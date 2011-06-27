Used 2013 Volkswagen CC Consumer Reviews
Very good for 30 months, then......
The good: The car really drives very good, it has a responsive 2.0L turbo, great steering, slick DSG gearbox and is all around a fun to drive sporty sedan. It's also plenty roomy despite the low roofline and has ample trunk space. The bad: I hit 39K after about 30 mos. and things started to go wrong. First was a leaky shaft seal, then a bad water pump, now I'm having an issue with the adaptive headlamps. I didn't buy an ext. warranty because I never intended to keep the car past 50K? Big mistake. By the time I get the headlamp fiasco resolved I will be out about $2000 in repair, which is simply totally unacceptable. The xenon adaptive headlamps are really impressive, but be advised those xenon bulbs are extremely expensive. To replace one will run you $350-450! Why? largely due to the cost of the bulb/transformer and the fact that the entire front bumper cover must be removed to change the bulb? In summary, it's starting to feel like a "fragile" car, not something anyone desires.
CC has its moments
I just traded my 2013 CC after 4 yrs. and 67K. Many things to like about these cars, clean coupe like styling, great seats, above average steering/handling, 2.0T pulls strong, slick shifting DSG, terrific ergonomics, decent fuel economy(averaged 25.5 mpg). The bad news is.......when these cars have problems, it's going to cost you. The xenon headlamps are great, but each bulb/transformer will set you back $300. The car went through 3 batteries (the 2.0T generates a lot of heat), the water pump went out at about 35K, I had 2 oil leaks, etc...The moral to the story here is you will need a warranty on this car and even with that the maintenance feels more like an Audi or Porsche than a VW.
vr6 4motion - 5 years later
Car continues running like a top. There have been no issues mechanically and the car continues to operate flawlessly. I would buy another if they offered it with a V6. I wanted a mid-size awd car that's comfortable, looks great, gets decent mpg's despite Boston traffic and had nice options for a good price. This car has it all. I had a fully loaded 550i and this car has more options at half the price and it's faster too. Build quality is terrific. I hope it lasts me a long time. Update I've now owned this three years and it's been great. Nice performance, fantastic features that are usually found in cars that cost a lot more, great in the snow and it's fairly inexpensive to maintain. Update I usually dont keep cars for a long period of time, but it's been a trusted friend for the last 4 years. Knock on wood, it's very reliable, comfortable and still has a lot of go. My kids will get to have it when I'm ready to pass it on.
Great sports sedan
I've been a Honda guy since I was 17. I wanted a sedan mated to a 6 speed manual because I enjoy driving and the manual makes the experience much more fun! It is next to impossible to find an Accord with a manual transmission, so...I landed at VW. This is my first dive into a German car and I couldn't be happier with my 6-speed CC Sport. It is smooth, quiet,comfortable, sporty, great looking (many say it looks like a Benz CLS) and fun to drive. I've had it for over 5 months and I still look forward to driving it everyday. I'm in sales and spend a lot of time in my car and it's wonderful to drive. I drive over mountain passes, simply put it in 6th gear and it just goes. Well engineered
Thrilled with the CC
The German built CC is an excellent blend of performance, style and value. The 2.0 turbo engine is very peppy and responsive. A friend who recently drove my relatively new CC Sport was sure it was a 6 cylinder from its pick up. I have gotten up to 34.5 mpg on a combined road and street drive, that with the required premium gas. Generally, in town mileage has been about 26 mpg. The interior is very elegant and at a price that is much more reasonable than the VW's German counterparts. While I have had it only a short time, I traded in my 7 year old Passat (the best car I have ever owned) to get this snazzy sedan. I am so far, thrilled each time I get into the CC.
