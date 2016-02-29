Used 2016 Volkswagen CC for Sale Near Me
320 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- certified
2016 Volkswagen CC 2.0T Sport35,655 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,494$3,206 Below Market
- 60,395 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,444$2,507 Below Market
- 60,640 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,999$2,141 Below Market
- 20,488 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,999
- 54,333 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,993$1,486 Below Market
- 30,078 miles
$13,498$2,302 Below Market
- 108,883 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$9,497$1,842 Below Market
- 43,293 miles
$14,977$997 Below Market
- certified
2016 Volkswagen CC 2.0T Sport PZEV17,007 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$16,000$1,989 Below Market
- 62,409 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$11,995$2,099 Below Market
- certified
2016 Volkswagen CC 2.0T Sport PZEV27,735 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,995$1,230 Below Market
- 77,590 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$12,999$1,011 Below Market
- 24,071 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$18,998
- 69,401 miles
$13,496
- certified
2016 Volkswagen CC 2.0T R-Line28,265 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,897$782 Below Market
- 47,492 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,500$242 Below Market
- 51,314 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,798$311 Below Market
- 28,155 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$12,999$1,580 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Volkswagen CC searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Volkswagen CC
Read recent reviews for the Volkswagen CC
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating51 Review
Report abuse
Pana Fan,02/29/2016
2.0T Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
I've owned Jetta, Passat, Phaeton and this CC, so I would say I'm a loyal customer for VW. Given the Dieselgate dealership are putting quite good discounts on the CC and Tiguan, both scheduled to redesign in 2017.<br> This CC shares the same 2.0T TSI 2008+ with B6 Passat, though a little older and less efficient than the current 1.8T, I found my combined 23MPG is still acceptable. I occasionally rev to 5-6k when trying to make a turn or get on ramp, and the engine responds good. The DSG is somehow strange when handling low speed, especially around 20 mph which seems it struggles to think if it should shift up to gear 3, revving up and down, definitely check it out during test drive. Also in stop-and-go traffic when you release brake pedal it tends to feel not so smooth.<br> I almost never see rear seat passengers so the notorious rear headroom isn't a problem, but a smaller adult or children sure feel comfortable. Noise reduction is average and sound of rain pounding roof is loud. Ride is more biased to firm side but I like it.<br> The new MIB II infortainment system has some problems connecting to my Android on start up but eventually finds a way to do it. Google Maps still performs better than standard onboard navigation in terms of easiness to operate and finding locations you already looked up on your computer. Even with Sirius traffic the time estimated from onboard navigation can be off as it seems only covers major roads and highway. I like the new instrumental cluster on European spec 2017 Tiguan but this old one still do its job fine. I wish the 12.3" LCD cluster is available as an option. Build quality and material is good considering this is the only VW sedan still built in Germany that is available in States.<br> Headlight with curving is a plus if you drive on continuous curving road like me to get home, and the side light when turning is also good. Due to the styling rear and side visibility is somehow limited, but turning your head will do the trick. It is a shame that active safety features such as BLIS and active cruise controls are only available on 4Montion Executive and not available even as option like latest Golf Sportswagen. Other sedans like Accord, Mazda 6 all offers these safety features at least as options if not on top trim. Do look for others if this is important for you.<br> Overall if you are looking for a non-BBA and European sedan with some style and luxury, 2016 CC is a good choice if you can nail down some discounts to bring the price below $30K mark, or wait for the 2017 redesign, as I'm sure next generation is better with new platform.
Related Volkswagen CC info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2014
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class 2017
- Used Acura TL 2010
- Used Nissan GT-R 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class 2012
- Used BMW 7 Series 2015
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2016
- Used Dodge Challenger 2010
- Used Ford Ranger 2010
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2017
- Used BMW i3 2014
- Used Volkswagen Golf 2017
- Used Chevrolet Cruze 2011
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2016
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2016
- Used GMC Acadia 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Jeep Commander
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used INFINITI QX80
- Used Maserati Quattroporte
Shop used models by city
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI Fayetteville AR
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Edison NJ
- Used Volkswagen Atlas Hampton VA
- Used Volkswagen Jetta GLI Athens GA
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Anchorage AK
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Hollywood FL
- Used Volkswagen Atlas Virginia Beach VA
- Used Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen Providence RI
- Used Volkswagen Atlas Decatur GA
- Used Volkswagen Routan Overland Park KS
Shop used model years by city
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2017 Garden Grove CA
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan 2016 Lawrenceville GA
- Used Volkswagen Touareg 2014 Alexandria VA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW i8 2019
- 2019 BMW X1
- 2019 Volvo XC90
- 2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen
- 2020 Defender
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz EQC News
- BMW 2 Series 2019
- 2019 Renegade
- 2019 Toyota Prius c
- Kia Cadenza 2019
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2020
- Audi S8 2020
- 2019 Subaru Outback
- Lexus GS 300 2019
- 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door
- 2020 GLE-Class
- Kia K900 2019
- 2019 Mazda 3
- 2019 Volkswagen Atlas
- BMW X3 2019