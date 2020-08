Used 2013 Volkswagen CC for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Honda Hollywood - Hollywood / Florida

Contact AutoNation Honda Hollywood today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2013 Volkswagen CC Sport Plus. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This vehicle was engineered to be both economically and environmentally friendly with exceptional fuel efficiency. This 2013 Volkswagen CC has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. Time is money, and thanks to the navigation system on this Volkswagen CC, you'll be spending a whole lot less time getting to your destination. Know exactly what you're getting when you take home this Volkswagen CC as past service records are included. This wonderfully maintained Volkswagen CC is in the top 10% of its class when it comes to cleanliness and condition. More information about the 2013 Volkswagen CC: With a starting price at just over $30,000, the Volkswagen CC is a unique vehicle, virtually alone in its segment. Volkswagen saw the success of large 4 door coupes from Mercedes and BMW and thought there might be a market for a similar vehicle at a much lower price point. The CC seats five in relative comfort and quiet with a touch of sporting flair. The exterior design makes the car's 4 doors appear to be only two-- a bodystyle unavailable on anything else costing this side of $60,000. Strengths of this model include Stylish, sporty, and upscale with available all-wheel-drive

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen CC Sport Plus PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WVWBP7AN0DE507125

Stock: DE507125

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-20-2020