large trunk, you should consider a Passat or perhaps the fancier versions of the Ford Fusion, Honda Accord, Mazda 6 or Nissan Altima. Nissan's Maxima would be another car worth looking at, as it similarly trades off some practicality in exchange for style and sport.

Price could also be a concern if you're looking at the six-cylinder VR6 model, which starts at nearly $40,000. It's more than a second quicker to 60 mph than the four-cylinder 2.0T and is the only CC to offer all-wheel drive, but the extra cost may be hard to justify. On the other hand, just like the four-cylinder CC, the VR6 stacks up well against the competition at its price point, particularly when equipped with all-wheel drive. Confusion aside, the 2010 Volkswagen CC is one of the most compelling midsize sedans on the market.