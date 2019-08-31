Used 2017 Volkswagen CC for Sale Near Me
- 37,454 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,388$2,597 Below Market
Napleton's Volkswagen Of Sanford - Sanford / Florida
NAPLETON ONE PRICE, NO HAGGLING AND CUSTOMER FRIENDLY ASSOCIATES. 2017 Volkswagen CC 2.0T Sport VW FACTORY CERTIFIED WOW! VOLKSWAGEN CERTIFIED 2YR-24K FACTORY WARRANTY, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE AT NAPLETON., **CERTIFIED BY CARFAX- NO ACCIDENTS AND ONE OWNER!**, **CERTIFIED BY CARFAX - ONE OWNER!**, **CERTIFIED BY CARFAX - NO ACCIDENTS!**, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE CALLING, BACKUP CAMERA, LEATHER, MP3/USB/IPOD COMPATIBLE, LOCAL TRADE, NON SMOKER, FULLY SERVICED, ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS, AUTO, NON SMOKER OWNED, BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS, RAIN SENSING FRONT WIPERS, CC 2.0T Sport VW FACTORY CERTIFIED, 4D Sedan, 2.0L DOHC, 6-Speed DSG Automatic with Tiptronic, FWD, Reflex Silver Metallic, Black w/V-Tex Leatherette Seating Surfaces, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Discover Media w/6.3 Touchscreen Navigation, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Family owned and operated since 1931! Come join our family! Napleton's Volkswagen of Sanford 855-743-7423.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen CC 2.0T Sport PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWKP7AN1HE500741
Stock: HE500741T
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 20,652 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,799$1,019 Below Market
University Volkswagen - Seattle / Washington
*NAVIGATION*, *SATELLITE RADIO*, *BLUETOOTH*, *HEATED SEATS*, *KEYLESS PUSH START*, *BACK UP CAMERA*, *SUNROOF*, SUPER LOW MILES!!!. Certified. CARFAX One-Owner.Every vehicle comes with a thorough inspection report, Carfax history report and market evaluation. Many of our vehicles sell within the first 14 days so we highly encourage you to call to check availability.Volkswagen Details:* 100+ Point Inspection* Roadside Assistance* Warranty Deductible: $50* Model Specific Limited Warranty, 24 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning on the new certified purchase date or expiration of new car warranty expires (whichever occurs later), 2 Years of 24-Hr Roadside Asst. Transferability See Dealer for Details (for Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Model Year 2016 and earlier TDI vehicles program), Model Specific Limited Warranty, 12 Month/12,000 Mile beginning on the new certified purchase date or expiration of new car warranty expires (whichever occurs later), 2 Years of 24-Hr Roadside Asst. Transferability See Dealer for Details (for Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Model Year 2018 and newer vehicles program), Model Specific Limited Warranty, 24 Month/24,000 Mile beginning on the new certified purchase date or expiration of new car warranty expires (whichever occurs later), 2 Years of 24-Hr Roadside Asst. Transferability See Dealer for Details (for Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Model Year 2017 and earlier gas, hybrid and electric vehicles program)* Vehicle History2017 Volkswagen CC Pure White 2.0T R-Line FWD 2.0L DOHC 6-Speed DSG Automatic with Tiptronic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen CC 2.0T R-Line Executive w/Carbon PZEV with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWMP7AN9HE506439
Stock: 201996A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 30,006 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,000
Grapevine Ford Lincoln - Grapevine / Texas
At Grapevine Ford we have the best prices in DFW! We're are the #1 Ford Certified Pre-Owned Dealer in Dallas. We just got this.. 2017 Volkswagen CC Pure White 2.0T R-Line LEATHER, SUNROOF / MOONROOF, Navigation / Navi / GPS, BLUETOOTH, BLIND SPOT, Backup Camera / Rear view Camera / Backup Cam, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALLOY WHEELS, Navigation System, Power moonroof. Clean CARFAX. 4D Sedan 2.0L DOHC 6-Speed DSG Automatic with Tiptronic FWD Save time at the dealership and complete your deal online with Skip the Lot, Grapevineâ s online buying platform. Itâ s the fastest way to buy a car, by far! 22/31 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen CC 2.0T R-Line Executive PZEV with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWFP7AN9HE504604
Stock: HE504604
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 20,757 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,699$1,420 Below Market
EuroMotorWerks - San Diego / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen CC 2.0T Sport PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWKP7AN4HE500670
Stock: 10859
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 27,962 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,395
Hoy Volkswagen - El Paso / Texas
