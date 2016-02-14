Used 2015 Volkswagen CC for Sale Near Me
320 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 78,038 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,481$3,596 Below Market
- 83,900 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,191$1,824 Below Market
- 30,624 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$11,919$3,120 Below Market
- 60,038 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$11,991$1,222 Below Market
- 45,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$12,995$1,821 Below Market
- 36,031 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFive Star Dealer
$13,999
- 24,638 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$15,989$242 Below Market
- 83,955 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,800$493 Below Market
- 66,959 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,494
- 41,319 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,980$1,376 Below Market
- 59,008 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$12,500$1,438 Below Market
- 13,015 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,467
- 50,832 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,995$873 Below Market
- 74,805 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$12,699
- 34,299 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$15,688
- 55,197 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,950
- 65,246 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,441
- 46,805 miles
$14,998
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Volkswagen CC searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Volkswagen CC
Read recent reviews for the Volkswagen CC
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.48 Reviews
Report abuse
Al,02/14/2016
Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
My Sport model CC with 2.0L Turbo engine and 6 speed DSG auto transmission is equipped with no extras and still it's equipped very well with uncomplicated controls and it handles better (and is less expensive) than competitive Toyota models (e.g., Avalon, etc.). For my wife and I and our many road trip life, I'm sorry I didn't learn about the VW CC value and driving experience before I went through the big $ numbers with 7 series BMWs and E series Mercedes models. We couldn't be happier with the CCs consistently superior and firm, although never harsh (multi-link sport suspension with 8 inch wide rims are standard), road handling qualities and graceful smoothness. It's standard headlight system, which directs Xenon light toward my intended steering angle a little below 30 mph, is superior to similarly equipped luxury models. Mpg stays around 24-25 around town and it's easy to beat the 31 mpg highway rating. Plenty of trunk room (plus fold down rear seats) for our needs and it does well enough for occasional back seat passengers if they take care upon entering due to the CC's lower roof line. Plenty of room inside front and back and without a top brace around the windows the doors have less of a barrier to entry, plus the windows snug up a full inch after they close (which ends the old issue of air compression when shutting the doors). Our CC is an all-around well-balanced sedan that's quietly attractive as well. Current Update: Well, after 30k miles over the last 14 months, this VW just gets better and better. Silent highway cruiser and kind of elegant and economical for everyday use around town. On several occasions folks have come over to me and asked what make the car is and when I tell them, they make comments around the notion that it doesn't look like any VW they've noticed before in a complimentary way. Main point: This CC wears very well indeed as a safe, roomy, economical vehicle with a sporty feel! More Current Update: After 48k miles and the CC is still the same great car. Just put on a new set of tires (Michelin) and now even more quiet... Now: 58k miles with nothing needing dealership attention and everything about the CC is wearing well (actually, the car doesn't seem 'worn' at all and the design remains subtly fresh). Now: 68k miles on it and still appreciating the car as before, but now that I've just had an engine light go on indicating a faulty intake manifold runner flap, I'm starting to appreciate VW's 100k drive train warranty program some (didn't even think about it before). In response to the engine light fault, VW installed a complete new manifold with several new parts in one day with no charge to me. Car again seems newish and I feel fortunate receiving VW's complete handling of this expensive repair as they did, given the mileage on the vehicle. Kind of amazing these days...
Related Volkswagen CC info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Tesla Model S 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2015
- Used Lexus RC 350 2018
- Used Volvo XC60 2016
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2018
- Used BMW M3 2015
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2016
- Used Ford Shelby GT500 2013
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2014
- Used Nissan Rogue 2014
- Used Nissan Sentra 2015
- Used Honda HR-V 2017
- Used Toyota Venza 2012
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2018
- Used BMW X1 2015
- Used BMW X5 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used Ford Expedition EL
- Used Honda Fit
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI
- Used Toyota Camry Solara
- Used Nissan Juke
- Used Hyundai Sonata
- Used Toyota C-HR
- Used Hyundai Elantra
- Used Mazda RX-8
Shop used models by city
- Used Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen Woodbridge VA
- Used Volkswagen Eos Virginia Beach VA
- Used Volkswagen Eos Colorado Springs CO
- Used Volkswagen Jetta GLI Plano TX
- Used Volkswagen Eos Sarasota FL
- Used Volkswagen Atlas Santa Ana CA
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Tacoma WA
- Used Volkswagen Eos Corona CA
- Used Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen Edison NJ
- Used Volkswagen Routan Irving TX
Shop used model years by city
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2013 Aurora CO
- Used Volkswagen CC 2011 Riverside CA
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2014 York PA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2020 Genesis G90
- 2021 Honda Accord News
- 2020 Audi A7
- 2020 Cadillac CT6
- 2019 Beetle Convertible
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2020 XE
- 2020 Lexus RC F
- 2020 Lincoln Continental
- Jaguar XJ 2019
- 2020 4 Series Gran Coupe
- Jaguar E-PACE 2020
- 2020 Cadillac XT4
- 2020 Lexus LS 500
- 2020 BMW X6 M
- 2020 Ford GT News
- 2020 Jetta GLI
- Lexus ES 300h 2020
- 2020 Cadillac CT5