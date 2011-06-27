Vehicle overview

Volkswagen is moving in an entirely new direction for the American market, so abundant size and thrifty prices will take precedence over distinctive styling and fancy-pants (but expensive) cabin materials. Perhaps it'll be a successful strategy on the sales front. But for those who don't mind paying extra for world-class construction, Germanic driving dynamics, punchy engines and memorable styling, the 2012 Volkswagen CC is a welcome remnant from VW's not-so-old school.

While the CC shares its platform, engines and dashboard design with the previous-generation Passat, it sets itself apart with a rakish four-door body that evokes a sleek coupe look (CC stands for Comfort Coupe). This not only sets it apart from the rather frumpy new Passat, but also most run-of-the-mill midsize sedans as well. Heck, we can think of several luxury-branded cars that would be lucky to look as cool as the CC.

There is a downside to this styling, however. The backseat is not only tight on headroom, but it seats only two people. That may make it more coupelike, but it also makes it less friendly for families. While most folks don't frequently require five seats, the inevitable "five in a pinch" moments put the CC at a notable disadvantage.

The CC stands apart from its new Passat sibling under the hood, as well. Though they both offer the same optional 3.6-liter V6, the CC gets a more powerful and sophisticated 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder as standard equipment. This is one of the best engines around, providing thrifty fuel economy and surprisingly rapid acceleration given its output. There is no turbodiesel model, though, unlike the Passat.

The 2012 VW CC may have its practical drawbacks, but overall we think they're outweighed by the car's sleek styling and quintessentially German character. The CC is a more stylish and refined alternative to family sedans like the 2012 Honda Accord, 2012 Hyundai Sonata and 2012 Passat, while a loaded-up CC can match entry-level luxury-branded vehicles like the 2012 Acura TL, 2012 Audi A4 and Infiniti G Sedan. For the right kind of buyer, this VW "relic" will be just the thing.