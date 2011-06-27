Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen CC Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,982
|$7,809
|$9,376
|Clean
|$5,634
|$7,361
|$8,823
|Average
|$4,939
|$6,466
|$7,717
|Rough
|$4,243
|$5,570
|$6,611
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen CC Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Lighting Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,016
|$7,818
|$9,364
|Clean
|$5,666
|$7,369
|$8,812
|Average
|$4,967
|$6,473
|$7,707
|Rough
|$4,267
|$5,577
|$6,603
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen CC Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,916
|$7,717
|$9,260
|Clean
|$5,572
|$7,274
|$8,714
|Average
|$4,884
|$6,389
|$7,621
|Rough
|$4,196
|$5,504
|$6,529
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen CC R-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,321
|$8,237
|$9,879
|Clean
|$5,953
|$7,765
|$9,296
|Average
|$5,218
|$6,820
|$8,131
|Rough
|$4,483
|$5,876
|$6,966
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen CC Lux 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,252
|$8,139
|$9,759
|Clean
|$5,888
|$7,673
|$9,183
|Average
|$5,161
|$6,739
|$8,032
|Rough
|$4,434
|$5,806
|$6,881
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen CC Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,923
|$7,672
|$9,172
|Clean
|$5,579
|$7,232
|$8,631
|Average
|$4,890
|$6,352
|$7,550
|Rough
|$4,201
|$5,473
|$6,468
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen CC R-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,530
|$8,496
|$10,182
|Clean
|$6,150
|$8,009
|$9,582
|Average
|$5,391
|$7,035
|$8,381
|Rough
|$4,631
|$6,061
|$7,180
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen CC Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,590
|$8,903
|$10,878
|Clean
|$6,207
|$8,393
|$10,236
|Average
|$5,440
|$7,372
|$8,953
|Rough
|$4,674
|$6,351
|$7,670
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen CC Sport 4dr Sedan w/Lighting Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,338
|$6,619
|$7,727
|Clean
|$5,028
|$6,239
|$7,272
|Average
|$4,407
|$5,480
|$6,360
|Rough
|$3,786
|$4,721
|$5,449
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen CC Sport Plus PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,259
|$8,100
|$9,680
|Clean
|$5,895
|$7,635
|$9,109
|Average
|$5,167
|$6,706
|$7,968
|Rough
|$4,439
|$5,778
|$6,826
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen CC Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Lighting Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,997
|$7,666
|$9,102
|Clean
|$5,648
|$7,226
|$8,565
|Average
|$4,951
|$6,347
|$7,492
|Rough
|$4,253
|$5,468
|$6,418
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen CC Sport 4dr Sedan w/Lighting Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,213
|$8,055
|$9,635
|Clean
|$5,852
|$7,593
|$9,067
|Average
|$5,129
|$6,670
|$7,931
|Rough
|$4,406
|$5,746
|$6,794
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen CC R-Line PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,236
|$8,083
|$9,667
|Clean
|$5,873
|$7,619
|$9,097
|Average
|$5,148
|$6,693
|$7,957
|Rough
|$4,423
|$5,766
|$6,816
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen CC VR6 Lux 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,283
|$9,337
|$11,103
|Clean
|$6,859
|$8,802
|$10,448
|Average
|$6,012
|$7,731
|$9,139
|Rough
|$5,165
|$6,660
|$7,829
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen CC VR6 4Motion Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,655
|$9,618
|$11,311
|Clean
|$7,210
|$9,067
|$10,644
|Average
|$6,319
|$7,964
|$9,309
|Rough
|$5,429
|$6,861
|$7,975
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen CC Lux PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,526
|$8,417
|$10,039
|Clean
|$6,147
|$7,934
|$9,447
|Average
|$5,388
|$6,969
|$8,263
|Rough
|$4,628
|$6,004
|$7,079
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen CC Sport Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,600
|$6,977
|$8,165
|Clean
|$5,275
|$6,577
|$7,684
|Average
|$4,623
|$5,777
|$6,720
|Rough
|$3,972
|$4,977
|$5,757
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen CC R-Line PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,427
|$8,317
|$9,937
|Clean
|$6,053
|$7,840
|$9,351
|Average
|$5,306
|$6,886
|$8,179
|Rough
|$4,558
|$5,932
|$7,007