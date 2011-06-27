Used 2014 Volkswagen CC for Sale Near Me
- $9,888Great Deal | $916 below market
2014 Volkswagen CC R-Line PZEV96,369 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Nissan 422 Of Limerick - Limerick / Pennsylvania
Special Internet Pricing on this outstanding 2014 Volkswagen CC 2.0T... CARFAX 1 owner and buyback guarantee*** Need gas? I don't think so. At least not very much! 31 MPG Hwy.. Safety equipment includes: ABS, Xenon headlights, Traction control, Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag, Front fog/driving lights, Signal mirrors - Turn signal in mirrors, Stability control...Other features include: Navigation, Bluetooth, Power locks, Power windows, Heated seats, Auto-shift manual Transmission, Turbo, Climate control, Cruise control, Audio controls on steering wheel, 2 liter inline 4 cylinder DOHC engine, 200 hp horsepower, Power seats, Heated seats, Multi-function remote - Trunk/hatch/door/tailgate, Power heated mirrors, Tilt and telescopic steering wheel, 4 Doors, FWD, Fuel economy EPA highway (mpg): 31 and EPA city (mpg): 22...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen CC R-Line PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWBP7AN5EE522141
Stock: L830A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- $15,841Fair Deal | $580 below market
Certified 2014 Volkswagen CC R-Line PZEV16,230 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Stone Mountain Volkswagen - Snellville / Georgia
Certified. Odometer is 61934 miles below market average!CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.CC 2.0T R-Line, 18" Mallory Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. 22/31 City/Highway MPGGEORGIA'S #1 VOLKSWAGEN DEALER! FOUR YEARS IN A ROW! *****Must produce copy of advertisement for sale price. ***** Stone Mountain Volkswagen is the #1 Volume Dealer in Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, North Carolina and South Carolina (source: new car sales Volkswagen of America). We have continued to be #1 for four consecutive years now. We did this by having the largest inventory selection, most competitive pricing, and superior customer service. Stone Mountain Volkswagen has also won the coveted Wolfsburg Crest Club Award four years in a row for outstanding sales and service. Garnering this prestigious award means that Stone Mountain Volkswagen has met the highest standards for customer satisfaction, parts sales, new vehicle sales, certified pre-owned sales, and service excellence. Membership in the Wolfsburg Crest Club is not easy to attain. It requires a Volkswagen dealer to meet exemplary benchmarks in operating standards, new vehicle sales, certified pre-owned sales, parts purchases, pre- and post-sale customer satisfaction indexes, financial statement submission, and Volkswagen Academy employee certification. In 2015, 2016, 2017,2018 and now again in 2019, the Stone Mountain Volkswagen team rose to the challenge and currently ranks among the top Volkswagen dealerships in the U.S.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen CC R-Line PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWBP7AN9EE530338
Stock: M042968F
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- $14,995Fair Deal | $1,065 below market
2014 Volkswagen CC Sport PZEV21,074 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hawthorne Auto Square - Hawthorne / California
Meet the newest addition to our used car family, our cars are beautiful on the interior as well as the exterior. We offer In-House Financing, Out Side Finance, and Credit Union Direct Lending, We offer very aggressive financing options with down payment options for those with challenged credit, or those just simply looking for a good deal. We offer our customer the option to extended warranty (for purchase) and/ a 30 day/1000 mile In-House limited warranty; please call in to see what you need to qualify for a car...EASY, SIMPLE FINANCING FOR YOUR AND YOUR FAMILY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen CC Sport PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWBP7AN6EE539210
Stock: E539210
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-26-2020
- New Listing$12,972
2014 Volkswagen CC Sport PZEV47,402 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
CARmazone - Salisbury / North Carolina
**HEATED LEATHER SEATS**, **FWD - GREAT ALL YEAR 'ROUND - BETTER MPG!, **4CYL - ALL THE POWER - HATES GAS!**, **MP3 / IPOD COMPATIBLE!**, **BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE CALLING!**, **REAR VIEW CAMERA!**, **NAVIGATION!**, **STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS!!**, **INTERACTIVE TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY!!**.22/31 City/Highway MPGBlue 2014 Volkswagen CC 2.0T Sport FWD 6-Speed Automatic DSG 2.0L TSI*****Please note while we make every effort to ensure that our vehicles are listed accurately, we are not responsible for errors or omissions. Please verify all options, colors, vehicle condition, pricing, and check availability of unit as we sell our inventory daily. In addition our online price does not include tax, tag, or doc fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen CC Sport PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWBP7AN9EE529416
Stock: 9427A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- $14,490Fair Deal | $269 below market
2014 Volkswagen CC Sport PZEV38,125 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Discovery Auto Center - Tampa / Florida
