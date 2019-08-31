Used 2017 Volkswagen CC for Sale Near Me

Ken Garff Volkswagen - Orem / Utah

SPORT PACKAGE!!! NAV, Great color combo and 2 tone LTHR seats. Blue Metallic 2017 Volkswagen CC 2.0T Sport FWD 6-Speed DSG Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L DOHCDid you know that every car puchased from Ken Garff Volkswagen comes with GarffCare? With GarffCare you get peace of mind that comes with 24 hour roadside assistance, complementary towing to any Garff Dealership along the Wasatch front, and No Hassle 3-Day Exchange on every new car. Recent Arrival! 22/31 City/Highway MPGBuy with Confidence at Ken Garff Volkswagen! All of our used vehicles go through a rigorous 150 point inspection by our master certified technicians. All of our prices are based off market conditions to be the best value for our customers! We are conveniently located at 115 E University Parkway in Orem, UT 84058. Just 1 Block west of University Mall. Additional Ken Garff VW benefits include: -- A+ Better Business Rating --Lifetime Garff Care. This includes roadside assistance and towing along the Wasatch Front for as long as you own your car. --Car Fax on every used vehicle. --No Hassle 3-Day Exchange on every new or used vehicle.Reviews: * Striking exterior style is unique in its class; comes with many upscale features standard; turbocharged engine is smooth, slick and sounds great. Source: Edmunds

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen CC 2.0T Sport PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WVWKP7ANXHE501550

Stock: 2WU4887

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-26-2020