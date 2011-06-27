  1. Home
2009 Volkswagen CC Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful and efficient base turbo engine, balanced ride and handling, very well-equipped, beautifully made interior, sleek styling.
  • Pricey VR6 model, only four seats, limited rear-seat headroom, narrow trunk.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2009 Volkswagen CC is a stylish alternative to mainstream midsize sedans. Steer clear of the VR6 model, though, as it is pricey and not much quicker than the base CC.

Vehicle overview

The 2009 Volkswagen Passat CC is not a Passat for the hearing-impaired. Instead, the name stands for Comfort Coupe, but it's not a Passat coupe either -- it has four full doors. No, the CC is a sleeker, restyled version of VW's midsize sedan, intended for folks who want something more stylish and different than the typical family four-door. What's in a name, anyway?

Like the Mercedes CLS, the VW CC was created by taking a rather practical sedan with humdrum styling (E-Class and Passat, respectively) and transforming it into a ravishing looker. In the case of the CC, VW took the basic Passat architecture -- same wheelbase, same powertrain, same basic interior -- and stretched out the overhangs by 0.6 inch and lowered the roof line by 2 inches. The front-end styling was made sleeker, a dramatic side character line was added and the rear end was tapered down from the radically sloped roof line in an almost Porsche-like way. It all combines to create a car that is remarkably better-looking than the car upon which it's based, one that could actually be described as sexy. You can't say that about most midsize sedans.

Inside, the CC mostly carries over the Passat's cabin, complete with high-quality materials and well-designed controls. The CC adds a bit of flair, though, with sharp two-tone seats available on every trim level -- tan seat centers and door trim surrounded by black. The seats have also been upgraded to be more supportive and feature attractive cross-stitched upholstery (in leather or convincing leatherette vinyl). Volkswagen's new touchscreen navigation system is another welcome upgrade.

With this influx of style, though, come a few drawbacks. Most notably, the backseat can only hold two passengers in bucket seats, which are nevertheless extremely comfortable. The reason for the four-person capacity is that sleek, tapered roof line, which chews into rear headroom -- any middle passenger sitting on the bump would've been miserable anyway. As it is, those taller than 6 feet will still need to slouch down a bit in the outboard positions (or lay off the hair gel). The trunk is also shorter and narrower -- golf clubs will need to fit diagonally.

So there are practical drawbacks to the 2009 Volkswagen CC. If a big trunk and five-passenger capacity is important, then a regular Passat or well-equipped versions of top midsize sedans like the Honda Accord, Mazda 6 or Nissan Altima will likely be better choices. However, with its high level of style and premium feel throughout, the CC is a very appealing sedan with the base turbocharged engine, which produces a good mix of fuel economy and power. The luxurious VR6 Sport trim is less impressive, however, given its eye-popping price of $38,000 and the fact that its 280 horsepower provides a negligible acceleration advantage over the turbo-4. For that type of money, you could have an Audi A4, BMW 328i or Mercedes-Benz C300 Sport -- albeit with less equipment.

The VW CC certainly won't appeal to everyone, but it's an attractive alternative for those who don't want a plain old midsize sedan. So while the name doesn't make a whole lot of sense, for a specific type of buyer, the car certainly will.

2009 Volkswagen CC models

The 2009 Volkswagen CC is a four-door sedan available in Sport, Luxury and VR6 Sport trim levels. The S comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, foglights, cruise control, auto up/down windows in all doors, a tilt/telescoping steering column, power front seats with lumbar and driver memory functions, heated front seats, leatherette premium vinyl upholstery, split-folding rear seats, automatic climate control, a trip computer and an eight-speaker stereo with a six-CD changer and an auxiliary audio jack. The Luxury trim adds front and rear park assist, automatic headlights, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, a large tilt-only sunroof, automatic wipers, upgraded alloy trim and satellite radio (optional on the S).

The VR6 Sport trim level includes a V6 engine and all the S Luxury Package equipment, plus 18-inch wheels, adaptive bi-xenon headlights, a power rear sunshade, steering wheel paddles and a 10-speaker premium sound system (optional on the VR6 Luxury).

The Technology Package (available on the Luxury and VR6 Sport) adds a hard-drive navigation system, digital music storage capability, iPod integration and a back-up camera.

2009 Highlights

The 2009 Volkswagen CC is an all-new sedan based on the Passat.

Performance & mpg

The front-wheel-drive VW CC comes standard with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder good for 200 hp and 207 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual is standard and a six-speed automatic is optional. Volkswagen estimates a 0-60 time of 7.4 seconds with this engine. Fuel economy is an EPA-estimated 19 mpg city/29 mpg highway and 23 mpg combined with the automatic.

The CC VR6 Sport is equipped with a 3.6-liter V6 that produces 280 hp and 265 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed automatic with steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters is standard. VW's estimated 0-60 time is 6.6 seconds. Fuel economy is estimated to be 18 city/27 highway and 21 combined. All-wheel drive (known as 4Motion) is optional on the CC VR6 Sport and with it, fuel economy drops to 17/25/20.