CARFAX CERTIFIED***LOW LOW MILES**LEATHER**AND MUCH MORE CALL US FOR MORE DETAILS**Price shown is after Trade & Finance Assist credit. To receive $500 Trade Assist credit, customer must trade-in a vehicle. To receive $500 Finance Assist credit, financing must be provided by a lender through dealers assistance; See dealer for complete details. Nationwide shipping is available. Free delivery on internet price only. Conveniently located in Tampa, FL at 10536 N Florida Ave. Call today to schedule your test drive! (813) 443-8244. Se habla espanol! *Information and description deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Interested parties should confirm all data before relying on it to make a purchase decision. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices do not include tax, tag, title, finance charges, or $795 dealer fee. $195 processing fee will be charged to all customers registering outside of Florida. CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES *By submitting my cell phone number to the Dealership, I agree to receive text messages and phone calls, which may be recorded and/or sent using automated dialing equipment or software from Discovery Auto Center and its affiliates in the future. I understand that my consent to be contacted is not a requirement to purchase any product or service and that I can opt-out at any time. I agree to pay my mobile service providers text messaging rates, if applicable.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen CC Sport PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWBP7AN1EE528406
Stock: 528406
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,797Good Deal | $771 below market
2014 Volkswagen CC Executive PZEV60,437 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Reliable Auto Sales - Las Vegas / Nevada
Turbocharged, Front Wheel Drive, Power Steering, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Conventional Spare Tire, Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Panoramic Roof, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Rear Defrost, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Daytime Running Lights, HID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Fog Lamps, AM/FM Stereo, Navigation System, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Bluetooth Connection, Auxiliary Audio Input, Requires Subscription, CD Player, MP3 Player, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Auxiliary Audio Input, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Power Windows, Telematics, Requires Subscription, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Keyless Start, Remote Trunk Release, Hands-Free Liftgate, Cruise Control, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Woodgrain Interior Trim, Leather Seats, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Floor Mats, Keyless Start, Smart Device Integration, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Trip Computer, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Traction Control, Stability Control, Traction Control, Front Side Air Bag, Telematics, Requires Subscription, Tire Pressure Monitor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Child Safety Locks, Back-Up Camera www.reliablenv.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen CC Executive PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWRP7AN8EE534573
Stock: 534573
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- $9,900Fair Deal | $661 below market
2014 Volkswagen CC Sport PZEV83,716 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
HA Boyd Volkswagen - Lebanon / Pennsylvania
LOCAL ONE OWNER TRADE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen CC Sport PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWBP7AN9EE503365
Stock: 200661
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- $15,684Fair Deal
2014 Volkswagen CC VR6 4Motion Executive57,622 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Dwayne Lane's Everett Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Everett / Washington
Less than 58k Miles** All Wheel Drive, never get stuck again! Classy! If you've been seeking just the right CC, then stop your search right here. This is a amazing Sedan that is guaranteed to keep on chugging along for years and years. You will not be disappointed when you see this Sedan* Online Deal on this terrific-looking Sedan!!! Safety equipment includes: ABS, Xenon headlights, Traction control, Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag...Other features include: Leather seats, Navigation, Bluetooth, Power locks, Power windows...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen CC VR6 4Motion Executive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWGU7AN0EE511840
Stock: EE511840
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- New Listing$13,551Good Deal | $1,223 below market
2014 Volkswagen CC Sport PZEV36,737 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Smolich Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Bend / Oregon
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen CC Sport PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWBP7AN9EE502779
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $17,789Good Deal | $361 below market
2014 Volkswagen CC VR6 4Motion Executive26,123 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Audi Wilmington - Wilmington / Delaware
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen CC VR6 4Motion Executive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWGU7AN9EE539037
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,990Fair Deal | $227 below market
2014 Volkswagen CC Sport PZEV124,730 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Franklin Auto Exchange - Indian Trail / North Carolina
This 2014 Volkswagen CC 4dr Sport features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Deep Black Pearl with a Desert Beige/Black Leather/Suede interior. It is offered As-Is, not covered by a warranty. - Contact Internet Sales at 704-882-0737 or franklinautoex@yahoo.com for more information. - NO FINANCING AVAILABLE, ALL OUR PRICES ARE CASH PRICE, CUSTOMER HAS TO SECURE HIS/HER OWN FINANCING. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen CC Sport PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWBP7ANXEE519610
Stock: 11-519610
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- $14,750
2014 Volkswagen CC Executive30,380 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lawrence Mitsubishi - Lawrence / Kansas
