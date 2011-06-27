  1. Home
2013 Volkswagen CC Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen CC Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,982$7,809$9,376
Clean$5,634$7,361$8,823
Average$4,939$6,466$7,717
Rough$4,243$5,570$6,611
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen CC Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Lighting Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,016$7,818$9,364
Clean$5,666$7,369$8,812
Average$4,967$6,473$7,707
Rough$4,267$5,577$6,603
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen CC Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,916$7,717$9,260
Clean$5,572$7,274$8,714
Average$4,884$6,389$7,621
Rough$4,196$5,504$6,529
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen CC R-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,321$8,237$9,879
Clean$5,953$7,765$9,296
Average$5,218$6,820$8,131
Rough$4,483$5,876$6,966
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen CC Lux 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,252$8,139$9,759
Clean$5,888$7,673$9,183
Average$5,161$6,739$8,032
Rough$4,434$5,806$6,881
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen CC Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,923$7,672$9,172
Clean$5,579$7,232$8,631
Average$4,890$6,352$7,550
Rough$4,201$5,473$6,468
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen CC R-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,530$8,496$10,182
Clean$6,150$8,009$9,582
Average$5,391$7,035$8,381
Rough$4,631$6,061$7,180
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen CC Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,590$8,903$10,878
Clean$6,207$8,393$10,236
Average$5,440$7,372$8,953
Rough$4,674$6,351$7,670
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen CC Sport 4dr Sedan w/Lighting Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,338$6,619$7,727
Clean$5,028$6,239$7,272
Average$4,407$5,480$6,360
Rough$3,786$4,721$5,449
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen CC Sport Plus PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,259$8,100$9,680
Clean$5,895$7,635$9,109
Average$5,167$6,706$7,968
Rough$4,439$5,778$6,826
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen CC Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Lighting Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,997$7,666$9,102
Clean$5,648$7,226$8,565
Average$4,951$6,347$7,492
Rough$4,253$5,468$6,418
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen CC Sport 4dr Sedan w/Lighting Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,213$8,055$9,635
Clean$5,852$7,593$9,067
Average$5,129$6,670$7,931
Rough$4,406$5,746$6,794
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen CC R-Line PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,236$8,083$9,667
Clean$5,873$7,619$9,097
Average$5,148$6,693$7,957
Rough$4,423$5,766$6,816
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen CC VR6 Lux 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,283$9,337$11,103
Clean$6,859$8,802$10,448
Average$6,012$7,731$9,139
Rough$5,165$6,660$7,829
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen CC VR6 4Motion Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,655$9,618$11,311
Clean$7,210$9,067$10,644
Average$6,319$7,964$9,309
Rough$5,429$6,861$7,975
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen CC Lux PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,526$8,417$10,039
Clean$6,147$7,934$9,447
Average$5,388$6,969$8,263
Rough$4,628$6,004$7,079
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen CC Sport Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,600$6,977$8,165
Clean$5,275$6,577$7,684
Average$4,623$5,777$6,720
Rough$3,972$4,977$5,757
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen CC R-Line PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,427$8,317$9,937
Clean$6,053$7,840$9,351
Average$5,306$6,886$8,179
Rough$4,558$5,932$7,007
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2013 Volkswagen CC on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Volkswagen CC with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,207 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,393 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen CC is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Volkswagen CC with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,207 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,393 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2013 Volkswagen CC, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2013 Volkswagen CC with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,207 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,393 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2013 Volkswagen CC. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2013 Volkswagen CC and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2013 Volkswagen CC ranges from $4,674 to $10,878, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2013 Volkswagen CC is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.