  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen CC
  4. Used 2011 Volkswagen CC
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(32)
Appraise this car

2011 Volkswagen CC Review

Pros & Cons

  • Fuel-efficient turbo four-cylinder
  • well-equipped, stylish interior
  • all-wheel drive on VR6 model.
  • Only four seats
  • limited rear-seat headroom
  • smallish trunk.
Other years
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
Volkswagen CC for Sale
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
List Price Range
$7,900 - $10,491
Used CC for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2011 Volkswagen CC presents an attractive alternative to other midsize sedans, though its styling slightly impacts rear headroom and cargo space.

Vehicle overview

The 2011 Volkswagen CC attempts to blur the line between coupe and sedan by fitting four doors under the sweeping arc of a coupelike roof line, an attempt to deliver the comfort and convenience of a sedan along with the evocative styling of a sporty coupe. For the most part, the CC (short for Comfort Coupe) succeeds.

Underneath it all, the 2011 Volkswagen CC owes much to the Passat sedan, because it shares a fair number of chassis and drivetrain components. The CC is slightly longer and wider than the Passat, and also sits about an inch lower. Interior styling is by and large the same as the Passat as well, so it's safe to consider the CC a reskinned Passat. (Outside of the U.S., this car is actually called the Passat CC.)

The CC is available with the 3.6-liter V6 and all-wheel drive, however, while the Passat is offered only with front-wheel drive and with the same turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder found in the base CC. The differences don't all fall in favor of the CC, though, as its coupe styling reduces rear headroom by more than an inch and trunk space by more than a cubic foot. The CC can also only accommodate just four passengers to the Passat's five.

For those who are attracted to the CC's more graceful lines, though, the drawbacks are likely a small price to pay. The CC is a more stylish alternative to regular family sedans like the 2011 Honda Accord and 2011 Nissan Altima, while a loaded-up CC can match entry-level luxury-branded vehicles like the 2011 Acura TL, 2011 Audi A4 and 2011 Buick LaCrosse. Of course, if some of the CC's drawbacks are deal-breakers, you can still take a look at the regular VW Passat.

2011 Volkswagen CC models

The 2011 Volkswagen CC is a four-passenger sedan that is offered in five trim levels. Starting with the base 2.0T Sport, standard features include 17-inch alloy wheels, rain-sensing windshield wipers, full power accessories, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, cruise control, air-conditioning, a trip computer, hill-hold assist, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with multifunction controls, leatherette premium vinyl upholstery, 12-way adjustable front seats and split-folding rear seats. Also standard are Bluetooth and an eight-speaker stereo with six-CD/MP3 in-dash changer, auxiliary audio jack, iPod connectivity and satellite radio. The optional 2.0T R-Line package adds 18-inch wheels, foglights, shaded taillights and a sportier front spoiler and side skirts.

The 2.0T Lux trim augments the Sport model by adding 18-inch alloy wheels, foglights, dual-zone climate control, brushed aluminum interior trim and a navigation system. The 2.0T Lux Plus tacks on a sunroof, a rearview camera, interior ambient lighting, wood interior trim, an upgraded navigation system and a 30GB music server. The Lux Limited trim adds adaptive bi-xenon headlights and a closable cupholder.

The VR6 4Motion Executive trim features a more powerful V6 engine and all-wheel drive, along with polished 18-inch wheels, headlight washers, heated outside mirrors, steering-wheel-mounted shift paddles, a power rear sunshade, parking sensors, driver seat memory, leather sport seats and a premium 10-speaker audio system.

2011 Highlights

The V6 engine is now available only with the top-level equipment trim, the pricey VR6 4Motion Executive trim (the VR6 Sport model has been eliminated). Other than this, features have simply been shuffled between trim levels.

Performance & mpg

The 2011 Volkswagen CC offers buyers the choice of two powertrains: front-wheel drive with a turbocharged inline-4 and all-wheel drive with a V6. The turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 makes 200 horsepower and 207 pound-feet of torque. Sport trim models come standard with a six-speed manual transmission, while a six-speed automated manual transmission (DSG) is available as an option. Other trim levels featuring the 2.0-liter turbo are only offered with the DSG automatic. The 3.6-liter V6 engine is only available on the all-wheel-drive VR6 4Motion Executive. It generates 280 hp and 265 lb-ft of torque and is connected to a traditional six-speed automatic.

For the 2.0T engine, Volkswagen estimates a 0-60 time of 7.4 seconds. The EPA estimates fuel economy for the DSG automatic at 22 mpg city/31 mpg highway and 25 mpg in combined driving. The manual rings in at 21/31/25 mpg. The V6-powered CC reaches 60 mph in only 6.3 seconds but fuel economy drops to 17/25/20 mpg.

Safety

All Volkswagen CCs come standard with antilock disc brakes (with brake assist), stability and traction control, hill-hold assist, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags. Last year's optional rear-seat side airbags have been discontinued.

In government testing, the VW CC scored four out of a possible five stars in frontal crash protection. It received five stars for front-passenger side crash protection and four stars for rear-passenger side protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the CC its top rating of "Good" for frontal-offset and side-impact tests.