** Schedule Virtual Appointment & Home Delivery Available** LIMITED TIME ONLY ** ELIGIBLE FOR NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS!!!** One Owner ** Clean Auto Check ** AUX/USB ** Bluetooth ** Car-Net ** Cruise Control ** Keyless Ignition ** Leather ** Navigation System ** Power Sunroof ** Memory Seats ** Heated Seats ** Dual Power Seats ** Steering Wheel Controls ** Alloy Wheels ** and much more ** (Refer to the tabs below for additional information)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen CC Executive with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWRN7AN8EE534532
Stock: LPSR6777
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- $15,998Fair Deal
2014 Volkswagen CC Sport PZEV17,707 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Piazza Volkswagen of Langhorne - Langhorne / Pennsylvania
Reflex Silver Metallic 2014 Volkswagen CC 2.0T Sport FWD 6-Speed Automatic DSG 2.0L TSI CAR FAX ONE OWNER, CLEAN CAR FAX, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, SAFETY INSPECTED, SMOKE FREE INTERIOR, IMMACULATE, A MUST SEE, Navigation System. Odometer is 53275 miles below market average! 22/31 City/Highway MPG Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen CC Sport PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWBP7AN4EE504746
Stock: K190493A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- $15,998
2014 Volkswagen CC Sport PZEV30,516 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Kearny Mesa - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - San Diego / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen CC Sport PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWBP7AN0EE503836
Stock: 19027779
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $13,485
Certified 2014 Volkswagen CC R-Line PZEV47,492 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
FX Caprara Volkswagen - Watertown / New York
*Bluetooth*, *Leather Seats*, *Navigation / GPS*, *Apple Car Play*, *XM Satellite Radio*, *Built-in USB ports*, *Adaptive Cruise Control*, *Steering Wheel-Mounted Controls*, *Alloy Wheels*, *Hands Free Calling*, *Backup Camera*, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Heatable Front Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: RNS 315 Touchscreen Navigation System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, V-Tex Leatherette Seats. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Black 2014 Volkswagen CC 2.0T R-Line FWD 6-Speed Manual 2.0L TSI Odometer is 16833 miles below market average! 21/32 City/Highway MPG Volkswagen Combined Details: * Model Specific Limited Warranty, 24 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning on the new certified purchase date or expiration of new car warranty expires (whichever occurs later), 2 Years of 24-Hr Roadside Asst. Transferability See Dealer for Details (for Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Model Year 2016 and earlier TDI vehicles program), Model Specific Limited Warranty, 12 Month/12,000 Mile beginning on the new certified purchase date or expiration of new car warranty expires (whichever occurs later), 2 Years of 24-Hr Roadside Asst. Transferability See Dealer for Details (for Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Model Year 2018 and newer vehicles program), Model Specific Limited Warranty, 24 Month/24,000 Mile beginning on the new certified purchase date or expiration of new car warranty expires (whichever occurs later), 2 Years of 24-Hr Roadside Asst. Transferability See Dealer for Details (for Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Model Year 2017 and earlier gas, hybrid and electric vehicles program) * Vehicle History * 100+ Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $50 * Roadside Assistance
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen CC R-Line PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWAP7ANXEE501281
Stock: AP25032A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- $15,998
2014 Volkswagen CC R-Line PZEV31,941 milesDelivery available*
CarMax Costa Mesa - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Costa Mesa / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET,LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen CC R-Line PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWBP7AN6EE507454
Stock: 19277147
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $13,995
2014 Volkswagen CC Sport PZEV81,555 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bristol Auto Mall - Levittown / Pennsylvania
*.E-Z FINANCE Everyone Approved* *Bad Credit No Problem A Job Is Your Credit* *For fast loan approval click FINANCING at www.bristollautomall.com* *ALL CREDIT APPROVED! DEALERSHIP DISCLAIMER - *ADVERTISED PRICE EXCLUDES REGISTRATION, TAX AND FINANCE CHARGES. ADVERTISED SPECIAL OFFER IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE AND CANNOT BE COMBINED WITH ANY OTHER OFFER. ADVERTISED VEHICLES AND ALL INFORMATION MAY BE SOLELY USED FOR ILLUSTRATION PURPOSES ONLY AND AS A GENERAL REFERENCE AND GUIDE AND REPRESENTATION OF OUR PAST PHYSICAL INVENTORY AND SIMILAR VEHICLES IN OUR LOT. NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR TYPOGRAPHICAL ERRORS
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen CC Sport PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWBP7AN9EE525186
Stock: 6963
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $15,995Fair Deal
2014 Volkswagen CC R-Line PZEV23,645 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hawthorne Auto Square - Hawthorne / California
Meet the newest addition to our used car family, our cars are beautiful on the interior as well as the exterior. We offer In-House Financing, Out Side Finance, and Credit Union Direct Lending, We offer very aggressive financing options with down payment options for those with challenged credit, or those just simply looking for a good deal. We offer our customer the option to extended warranty (for purchase) and/ a 30 day/1000 mile In-House limited warranty; please call in to see what you need to qualify for a car...EASY, SIMPLE FINANCING FOR YOUR AND YOUR FAMILY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen CC R-Line PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWBP7AN3EE539763
Stock: E539763
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-26-2020