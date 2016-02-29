Used 2016 Volkswagen CC for Sale Near Me

  • 2016 Volkswagen CC 2.0T Sport in Dark Brown
    certified

    2016 Volkswagen CC 2.0T Sport

    35,655 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,494

    $3,206 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen CC 2.0T R-Line in Black
    used

    2016 Volkswagen CC 2.0T R-Line

    60,395 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $13,444

    $2,507 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen CC 2.0T Trend PZEV in White
    used

    2016 Volkswagen CC 2.0T Trend PZEV

    60,640 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,999

    $2,141 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen CC 2.0T Sport in Black
    used

    2016 Volkswagen CC 2.0T Sport

    20,488 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $17,999

    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen CC 2.0T R-Line PZEV in White
    used

    2016 Volkswagen CC 2.0T R-Line PZEV

    54,333 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $13,993

    $1,486 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen CC 2.0T Sport PZEV in Black
    used

    2016 Volkswagen CC 2.0T Sport PZEV

    30,078 miles

    $13,498

    $2,302 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen CC 2.0T Sport PZEV in Red
    used

    2016 Volkswagen CC 2.0T Sport PZEV

    108,883 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $9,497

    $1,842 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen CC 2.0T R-Line PZEV in Black
    used

    2016 Volkswagen CC 2.0T R-Line PZEV

    43,293 miles

    $14,977

    $997 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen CC 2.0T Sport PZEV in White
    certified

    2016 Volkswagen CC 2.0T Sport PZEV

    17,007 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $16,000

    $1,989 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen CC 2.0T Trend PZEV in White
    used

    2016 Volkswagen CC 2.0T Trend PZEV

    62,409 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $11,995

    $2,099 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen CC 2.0T Sport PZEV in Dark Blue
    certified

    2016 Volkswagen CC 2.0T Sport PZEV

    27,735 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,995

    $1,230 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen CC 2.0T Sport PZEV in White
    used

    2016 Volkswagen CC 2.0T Sport PZEV

    77,590 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $12,999

    $1,011 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen CC 2.0T Sport in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Volkswagen CC 2.0T Sport

    24,071 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $18,998

    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen CC 2.0T Trend PZEV in Gray
    used

    2016 Volkswagen CC 2.0T Trend PZEV

    69,401 miles

    $13,496

    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen CC 2.0T R-Line in White
    certified

    2016 Volkswagen CC 2.0T R-Line

    28,265 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $17,897

    $782 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen CC 2.0T R-Line PZEV in White
    used

    2016 Volkswagen CC 2.0T R-Line PZEV

    47,492 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $15,500

    $242 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen CC 2.0T Sport in Gray
    used

    2016 Volkswagen CC 2.0T Sport

    51,314 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $14,798

    $311 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen CC 2.0T Trend PZEV in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Volkswagen CC 2.0T Trend PZEV

    28,155 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $12,999

    $1,580 Below Market
    Details

End of Cycle is A Good Choice
Pana Fan, 02/29/2016
2.0T Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
I've owned Jetta, Passat, Phaeton and this CC, so I would say I'm a loyal customer for VW. Given the Dieselgate dealership are putting quite good discounts on the CC and Tiguan, both scheduled to redesign in 2017.<br> This CC shares the same 2.0T TSI 2008+ with B6 Passat, though a little older and less efficient than the current 1.8T, I found my combined 23MPG is still acceptable. I occasionally rev to 5-6k when trying to make a turn or get on ramp, and the engine responds good. The DSG is somehow strange when handling low speed, especially around 20 mph which seems it struggles to think if it should shift up to gear 3, revving up and down, definitely check it out during test drive. Also in stop-and-go traffic when you release brake pedal it tends to feel not so smooth.<br> I almost never see rear seat passengers so the notorious rear headroom isn't a problem, but a smaller adult or children sure feel comfortable. Noise reduction is average and sound of rain pounding roof is loud. Ride is more biased to firm side but I like it.<br> The new MIB II infortainment system has some problems connecting to my Android on start up but eventually finds a way to do it. Google Maps still performs better than standard onboard navigation in terms of easiness to operate and finding locations you already looked up on your computer. Even with Sirius traffic the time estimated from onboard navigation can be off as it seems only covers major roads and highway. I like the new instrumental cluster on European spec 2017 Tiguan but this old one still do its job fine. I wish the 12.3" LCD cluster is available as an option. Build quality and material is good considering this is the only VW sedan still built in Germany that is available in States.<br> Headlight with curving is a plus if you drive on continuous curving road like me to get home, and the side light when turning is also good. Due to the styling rear and side visibility is somehow limited, but turning your head will do the trick. It is a shame that active safety features such as BLIS and active cruise controls are only available on 4Montion Executive and not available even as option like latest Golf Sportswagen. Other sedans like Accord, Mazda 6 all offers these safety features at least as options if not on top trim. Do look for others if this is important for you.<br> Overall if you are looking for a non-BBA and European sedan with some style and luxury, 2016 CC is a good choice if you can nail down some discounts to bring the price below $30K mark, or wait for the 2017 redesign, as I'm sure next generation is better with new platform.
