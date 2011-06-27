I've owned Jetta, Passat, Phaeton and this CC, so I would say I'm a loyal customer for VW. Given the Dieselgate dealership are putting quite good discounts on the CC and Tiguan, both scheduled to redesign in 2017.<br> This CC shares the same 2.0T TSI 2008+ with B6 Passat, though a little older and less efficient than the current 1.8T, I found my combined 23MPG is still acceptable. I occasionally rev to 5-6k when trying to make a turn or get on ramp, and the engine responds good. The DSG is somehow strange when handling low speed, especially around 20 mph which seems it struggles to think if it should shift up to gear 3, revving up and down, definitely check it out during test drive. Also in stop-and-go traffic when you release brake pedal it tends to feel not so smooth.<br> I almost never see rear seat passengers so the notorious rear headroom isn't a problem, but a smaller adult or children sure feel comfortable. Noise reduction is average and sound of rain pounding roof is loud. Ride is more biased to firm side but I like it.<br> The new MIB II infortainment system has some problems connecting to my Android on start up but eventually finds a way to do it. Google Maps still performs better than standard onboard navigation in terms of easiness to operate and finding locations you already looked up on your computer. Even with Sirius traffic the time estimated from onboard navigation can be off as it seems only covers major roads and highway. I like the new instrumental cluster on European spec 2017 Tiguan but this old one still do its job fine. I wish the 12.3" LCD cluster is available as an option. Build quality and material is good considering this is the only VW sedan still built in Germany that is available in States.<br> Headlight with curving is a plus if you drive on continuous curving road like me to get home, and the side light when turning is also good. Due to the styling rear and side visibility is somehow limited, but turning your head will do the trick. It is a shame that active safety features such as BLIS and active cruise controls are only available on 4Montion Executive and not available even as option like latest Golf Sportswagen. Other sedans like Accord, Mazda 6 all offers these safety features at least as options if not on top trim. Do look for others if this is important for you.<br> Overall if you are looking for a non-BBA and European sedan with some style and luxury, 2016 CC is a good choice if you can nail down some discounts to bring the price below $30K mark, or wait for the 2017 redesign, as I'm sure next generation is better with new platform.

