  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen CC
  4. Used 2012 Volkswagen CC
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(50)
Appraise this car

2012 Volkswagen CC Review

Pros & Cons

  • Fuel-efficient and energetic turbo four-cylinder
  • well-built and stylish interior
  • ample features list
  • all-wheel drive on VR6 model.
  • Only four seats
  • limited rear-seat headroom
  • smallish trunk.
Other years
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
Volkswagen CC for Sale
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
List Price Range
$6,174 - $10,995
Used CC for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2012 Volkswagen CC presents an attractive alternative to other midsize sedans, though its four-person capacity and smallish trunk may be deal breakers.

Vehicle overview

Volkswagen is moving in an entirely new direction for the American market, so abundant size and thrifty prices will take precedence over distinctive styling and fancy-pants (but expensive) cabin materials. Perhaps it'll be a successful strategy on the sales front. But for those who don't mind paying extra for world-class construction, Germanic driving dynamics, punchy engines and memorable styling, the 2012 Volkswagen CC is a welcome remnant from VW's not-so-old school.

While the CC shares its platform, engines and dashboard design with the previous-generation Passat, it sets itself apart with a rakish four-door body that evokes a sleek coupe look (CC stands for Comfort Coupe). This not only sets it apart from the rather frumpy new Passat, but also most run-of-the-mill midsize sedans as well. Heck, we can think of several luxury-branded cars that would be lucky to look as cool as the CC.

There is a downside to this styling, however. The backseat is not only tight on headroom, but it seats only two people. That may make it more coupelike, but it also makes it less friendly for families. While most folks don't frequently require five seats, the inevitable "five in a pinch" moments put the CC at a notable disadvantage.

The CC stands apart from its new Passat sibling under the hood, as well. Though they both offer the same optional 3.6-liter V6, the CC gets a more powerful and sophisticated 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder as standard equipment. This is one of the best engines around, providing thrifty fuel economy and surprisingly rapid acceleration given its output. There is no turbodiesel model, though, unlike the Passat.

The 2012 VW CC may have its practical drawbacks, but overall we think they're outweighed by the car's sleek styling and quintessentially German character. The CC is a more stylish and refined alternative to family sedans like the 2012 Honda Accord, 2012 Hyundai Sonata and 2012 Passat, while a loaded-up CC can match entry-level luxury-branded vehicles like the 2012 Acura TL, 2012 Audi A4 and Infiniti G Sedan. For the right kind of buyer, this VW "relic" will be just the thing.

2012 Volkswagen CC models

The 2012 Volkswagen CC is a four-passenger sedan available in six trims: 2.0T Sport, 2.0T R-Line, 2.0T Lux, 2.0T Lux Plus, 2.0T Lux Limited and VR6 4Motion Executive. The 2.0T and VR6 indicate the engine type.

The Sport comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, automatic wipers, heated mirrors, cruise control, automatic climate control, heated eight-way power front seats with lumbar adjustment, premium vinyl "leatherette" upholstery, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, Bluetooth and an eight-speaker sound system with a touchscreen interface, HD radio, auxiliary audio jack, an iPod interface and satellite radio.

The R-Line adds 18-inch wheels, special front bumper and side-sill designs, foglamps and dark taillights. The Lux adds to the Sport different 18-inch wheels, foglamps, heated washer nozzles, dual-zone automatic climate control, a navigation system (deletes HD radio) and brushed-aluminum interior trim. Lux Plus gets you a panoramic sunroof, a rearview camera, an upgraded navigation system, HD radio, digital music storage, mood lighting and wood trim. Lux Limited gets different 18-inch wheels and adaptive xenon headlights.

Stepping up to the VR6 4Motion Executive adds to the Lux Limited's equipment a V6 engine, all-wheel drive, headlamp washers, parking sensors, steering wheel shifter paddles, a power rear sunshade, driver memory functions, leather upholstery and a 10-speaker Dynaudio sound system.

2012 Highlights

The VW CC gets a slightly revised interior for 2012, including an ornamental analog clock and wood accents on upper trims.

Performance & mpg

The 2012 VW CC 2.0T models are front-wheel drive and powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that produces 200 horsepower and 207 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual is standard on the Sport and R-Line, while a six-speed dual-clutch automated manual (DSG) is available on those trims and standard on the Lux trims. Despite its modest output, the energetic 2.0T engine is nevertheless capable of bringing the CC from zero to 60 mph in 7.3 seconds with the DSG; that's about a second quicker than the typical four-cylinder midsize sedan. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 22 mpg city/31 mpg highway and 25 mpg combined with the automatic. The manual drops the city number to 21.

The VR6 4Motion Executive gets all-wheel drive and a 3.6-liter V6 good for 280 hp and 265 lb-ft of torque. A conventional six-speed automatic is standard. In Edmunds performance testing, it went from zero to 60 mph in 6.3 seconds. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 17/25/20.

Safety

All Volkswagen CCs come standard with antilock disc brakes (with brake assist), stability and traction control, hill-hold assist, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags. In Edmunds brake testing, the CC 2.0T Sport came to a stop from 60 mph in 123 feet -- an average distance, but stepping up to the 19-inch wheels and better tires that come with them betters that to an excellent 113 feet. The VR6 stopped in 124 feet. In crash tests, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the CC its top rating of "Good" for frontal-offset and side-impact tests.

Driving

The 2012 Volkswagen CC neatly splits the difference between sporty handling and luxurious comfort for a ride quality that should be agreeable to a majority of drivers. The sport-tuned suspension is on the firm side, but still ably isolates passengers from all but the harshest of road imperfections. Compared to more traditional sport sedans, the CC exhibits more body roll, but handling is admirable nonetheless. The steering is light at parking-lot speeds and weights up nicely as speed increases, but it lacks the desired feedback for sporty driving.

The base 2.0-liter turbo is energetic and efficient, and should suffice for most drivers. We're particularly fond of the DSG transmission, as it shifts quickly and smoothly. Those with an appetite for more power will likely be impressed by the 3.6-liter V6, which brings the 2012 CC's acceleration closer to that of other AWD luxury rivals.

Interior

From the base Sport model to the top-of-the-line Executive trim, the 2012 Volkswagen CC shows off the luxury amenities and workmanship normally associated with premium luxury brands. The vinyl-leatherette surfaces are not only convincing but also look and feel better than some of the genuine leather found in other cars. Other interior materials are well-textured, with the majority being soft to the touch.

The front seats offer a plethora of adjustments to fit nearly any body type. Backseat headroom is limited by the sloping roof line, so taller rear passengers will find themselves slouching to fit, but average-sized adults should find these seats supportive and comfortable, with ample legroom. Rather than cram a center seat in the back, the CC's designers used that space to provide the two rear passengers with a covered bin, handy cupholders and a flip-down armrest. There should be a middle seat option, however, and this could be a deal-breaker for families.

The split-folding rear seats feature a center pass-through to add to the 13 cubic feet of trunk space, which is a bit small for a midsize sedan. As a result, a golf bag will need to lie diagonally within the trunk, limiting the ability to accommodate more cargo.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Volkswagen CC.

5(68%)
4(18%)
3(8%)
2(4%)
1(2%)
4.5
50 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 50 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Owned SAAB Turbos - CC Much Much Better
chowchow,06/12/2011
Having drivern Mercedes and Audis, the CC compares very favorably to both in terms of ride, handling performance and interior features but it tops both in terms of uniqueness and looks and affordability/value. If you are in the market for a Audi A 4 or a Merceders Benz C Class - and you do not care about the emblem on your ride - this car blends looks, ride, comfort and performance. The 2.0 turbo coupled with the DSG auto is far better than any SAAB turbo - I owned a 99 SAAB 9-5 2.3 LPT and a 99 SAAB 9.3 2.0 and while the 9-3 was fun to drive - it rode like a pick-up truck and offered few lux amentiies and while the 9-5 offered a refined ride and lux amenities, it was not much fun.
CC burns oil
oldlawyer,09/19/2012
I have had this car for 13 months and was enjoying its ride comfort, power and fuel economy when I discovered that it was burning oil at about 15,000 miles. I complained and VW tested it then confirmed that it is burning 0.29 quarts every 1000 miles which translates to 2.9 quarts between recommended change intervals. VW says that is okay, but automotive engineers state that it is evidence of an engine defect. The car is a marvel in many ways, but watch out for the oil burning: VW does not disclose this to buyers until after they have bought the car which I think is a bit sleazy.
Simply Outstanding
johnnyforensic,07/09/2011
I've owned an Acura TL, Toyota Camry Hybrid, Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland, and more, but the CC has quickly become my favorite of them all. It has more and better tech than the Camry (and that's saying something), it's more fun to drive than the Acura TL, and it has a richer interior than the Jeep Overland. Truly, this is a vehicle that is more than the sum of its individual parts. It's quick, smooth, comfortable, and offers the technical amenities a geek like me prizes. My real world gas mileage on the hybrid was 38.5 MPG, and my CC is routinely hitting 33-36 MPG and does it with a LOT more vigor and style.
2012 Lux Plus
ron1945,09/18/2011
Don't pay attention to the reviews claiming a hard ride. The shocks smooth out around 1500 miles in this car and it's smoother than the BMW 550 and Infinity M. Friends have both and I've been in them on the same bad roads. I have 6000 miles now and it keeps getting smoother. I've experienced that in other good cars too. Very good build quality. The seats are very comfortable and adjustable. Power is adequate, gas mileage averages 27 mpg with half on the freeway. The 19" wheels and tires improve handling and steering and are worth the extra money in my opinion. You'll be happy with this car.
See all 50 reviews of the 2012 Volkswagen CC
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed automated manual
Gas
200 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed automated manual
Gas
200 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed automated manual
Gas
200 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed automated manual
Gas
200 hp @ 5100 rpm
See all Used 2012 Volkswagen CC features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2012 Volkswagen CC

Used 2012 Volkswagen CC Overview

The Used 2012 Volkswagen CC is offered in the following submodels: CC Sedan. Available styles include Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Lux PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Lux Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Lux Limited 4dr Sedan w/Rearview Camera (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Lux Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Rearview Camera (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), R-Line PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), VR6 4Motion Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), R-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Lux Plus PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Lux Plus 4dr Sedan w/Rearview Camera (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Lux 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), R-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), R-Line PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Lux Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Lux Plus PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Rearview Camera (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), VR6 4Motion Executive 4dr Sedan AWD w/Rearview Camera (3.6L 6cyl 6A), and Lux Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 Volkswagen CC?

Price comparisons for Used 2012 Volkswagen CC trim styles:

  • The Used 2012 Volkswagen CC Sport PZEV is priced between $6,174 and$9,000 with odometer readings between 83523 and113096 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Volkswagen CC Lux Plus PZEV is priced between $9,880 and$9,880 with odometer readings between 73452 and73452 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Volkswagen CC R-Line PZEV is priced between $10,995 and$10,995 with odometer readings between 60358 and60358 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2012 Volkswagen CCS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2012 Volkswagen CC for sale near. There are currently 5 used and CPO 2012 CCS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,174 and mileage as low as 60358 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2012 Volkswagen CC.

Can't find a used 2012 Volkswagen CCs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volkswagen CC for sale - 5 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $14,338.

Find a used Volkswagen for sale - 10 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $9,687.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen CC for sale - 10 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $19,038.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen for sale - 1 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $11,184.

Should I lease or buy a 2012 Volkswagen CC?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volkswagen lease specials
Check out Volkswagen CC lease specials

Related Used 2012 Volkswagen CC info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles