Used 2017 Volkswagen CC for Sale Near Me

Napleton's Volkswagen Of Sanford - Sanford / Florida

NAPLETON ONE PRICE, NO HAGGLING AND CUSTOMER FRIENDLY ASSOCIATES. 2017 Volkswagen CC 2.0T Sport VW FACTORY CERTIFIED WOW! VOLKSWAGEN CERTIFIED 2YR-24K FACTORY WARRANTY, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE AT NAPLETON., **CERTIFIED BY CARFAX- NO ACCIDENTS AND ONE OWNER!**, **CERTIFIED BY CARFAX - ONE OWNER!**, **CERTIFIED BY CARFAX - NO ACCIDENTS!**, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE CALLING, BACKUP CAMERA, LEATHER, MP3/USB/IPOD COMPATIBLE, LOCAL TRADE, NON SMOKER, FULLY SERVICED, ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS, AUTO, NON SMOKER OWNED, BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS, RAIN SENSING FRONT WIPERS, CC 2.0T Sport VW FACTORY CERTIFIED, 4D Sedan, 2.0L DOHC, 6-Speed DSG Automatic with Tiptronic, FWD, Reflex Silver Metallic, Black w/V-Tex Leatherette Seating Surfaces, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Discover Media w/6.3 Touchscreen Navigation, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Family owned and operated since 1931! Come join our family! Napleton's Volkswagen of Sanford 855-743-7423.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen CC 2.0T Sport PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WVWKP7AN1HE500741

Stock: HE500741T

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 07-30-2020