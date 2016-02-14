Used 2015 Volkswagen CC for Sale Near Me

320 listings
CC Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 320 listings
  • 2015 Volkswagen CC Sport in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Volkswagen CC Sport

    78,038 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,481

    $3,596 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Volkswagen CC R-Line PZEV in Dark Brown
    used

    2015 Volkswagen CC R-Line PZEV

    83,900 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,191

    $1,824 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Volkswagen CC Sport in White
    used

    2015 Volkswagen CC Sport

    30,624 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $11,919

    $3,120 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Volkswagen CC R-Line PZEV in White
    used

    2015 Volkswagen CC R-Line PZEV

    60,038 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $11,991

    $1,222 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Volkswagen CC Sport PZEV in Gray
    used

    2015 Volkswagen CC Sport PZEV

    45,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $12,995

    $1,821 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Volkswagen CC Sport in White
    used

    2015 Volkswagen CC Sport

    36,031 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Five Star Dealer

    $13,999

    Details
  • 2015 Volkswagen CC Sport PZEV in Dark Brown
    used

    2015 Volkswagen CC Sport PZEV

    24,638 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $15,989

    $242 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Volkswagen CC Sport PZEV in Black
    used

    2015 Volkswagen CC Sport PZEV

    83,955 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,800

    $493 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Volkswagen CC Sport in White
    used

    2015 Volkswagen CC Sport

    66,959 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,494

    Details
  • 2015 Volkswagen CC Sport PZEV in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Volkswagen CC Sport PZEV

    41,319 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,980

    $1,376 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Volkswagen CC Sport PZEV in Red
    used

    2015 Volkswagen CC Sport PZEV

    59,008 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $12,500

    $1,438 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Volkswagen CC Executive PZEV in Black
    used

    2015 Volkswagen CC Executive PZEV

    13,015 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $18,467

    Details
  • 2015 Volkswagen CC R-Line PZEV in Dark Brown
    used

    2015 Volkswagen CC R-Line PZEV

    50,832 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,995

    $873 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Volkswagen CC R-Line PZEV in White
    used

    2015 Volkswagen CC R-Line PZEV

    74,805 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,699

    Details
  • 2015 Volkswagen CC Sport PZEV in Gray
    used

    2015 Volkswagen CC Sport PZEV

    34,299 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $15,688

    Details
  • 2015 Volkswagen CC V6 4Motion Executive in Dark Brown
    used

    2015 Volkswagen CC V6 4Motion Executive

    55,197 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $15,950

    Details
  • 2015 Volkswagen CC R-Line PZEV in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Volkswagen CC R-Line PZEV

    65,246 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $13,441

    Details
  • 2015 Volkswagen CC Sport PZEV in Gray
    used

    2015 Volkswagen CC Sport PZEV

    46,805 miles

    $14,998

    Details

Consistently Superior
Al,02/14/2016
Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
My Sport model CC with 2.0L Turbo engine and 6 speed DSG auto transmission is equipped with no extras and still it's equipped very well with uncomplicated controls and it handles better (and is less expensive) than competitive Toyota models (e.g., Avalon, etc.). For my wife and I and our many road trip life, I'm sorry I didn't learn about the VW CC value and driving experience before I went through the big $ numbers with 7 series BMWs and E series Mercedes models. We couldn't be happier with the CCs consistently superior and firm, although never harsh (multi-link sport suspension with 8 inch wide rims are standard), road handling qualities and graceful smoothness. It's standard headlight system, which directs Xenon light toward my intended steering angle a little below 30 mph, is superior to similarly equipped luxury models. Mpg stays around 24-25 around town and it's easy to beat the 31 mpg highway rating. Plenty of trunk room (plus fold down rear seats) for our needs and it does well enough for occasional back seat passengers if they take care upon entering due to the CC's lower roof line. Plenty of room inside front and back and without a top brace around the windows the doors have less of a barrier to entry, plus the windows snug up a full inch after they close (which ends the old issue of air compression when shutting the doors). Our CC is an all-around well-balanced sedan that's quietly attractive as well. Current Update: Well, after 30k miles over the last 14 months, this VW just gets better and better. Silent highway cruiser and kind of elegant and economical for everyday use around town. On several occasions folks have come over to me and asked what make the car is and when I tell them, they make comments around the notion that it doesn't look like any VW they've noticed before in a complimentary way. Main point: This CC wears very well indeed as a safe, roomy, economical vehicle with a sporty feel! More Current Update: After 48k miles and the CC is still the same great car. Just put on a new set of tires (Michelin) and now even more quiet... Now: 58k miles with nothing needing dealership attention and everything about the CC is wearing well (actually, the car doesn't seem 'worn' at all and the design remains subtly fresh). Now: 68k miles on it and still appreciating the car as before, but now that I've just had an engine light go on indicating a faulty intake manifold runner flap, I'm starting to appreciate VW's 100k drive train warranty program some (didn't even think about it before). In response to the engine light fault, VW installed a complete new manifold with several new parts in one day with no charge to me. Car again seems newish and I feel fortunate receiving VW's complete handling of this expensive repair as they did, given the mileage on the vehicle. Kind of amazing these days...
Report abuse
