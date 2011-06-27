Close

Stone Mountain Volkswagen - Snellville / Georgia

Certified. Odometer is 61934 miles below market average!CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.CC 2.0T R-Line, 18" Mallory Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. 22/31 City/Highway MPG

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen CC R-Line PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WVWBP7AN9EE530338

Stock: M042968F

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 07-30-2020