Driving

The 2011 Volkswagen CC neatly splits the difference between sporty handling and luxurious comfort for a ride quality that should be agreeable to a majority of drivers. The sport-tuned suspension is on the firm side, but still ably isolates passengers from all but the harshest of road imperfections. Compared to more traditional sport sedans, the CC exhibits more body roll, but handling is admirable nonetheless. The steering is light at parking lot speeds and weights up nicely as speed increases, but it lacks the desired feedback for sporty driving.

The base 2.0-liter turbo is energetic, and should suffice for most drivers. We're particularly fond of the DSG transmission, as it shifts quickly and smoothly. Those with an appetite for more power will likely be impressed by the 3.6-liter V6, which brings the 2011 CC's acceleration closer to other AWD rivals.

Interior

From the base Sport model to the top-of-the-line Executive trim, the 2011 Volkswagen CC comes stocked with plenty of luxury amenities and displays, workmanship we normally associate with premium luxury brands. The vinyl leatherette surfaces are not only convincing but also look and feel better than some of the genuine leather found in other cars. Other interior materials are well textured, with the majority being soft to the touch.

The front seats offer a plethora of adjustments to fit nearly any body type. Rear seat headroom is limited by the sloping roof line, so taller rear passengers will find themselves slouching to fit, but average-sized adults should find these seats supportive and comfortable, with ample legroom. Rather than cram a center seat in the back, the CC's designers used that space to provide the two rear passengers with a covered bin, handy cupholders and a flip-down armrest.

The split-folding rear seats feature a center pass-through to add to the 13 cubic feet of trunk space, which is a bit small for a midsize sedan. As a result, a golf bag will need to lie diagonally within the trunk, limiting the ability to accommodate more cargo.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Volkswagen CC.

5(72%)
4(6%)
3(13%)
2(3%)
1(6%)
4.3
32 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 32 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

hard to beat
jbaril,12/16/2010
I bought my candy white over black CC Lux a week ago. It's a great car to look at and to be in. Typical VW tight build quality. Due to the many lease offerings at year's end, I looked at M-B C300 Sport Sedan, Saab 9-3, Cadillac CTS, Lincoln MKZ. Just got out of a 2011 Sonata Limited, nice car, but....I miss the German!! The Caddy is too small, especially the center console to the accelerator pedal, not enough room, plus, along with the Lincoln, cheap interior materials. The Saab is still good looking but just plain old. The Benz is nice but to get the lease deal it really is the el cheapo version. None of them hold a candle to the CC with its beautifully finished interior. Get one.
An athlete in an Armani
jeshl,01/15/2011
I'm kind of a nerd when it comes to comparing the cars I am looking at. Took my time, did the comparisons, and chose the CC. SO GLAD I DID! Absolutely love this car. Total head-turner at lights. Comfort, and sporty. Has looks that let people take you seriously yet doesn't look like I own stock in Ben-Gay. Every aspect of this car is fantastic.
Can't stop staring at it
jspeith,12/22/2010
We recently bought a used 2009 CC VR6. Our main goal was to find a sedan that had comfortable seats, good fuel economy, and excellent reliability. I also wanted to find a car that was not so common that it would be on every street corner. We got that and more! The design team for this car deserves an honor equivalent to the nobel peace prize - I can't stop staring at it. The exterior of the car has lines I've never seen before even on cars five times the price. The interior is laid out so simply it is genius. Coming from a RX330 it was an adjustment dipping down to get in but once inside the room is more than adequate even with only four seats and it is a blast to drive!
Fun - but Expensive to maintain
Eric Hemmendinger,03/04/2015
Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
Had the car for 4 years, and have about 80K miles on it. Its a pleasure to drive - when everything is working correctly - and that's the issue. I've had to replace the steering column lock, have the heads cleaned, and several other lesser items - but these are things that should not crop up until the car has well over 100K miles. So.. Its expensive to maintain. I've also learned that its fragile. I put it into a snow bank at the bottom of the driveway - going about 8 miles/hour. the damages are in excess of $4K. To me that means its fragile. I've enjoyed driving it, but am about to replace it in order to obtain a more cost-effective vehicle.
See all 32 reviews of the 2011 Volkswagen CC
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed automated manual
Gas
200 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed automated manual
Gas
200 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed automated manual
Gas
200 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 5100 rpm
See all Used 2011 Volkswagen CC features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2011 Volkswagen CC

Used 2011 Volkswagen CC Overview

The Used 2011 Volkswagen CC is offered in the following submodels: CC Sedan. Available styles include Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Lux PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Lux 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Lux Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), VR6 4Motion Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Lux Plus PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Lux Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Lux Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), R-Line PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), R-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), R-Line PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and R-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 Volkswagen CC?

Price comparisons for Used 2011 Volkswagen CC trim styles:

  • The Used 2011 Volkswagen CC Sport PZEV is priced between $7,900 and$10,491 with odometer readings between 75275 and126533 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2011 Volkswagen CCS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 Volkswagen CC for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2011 CCS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,900 and mileage as low as 75275 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2011 Volkswagen CC.

Can't find a used 2011 Volkswagen CCs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volkswagen CC for sale - 8 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $24,041.

Find a used Volkswagen for sale - 11 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $19,660.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen CC for sale - 1 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $17,871.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen for sale - 9 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $20,974.

Should I lease or buy a 2011 Volkswagen CC?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volkswagen lease specials
Check out Volkswagen CC lease specials

Related Used 2011 Volkswagen CC info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles