Edmunds Rating
3.0 / 5
Consumer Rating
(3)
Appraise this car

2017 Volkswagen CC Review

Pros & Cons

  • Striking exterior style is unique in its class
  • Comes with many upscale features standard
  • Turbocharged engine is smooth, slick and sounds great
  • Rear seat headroom is limited by sloping roofline
  • Trunk is small compared to most competitors'
  • Priced higher than many competitors with comparable features
List Price Range
$17,000 - $18,350
Which CC does Edmunds recommend?

The R-Line Executive's leather upholstery and adaptive cruise control are nice, especially for long-distance commuters. But with keyless entry, heated seats, Bluetooth and satellite radio, the Sport has the basics covered — and saves you about $3,000.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

3.0 / 5

Stand a few yards away from the 2017 Volkswagen CC, and its appeal is obvious. With sleek coupe styling wrapped around four doors, the CC's exterior design stands out as one of the most interesting among midsize sedans. Inside, the CC cabin impresses with near-luxury features and fit and finish. A 200-horsepower turbocharged engine and six-speed automatic transmission pairing feels quick and refined, and sounds terrific.

But just as the CC ("Comfort Coupe") tempts with shapely lines and smooth power delivery, it does have limited, tight interior space, awkward sight lines and a higher price versus more conventional sedan alternatives. The Volkswagen also doesn't handle curves and corners as sharply as its sporty styling suggests. You'll need to decide if the trade-offs are worth it.

Fortunately you won't need to compromise fuel efficiency. The CC returns an EPA-estimated 25 mpg combined (22 city/31 hwy). In our testing, we managed 25.1 mpg in overall driving and 26.2 mpg on our mixed highway-mountain driving test loop. Those are decent numbers but others, such as the Honda Accord, achieve better.

2017 Volkswagen CC models

The 2017 Volkswagen CC is available in two trims: Sport and R-Line Executive. The latter is available with an optional carbon-fiber styling package called R-Line Executive With Carbon. The Sport surprises with nice amenities such as power-adjustable, heated front seats and dual-zone automatic climate control, while R-Line Executive upgrades include leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof and driver safety aids. For the same price, the R-Line Executive With Carbon adds gloss black exterior and carbon-fiber interior trim.

The CC comes standard with a turbocharged, 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 200 horsepower and 207 pound-feet of torque. The engine powers the front wheels through a six-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission (VW calls it DSG).

The Sport comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, bi-xenon headlights, LED daytime running lights, foglights, rain-sensing wipers, heated washer nozzles, power-adjustable and heated side mirrors, auto-dimming rearview mirror, keyless entry, push-button ignition, cruise control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, power-adjustable and heated front seats, 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks and premium vinyl upholstery. Also standard are dual-zone climate control, a rearview camera, VW Car-Net smartphone integration, Bluetooth, satellite radio, a 6.3-inch touchscreen display, navigation, and an eight-speaker audio system with USB/auxiliary/SD card inputs.

The R-Line Executive is upgraded with 18-inch wheels, a panoramic sunroof, unique exterior styling and doorsill plates, power-folding and heated side mirrors, driver-seat memory settings, steering-wheel paddle shifters and leather seating. Adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning and VW Car-Net App Connect app services also come standard.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions, although trim levels share many aspects. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2014 Volkswagen CC R-Line (2.0L 4-cyl. turbo; 6-speed dual-clutch automatic).

Driving

3.0
The CC's overall performance is acceptable, but several more affordable midsize sedans are quicker and handle the same or better.

Acceleration

3.5
The transmission is initially hesitant off the line, but the 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder is smooth and revs eagerly. It takes 7.0 seconds to dash from 0 to 60 mph — not bad, but some rivals are quicker.

Braking

3.0
In our testing, panic braking distances from 60 to 0 mph were 120 feet, about average. But the brakes never feel all that powerful, especially when trying to haul it down from highway speeds.

Steering

3.0
Electrically assisted steering feels precise and goes into turns crisply. But it lacks the kind of feel and feedback from the front tires that more discerning drivers desire.

Handling

2.5
The CC R-Line was sloppy, both at our test track and out on the road. The suspension feels under-damped, and there's too much body roll. It doesn't handle nearly as sporty as it looks.

Drivability

2.5
The transmission is clunky at low speeds, which can be annoying in traffic. Above parking lot speeds, however, it shifts smoothly and quickly. Power from the turbocharged engine is solid at almost all engine speeds.

Comfort

3.0
The ribbed covering on the CC's seats doesn't look inviting, but the buckets are actually quite comfortable. This is a generally quiet cruiser, but we heard more tire and suspension noise during urban driving than we expected.

Seat comfort

3.5
The front seats are well-padded with good bolstering, but the low-positioned rear seats cause an uncomfortable, unsupported knee bend. The middle seat is hard and nearly unusable. The armrests have nice padding.

