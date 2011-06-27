  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(1)
2016 Volkswagen CC Review

Pros & Cons

  • Well-built and attractive interior
  • ample standard features
  • striking exterior styling that is unique in the class
  • available all-wheel drive.
  • Limited rear-seat headroom
  • smallish trunk.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Attractive and well equipped, the 2016 Volkswagen CC presents an appealing middle ground between workaday family sedans and entry-level luxury sedans.

Vehicle overview

It's easy to see the appeal of the 2016 Volkswagen CC: Just look at it. The compelling center of a Venn diagram between sport coupe and a four-door sedan in terms of design, the CCs exterior is one of the best executed for the money. And since going on sale in 2009, this stylish sedan has also continued to impress with its near-luxury offerings.

The Volkswagen CC gives the air of a luxury car without the baggage that can come with a luxury car badge.

The CC's interior offers pleasing upholstery and excellent build quality. The new-for-2016 infotainment system, which promises to be larger and faster, helps add a modern touch. Likewise, its standard 200-horsepower turbocharged inline-4 and automated manual transmission feel refined, though making a case for the optional 280-hp V6 is more difficult than it used to be, as the engine is beginning to feel its age.

Like the V6, the CC is getting on in years, and other automakers have introduced luxury elements into vehicles at lower prices. The closest is the similarly priced 2016 Nissan Maxima, boasting dynamic styling of its own and a focus on fun from behind the wheel. Basic family sedans like the 2016 Ford Fusion and 2016 Honda Accord come very well-equipped at the CC's base price and offer broader option choices and safety features. On the other end are luxury cars like the 2016 Acura TLX and 2016 BMW 320i with option packages that do the same. While there might be a few better choices depending on how you feel, the Edmunds.com "B"-rated CC offers an inarguable package of style for those who don't want the luxury car badge.

Much of the Volkswagen CC's visual elegance comes from the raked rear window. Alas, this hurts rear headroom and cargo storage.

2016 Volkswagen CC models

The 2016 Volkswagen CC is a midsize sedan that seats five people. There are six trim levels: Trend, Sport, R-Line, R-Line Executive, R-Line Executive with Carbon, and V6 4Motion Executive.

The base Trend comes standard with a four-cylinder engine, manual transmission, 17-inch alloy wheels, bi-xenon headlights with separate daytime running lights, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, 12-way power adjustable front seats with lumbar support, 60/40-split-folding rear seatbacks, heated front seats, vinyl (leatherette) seating, rear mounted second-row air vents, carpeted floor mats, a rearview camera, VW Car-Net smartphone integration, Bluetooth, satellite radio, a Composition Media 6.3-inch touchscreen, an eight-speaker surround system, dual-zone climate control, power-adjustable and heated sideview mirrors, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and automatic variable windshield wipers with rain sensor.

Every Volkswagen CC has a welcoming and smartly styled interior regardless of trim.

Sport trim adds an automatic transmission (Volkswagen calls it "DSG"), different 17-inch wheels, bi-xenon headlights with adaptive front lighting, LED daytime running lights, foglights, more VW Car-Net features, navigation, a Discover Media 6.3-inch touchscreen and keyless access.

The R-Line trim adds 18-inch wheels, special exterior styling and unique door-sill plates, along with steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters when the automatic transmission is specified.

R-Line Executive adds different 18-inch wheels, a panoramic sunroof and leather seating. Opting for R-Line with Carbon adds new interior material to the dash, doors and seat inserts. It also adds a black headliner.

The 4Motion Executive adds the V6 engine, all-wheel drive, yet another 18-inch wheel design, front and rear park distance control, adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation, lane-keep assist, heated front washer nozzles, an upgraded trip computer screen, ventilated front seats with driver massage and a 10-speaker Dynaudio sound system.

2016 Highlights

A new base model dubbed "Trend" lowers the CC's entry price. Adaptive cruise control, front assist with collision mitigation, and lane keep assist are standard on the top-line 4Motion Executive trim. All trims receive an improved infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Performance & mpg

All 2016 Volkswagen CC trims except the 4Motion Executive come with front-wheel drive and a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 200 hp and 207 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard for the Trend. Optional on all other trims is a six-speed automated manual transmission (DSG).

The 4Motion Executive steps up to all-wheel drive and a 3.6-liter V6 good for 280 hp and 265 lb-ft. A conventional six-speed automatic transmission (not the DSG) is the only transmission offered.

In Edmunds testing, a CC with the four-cylinder engine and DSG accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 7.0 seconds. This is merely adequate for an entry-level luxury sedan, and just slightly quicker than similarly priced midsize family sedans. The heavier 4Motion Executive was barely better at 6.8 seconds, a disappointing performance given its elevated price point.

EPA estimated fuel economy with the DSG is 25 mpg combined (22 city/31 highway); the manual is also rated at 25 mpg combined (21 city/32 highway). The 4Motion Executive brings up the rear at a mediocre 20 mpg combined (17 city/25 highway).

Safety

Every 2016 Volkswagen CC comes standard with stability and traction control, antilock disc brakes, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and a rearview camera. The top 4Motion Executive is the only model to offer collision mitigation, adaptive cruise control and lane-keep assist. This is disappointing considering these features are available on less expensive compact cars. This is also the only trim with front and rear parking sensors, though a rearview camera comes standard on all trims.

Also standard is VW's Car-Net telematics system. It includes automatic crash notification, roadside assistance, remote vehicle access, stolen vehicle location and geo-fencing (which allows parents to set electronic boundaries for teenage drivers). A Car-Net smartphone app lets owners control many of these functions on the go.

In Edmunds brake testing, a CC R-Line came to a stop from 60 mph in 120 feet, which is a good performance compared to similar sedans with all-season tires. The 4Motion Executive required an unimpressive 127 feet.

In crash testing conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the CC earned the highest rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests. In the small-overlap frontal-offset test, the CC was rated "Marginal" (second-lowest). The CC's seat and head restraint design was rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

The 2016 Volkswagen CC's four-cylinder engine provides respectable acceleration and fuel economy. The V6 is stronger, but the step up in cost doesn't seem worth it to us given the minimal improvement in acceleration. Unfortunately, if you want all-wheel drive, springing for the V6 is the only way to get it.

Most drivers will find that the CC strikes an agreeable balance between engaging handling and a comfortable ride. In typical Germanic fashion, the ride is on the firm side, but the suspension still takes the edge off of most road imperfections. When cornering at reasonable speeds, the Volkswagen CC doesn't feel as sharp and controlled as a pure-bred sport sedan, but it's more than respectable as family sedans go. If you prefer additional athleticism in spirited driving, something like the aforementioned 320i should hit the spot.

Interior

The 2016 Volkswagen CC comes in a few different trim levels, but even the base Trend model treats you to the same interior materials and build quality as most other trims — not to mention some other luxury cars. The trade-off for the lower entry price means Trend doesn't have items like keyless access, navigation or adaptive front lighting.

As with many European models, there's no shame in the CC's standard leatherette (premium vinyl) upholstery. It exceeds some genuine leathers in both texture and appearance. The firm and supportive standard front seats provide the same power adjustments on both sides, a refreshing departure from the common practice of giving the passenger fewer toys. In the back, headroom is limited due to the CC's sleek roof line, but legroom is surprisingly ample.

The Volkswagen CC uses a new, larger infotainment system that supports both Apple CarPlay (pictured) and Android Auto.

A new infotainment system called MIB II boasts faster operation, a larger screen and better integration with smartphones through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. But while the primary controls and gauges are perfectly functional on their own merits, they might seem a little too minimalist if you compare the CC to newer models fitted with the latest hardware.

The CC's trunk measures a rather modest 13.2 cubic feet, and its pinched shape may complicate the loading of larger items. On the bright side, the rear seatbacks fold flat to increase cargo capacity, and there's also a pass-through for skis and such behind the rear center armrest.

The downside to that sharp exterior styling is tighter trunk space than you might expect from a midsize sedan.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Volkswagen CC.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

End of Cycle is A Good Choice
Pana Fan,02/29/2016
2.0T Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
I've owned Jetta, Passat, Phaeton and this CC, so I would say I'm a loyal customer for VW. Given the Dieselgate dealership are putting quite good discounts on the CC and Tiguan, both scheduled to redesign in 2017.<br> This CC shares the same 2.0T TSI 2008+ with B6 Passat, though a little older and less efficient than the current 1.8T, I found my combined 23MPG is still acceptable. I occasionally rev to 5-6k when trying to make a turn or get on ramp, and the engine responds good. The DSG is somehow strange when handling low speed, especially around 20 mph which seems it struggles to think if it should shift up to gear 3, revving up and down, definitely check it out during test drive. Also in stop-and-go traffic when you release brake pedal it tends to feel not so smooth.<br> I almost never see rear seat passengers so the notorious rear headroom isn't a problem, but a smaller adult or children sure feel comfortable. Noise reduction is average and sound of rain pounding roof is loud. Ride is more biased to firm side but I like it.<br> The new MIB II infortainment system has some problems connecting to my Android on start up but eventually finds a way to do it. Google Maps still performs better than standard onboard navigation in terms of easiness to operate and finding locations you already looked up on your computer. Even with Sirius traffic the time estimated from onboard navigation can be off as it seems only covers major roads and highway. I like the new instrumental cluster on European spec 2017 Tiguan but this old one still do its job fine. I wish the 12.3" LCD cluster is available as an option. Build quality and material is good considering this is the only VW sedan still built in Germany that is available in States.<br> Headlight with curving is a plus if you drive on continuous curving road like me to get home, and the side light when turning is also good. Due to the styling rear and side visibility is somehow limited, but turning your head will do the trick. It is a shame that active safety features such as BLIS and active cruise controls are only available on 4Montion Executive and not available even as option like latest Golf Sportswagen. Other sedans like Accord, Mazda 6 all offers these safety features at least as options if not on top trim. Do look for others if this is important for you.<br> Overall if you are looking for a non-BBA and European sedan with some style and luxury, 2016 CC is a good choice if you can nail down some discounts to bring the price below $30K mark, or wait for the 2017 redesign, as I'm sure next generation is better with new platform.
See all 1 reviews of the 2016 Volkswagen CC
Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automated manual
Gas
200 hp @ 5100 rpm
See all Used 2016 Volkswagen CC features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2016 Volkswagen CC

Used 2016 Volkswagen CC Overview

The Used 2016 Volkswagen CC is offered in the following submodels: CC Sedan. Available styles include 2.0T Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), 2.0T R-Line PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), 2.0T R-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), 2.0T Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), 2.0T R-Line Executive PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), 2.0T Trend 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 2.0T R-Line PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 2.0T Trend 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), 2.0T R-Line Executive w/Carbon 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), 2.0T Trend PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), 3.6L V6 4Motion Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6AM), 2.0T R-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 2.0T R-Line Executive 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), 2.0T R-Line Executive w/Carbon PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), and 2.0T Trend PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Volkswagen CC?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Volkswagen CC trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Volkswagen CC 2.0T Sport is priced between $13,437 and$15,494 with odometer readings between 35655 and75424 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Volkswagen CC 2.0T Sport PZEV is priced between $15,995 and$17,995 with odometer readings between 27735 and37894 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2016 Volkswagen CCS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Volkswagen CC for sale near. There are currently 5 used and CPO 2016 CCS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $13,437 and mileage as low as 27735 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 Volkswagen CC.

Can't find a used 2016 Volkswagen CCs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volkswagen CC for sale - 1 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $11,818.

Find a used Volkswagen for sale - 9 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $24,245.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen CC for sale - 11 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $18,783.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen for sale - 6 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $13,081.

Should I lease or buy a 2016 Volkswagen CC?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