Safety

All Volkswagen CCs come standard with antilock disc brakes with brake assist, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags. Rear-seat side airbags are optional on all trim levels. In government testing, the 2009 Volkswagen CC scored four out of a possible five stars in frontal crash protection. It received five stars for driver-side crash protection and four stars for passenger protection.

Driving

Despite its slick styling, the 2009 Volkswagen CC is not quite a slick-handling sport sedan. The electromechanical power steering is welcome in parking lots and weights up in a linear fashion as speeds rise, but there's not enough feel and communication sent back to the driver's hands for the CC to be considered on par with true German sport sedans or even the Mazda 6 and Nissan Altima. However, most drivers will find that the CC strikes a nice balance between ride comfort and real-world handling. Although certainly on the firm side, the CC's sport-tuned suspension isolates passengers from harsh impacts and imparts a feeling of solid construction by soaking up bumps with a typical Germanic thump. Along with the car's torque-rich turbocharged four-cylinder engine and posh interior, this ride quality further imparts a premium feeling to the CC that domestic and Japanese sedans can't match. That's the base model, though; the VR6 Sport's lofty price puts it into competition with luxury-branded German sport sedans, which it struggles to keep up with.

Interior

Even in its most basic form, the 2009 VW CC is well-equipped and beautifully finished. In particular, the standard cross-stitched "V-Tex" leatherette/vinyl upholstery looks and feels better than the genuine cow-sourced stuff in many cars, while other materials throughout the cabin are of a similar outstanding quality. Items like driver memory functions and heated seats are often optional or not available in this class, but they're standard on the CC. It all adds up to a car that warrants its small price premium over other midsize sedans.

Because of the car's tapered roof line, headroom is tight in the back and 6-footers may need to slouch a bit. Legroom is quite spacious all around, though, and the very supportive driver seat provides a wide range of adjustment. The CC comes with only two rear bucket seats; in place of a center position, a covered bin and cupholders reside with a flip-down armrest. At 13 cubic feet, the trunk is on the small side for a midsize sedan.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Volkswagen CC.

5(76%)
4(11%)
3(5%)
2(5%)
1(3%)
4.5
151 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

No Longer a VW Amabassador
bulldogj,09/17/2011
Loved CC in beginning. Work in sales so lot of people see car & commented on. Couldn't take after purchased bcause recall 4 seat wiring. Washed car 1 week later & window leaked due to seal. Then trunk would not close. All warning signs 4 things to come. After no warranty due to miles: dashboard around ignition & glove box started bubbling & peeling. Then trunk would not open. Wire harness broke no obvious rodent chewing that caused it; cost $250.00. Recall steering column console Aug 11. Sept: steering wheel locked & couldn't drive thought due to recall. Nope, diagnosis rack & pinion issue not related to recall - VW svc est $1600.00 plus $80 tow. Sales colleague was buying; no more!
Looks can be deceiving
Julian,03/14/2016
Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Bought the car because I fell in love with it since I test drove it. Fantastic interior, excellent performance and suspension overall. Have owned this car for 4yrs now. Bought it with 20,000 miles. First year car ran like a champ no issues what so ever. Then came second year of ownership and everything went down hill after the warranty expired three months before. Water pump failure, $1,500 fix. Six months later water pump failed again. I though the mechanics were idiots and did not know what they were doing until it failed again a year later. Anyhow, I've had four water pumps replaced in three years. Intake manifold failed twice, PCV valve failure and of course fuel pump failure which are all "common" problems due to poor engineering according to dealer. Constant oil leak until I had to have valve cover gasket redone. Oh yes, rear main seal failed at 40,000. The car has 50,675 miles at the time of this review. Great car when it runs but I have spent more money on repairs for this car than the maintenance work done on my two previous vehicles combined.
If only the new CC came with a VR6
Joel Andre,02/16/2018
VR6 Sport 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
It is a solid ride, wickedly fast in sports mode and it is very comfortable front and back seats. Wonderful touring car, with the great VW bucket seats. Still a fan.
Stay far far away from these cars!!!!
Ryheem T.,07/19/2016
Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
My wife purchased a 2009 VW CC last year......July 2015. The first day of owning the car the fuel pump went , luckily we purchased the car in CT where the dealers have to give you a 90 day warranty. Car was in the shop for 2 weeks total bill cam e to well over $1000.....luckily we didn't have to pay for it. Car drove good for a few months then the brake booster went(Feb 2016)...........$700 fix. My wife was recently at work and the car wouldn't start.........replaced the coil packs($500 job) , car was out of the shop no more then a few weeks...........check engine light pops up......dreaded P2015 code(intake manifold issue). Luckily VW has a warranty for this........covered for 10 yrs/120k.......fixed free of charge. Got the car back yesterday 07/16/16 , this morning car wont start. I'm telling you guys.......stay far far away from these cars........nothing but headaches!
Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5100 rpm
See all Used 2009 Volkswagen CC features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