Ride comfort

3.0
We were surprised by the vibrations that crept into the cabin over the pothole section of our drive loop. The suspension absorbs most abnormalities well, but big bumps can be harsh and loud.

Noise & vibration

3.0
A mixed bag. During highway cruising, wind and engine noise is nearly nil. But around town there's a noticeable amount of tire and suspension noise as the CC often crashes over road imperfections.

Interior

3.0
You'd think the CC's low-slung roofline would mean a neck-wrenching lack of headroom, but the low-placed seats help. The interior is well put together and looks nice, although storage space could be better.

Ease of use

2.5
VW's nav/infotainment screen has been enlarged and updated for newer models. It took us longer than usual to pair a phone. The cruise control stalk is hidden by the steering wheel, but the climate controls are nice and simple.

Getting in/getting out

3.0
The front doors open wide, and you have to duck only slightly to enter. The rear doors are generous, but the seriously sloping roof makes the entry space so small that you actually have to turn your body to slide in.

Roominess

3.0
Front headroom is reasonable, door-side elbow room is decent, but the center armrest is narrow. Rear headroom is limited, but not as much as the car's shape suggests. The chopped side windows make it feel tighter than it really is in back.

Visibility

2.0
The thick windshield posts hinder the ability to look through turns. The rear three-quarter view is marred by sloping rear side windows. The rear window is steeply sloped so the opening is small.

Utility

The downside to that sharp exterior styling is less trunk space than you might expect from a midsize sedan. The pinched shape could also complicate loading larger, awkward items. The rear seatbacks fold flat, and there's a center pass-through for skis and long items.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall3.0 / 5
Driving3.0
Comfort3.0
Interior3.0

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Volkswagen CC.

5(0%)
4(33%)
3(67%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
3.3
3 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Could be faster but can’t complain
Josh Beal,08/31/2019
2.0T Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
When buying this car, I was a VW fan and driving a 2015 Jetta. I wanted to upgrade into something with Apple Car Play as well as something more aggressive looking. I found the CC that I drive now and a ridiculously good price and haven’t complained since. There are times that I wish I had a faster car or I wish it got better gas mileage, but all in all I highly recommend this car for someone looking for a turbocharged engine as well as upscale features at a good price point on the used market.
Sporty looking car but lacks some key features
RK,11/01/2017
2.0T R-Line Executive PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
2017 CC R-Line Executive car is really sporty looking stylish car. Seats are comfortable. Being closeout model year for 2017, they are priced aggressively to sell by some dealers. I wanted to point out that some must have features at this price range are missing. Blind spot monitoring, Rear cross traffic alerts, Home link/Home Connect features are missing.
Pretty but has a lot of problems
A Nicole,10/14/2019
2.0T Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
I absolutely love driving this car but it will nickel and dime you to death. Anyone I’ve talked to with the same car has the same thing to say. It’s one pricey repair after another! Gorgeous car but I wish I would have never got one. Mine is a 2012
See all 3 reviews of the 2017 Volkswagen CC
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automated manual
Gas
200 hp @ 5100 rpm
See all Used 2017 Volkswagen CC features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the CC models:

Lane Departure Warning (Lane Assist)
Camera recognizes lane markings and actively helps countersteer to keep the vehicle in the lane above 40 mph.
Forward Collision Warning
Helps warn the driver of an imminent front collision with visual and audible alerts. Applies necessary braking to lessen impact severity.
Intelligent Crash Response
The car automatically shuts off the fuel pump, unlocks the doors and activates hazard lights in certain types of collisions.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2017 Volkswagen CC

Used 2017 Volkswagen CC Overview

The Used 2017 Volkswagen CC is offered in the following submodels: CC Sedan. Available styles include 2.0T R-Line Executive PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), 2.0T Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), 2.0T Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), 2.0T R-Line Executive w/Carbon PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), 2.0T R-Line Executive 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), and 2.0T R-Line Executive w/Carbon 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Volkswagen CC?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Volkswagen CC trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Volkswagen CC 2.0T R-Line Executive w/Carbon PZEV is priced between $17,000 and$18,000 with odometer readings between 65938 and81215 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Volkswagen CC 2.0T Sport PZEV is priced between $18,350 and$18,350 with odometer readings between 27631 and27631 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Volkswagen CCS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Volkswagen CC for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2017 CCS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $17,000 and mileage as low as 27631 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Volkswagen CC.

Can't find a used 2017 Volkswagen CCs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volkswagen CC for sale - 3 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $21,312.

Find a used Volkswagen for sale - 5 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $24,199.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen CC for sale - 3 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $19,085.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen for sale - 4 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $17,912.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Volkswagen CC?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volkswagen lease specials
Check out Volkswagen CC lease specials

