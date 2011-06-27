Vehicle overview

The 2011 Volkswagen CC attempts to blur the line between coupe and sedan by fitting four doors under the sweeping arc of a coupelike roof line, an attempt to deliver the comfort and convenience of a sedan along with the evocative styling of a sporty coupe. For the most part, the CC (short for Comfort Coupe) succeeds.

Underneath it all, the 2011 Volkswagen CC owes much to the Passat sedan, because it shares a fair number of chassis and drivetrain components. The CC is slightly longer and wider than the Passat, and also sits about an inch lower. Interior styling is by and large the same as the Passat as well, so it's safe to consider the CC a reskinned Passat. (Outside of the U.S., this car is actually called the Passat CC.)

The CC is available with the 3.6-liter V6 and all-wheel drive, however, while the Passat is offered only with front-wheel drive and with the same turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder found in the base CC. The differences don't all fall in favor of the CC, though, as its coupe styling reduces rear headroom by more than an inch and trunk space by more than a cubic foot. The CC can also only accommodate just four passengers to the Passat's five.

For those who are attracted to the CC's more graceful lines, though, the drawbacks are likely a small price to pay. The CC is a more stylish alternative to regular family sedans like the 2011 Honda Accord and 2011 Nissan Altima, while a loaded-up CC can match entry-level luxury-branded vehicles like the 2011 Acura TL, 2011 Audi A4 and 2011 Buick LaCrosse. Of course, if some of the CC's drawbacks are deal-breakers, you can still take a look at the regular VW Passat.