Reviews:* Striking exterior style is unique in its class; comes with many upscale features standard; turbocharged engine is smooth, slick and sounds great. Source: EdmundsCARFAX One-Owner. 22/31 City/Highway MPG Certified.2017 Indium Gray Volkswagen CC 2.0T Sport FWD 4D Sedan 6-Speed DSG Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L DOHC
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen CC 2.0T Sport PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWKP7AN6HE502257
Stock: 3942
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-14-2020
- 19,218 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,949$360 Below Market
Douglas Volkswagen - Summit / New Jersey
Certified. White 2017 Volkswagen CC 2.0T Sport FWD 6-Speed DSG Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L DOHCOdometer is 8637 miles below market average! 22/31 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Striking exterior style is unique in its class; comes with many upscale features standard; turbocharged engine is smooth, slick and sounds great. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen CC 2.0T Sport PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWKP7AN2HE501350
Stock: 62506
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 7,422 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$18,097$906 Below Market
Tacoma Nissan - Tacoma / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen CC 2.0T Sport PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWKP7AN6HE500637
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,905 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,900$765 Below Market
Herman Cook Volkswagen - Encinitas / California
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Pure White 22/31 City/Highway MPG FWD 6-Speed DSG Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L DOHC Exeutive edition 2.0T R-Line Executive Edition.Recent Arrival! 22/31 City/Highway MPGVolkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Model Year 2017 and earlier gas, hybrid and electric vehicles Details: * 100+ Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $50 * Model Specific Limited Warranty, 24 Month/24,000 Mile beginning on the new certified purchase date or expiration of new car warranty expires (whichever occurs later), 2 Years of 24-Hr Roadside Asst. Transferability See Dealer for Details * Roadside Assistance * Vehicle HistoryAt Herman Cook Volkswagen, you will never pay too much! Our pre-owned cars are priced to sell. No hassle, no haggle! Our best price is clearly posted for your convenience. Simply an outstanding car at a fantastic price. Call toll free for more details at (855) 637-8636. Herman Cook Volkswagen has been a family owned exclusive Volkswagen dealership since 1967. We have over 50 years of Volkswagen experience under our belts. We have a wonderful sales staff that will not only cater to your needs, but also give you a one-of-a-kind personalized sales experience. At Herman Cook Volkswagen, you are not just another sale, you become a part of our family. As a result of treating our customers as family for over 50 years we regularly sell and service Volkswagens to third generation customers, and in our opinion that�s pretty awesome! https://www.cookvw.com/Reviews: * Striking exterior style is unique in its class; comes with many upscale features standard; turbocharged engine is smooth, slick and sounds great. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen CC 2.0T R-Line Executive PZEV with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWFP7AN7HE502589
Stock: 16333T
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 12,745 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,995$655 Below Market
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.**MUST SEE AND DRIVE**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**NOT A PRIOR RENTAL CAR**NO PRIOR ACCIDENTS**Back Up Camera, **Leather Seats, **Navigation System, **Power Door Locks, **Alloy Wheels, **Power Windows, **Power Seats, **Premium Sound. **PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2017 Volkswagen CC 2.0T Sport 4D Sedan 2.0T Sport FWD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen CC 2.0T Sport PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWKP7AN7HE502641
Stock: 30244
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-13-2020
- 24,146 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,703
D-Patrick Volkswagen - Evansville / Indiana
2017 Volkswagen CC 2.0T Sport Recent Arrival! Luxury Pre-Owned vehicles you can trust. Why Exclusive? We are Evansville’s only certified Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche and Volkswagen service center. Every luxury vehicle we choose to offer has been serviced by manufacturer-certified master technicians. Get exclusive one owner, local trades and retired company vehicles that have not been sent off, serviced and repaired at a nationwide auction. We are Evansville’s exclusive source for Certified Pre-Owned Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, and VW. Get luxury for less at D-Patrick Exclusive Pre-Owned *Disclaimer - Price listed does not include a $199 documentation fee, applicable tax, title, tags, license, destination charges, $150 service and preparation, and any dealer installed options. 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Discover Media w/6.3 Touchscreen Navigation, Rain sensing wip
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen CC 2.0T Sport PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWKP7AN4HE503844
Stock: E7644
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 57,452 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,395$728 Below Market
Ken Garff Volkswagen - Orem / Utah
SPORT PACKAGE!!! NAV, Great color combo and 2 tone LTHR seats. Blue Metallic 2017 Volkswagen CC 2.0T Sport FWD 6-Speed DSG Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L DOHCDid you know that every car puchased from Ken Garff Volkswagen comes with GarffCare? With GarffCare you get peace of mind that comes with 24 hour roadside assistance, complementary towing to any Garff Dealership along the Wasatch front, and No Hassle 3-Day Exchange on every new car. Recent Arrival! 22/31 City/Highway MPGBuy with Confidence at Ken Garff Volkswagen! All of our used vehicles go through a rigorous 150 point inspection by our master certified technicians. All of our prices are based off market conditions to be the best value for our customers! We are conveniently located at 115 E University Parkway in Orem, UT 84058. Just 1 Block west of University Mall. Additional Ken Garff VW benefits include: -- A+ Better Business Rating --Lifetime Garff Care. This includes roadside assistance and towing along the Wasatch Front for as long as you own your car. --Car Fax on every used vehicle. --No Hassle 3-Day Exchange on every new or used vehicle.Reviews: * Striking exterior style is unique in its class; comes with many upscale features standard; turbocharged engine is smooth, slick and sounds great. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen CC 2.0T Sport PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWKP7ANXHE501550
Stock: 2WU4887
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 19,891 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,790
Capitol Chevrolet Salem - Salem / Oregon
CARFAX One-Owner.Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. This 2017 Reflex Silver Metallic Volkswagen CC 2.0T Sport FWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits: 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Discover Media w/6.3 Touchscreen Navigation, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and V-Tex Leatherette Seating Surfaces.Your way on the parkway!22/31 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Striking exterior style is unique in its class; comes with many upscale features standard; turbocharged engine is smooth, slick and sounds great. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen CC 2.0T Sport PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWKP7AN9HE505704
Stock: Z9050A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 47,955 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,988$281 Below Market
Jim Ellis Chevrolet of Atlanta - Atlanta / Georgia
Pure White 2017 Volkswagen CC 2.0T Sport FWD 6-Speed DSG Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L DOHC Bluetooth, Navigation System, Remainder of Factory Warranty, One Owner, Clean Carfax History, Backup Camera, Premium Sound System, Premium Leather. Call our internet team today @ 678-389-7882 to schedule a hassle free test drive! We are located at: 5900 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Atlanta, GA, 30341. Our inventory moves extremely quickly! Please be sure to secure your appointment. All vehicles are subject to sale at any time.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen CC 2.0T Sport PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWKP7AN2HE500327
Stock: C00066A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 33,282 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,990$371 Below Market
North Penn Volkswagen - Colmar / Pennsylvania
****0% FINANCING AVAILABLE*****YOU ARE LOOKING AT A VERY RELIABLE AND AFFORDABLE 2017 VW CC 2.0T SPORT W/ ONLY 31K MILES!!!! YOU RECEIVE THE REMAINING OF THE 3 YEAR/36,000 VW FACTORY WARRANTY "PLUS" A 2 YEAR/24,000 VW CERTIFIED WARRANTY ON TOP.....GIVING YOU FULL VW BUMPER TO BUMPER WARRANTY UNTIL 2022/60,000 MILES!!!! HARD TO FIND AND HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER WHITE EXTERIOR W/ THE TWO TONE BEIGE/BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR!!!! CLEAN CARFAX!!!! 1 OWNER!!!! WHAT MAKES THIS CC SO UNIQUE IS THAT IT HAS THE SPORT TRIM WHICH INCLUDES: LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, REARVIEW CAMERA, UPGRADED ALLOY WHEELS, PUSH BUTTON START, APPLE CARPLAY, AND UPGRADED SOUND SYSTEM. WE HAVE THE BEST SELECTION OF VW'S IN THE AREA...CHECK US OUT ONLINE!!!! WE ALSO HAVE OTHER COLORS AVAILABLE. AGGRESSIVE SPECIAL VW FINANCING RATES ARE AVAILABLE AS WELL...EXCELLENT MPG AND PLENTY OF ROOM. GREAT VALUE!! GREAT FAMILY VEHICLE!!!! BEST OF ALL, WE SPENT OVER $1,300 IN RECONDITIONING THIS CC...INCLUDING BRAND NEW TIRES AND BRAKES ARE GOOD AS WELL...MONEY YOU WILL NOT HAVE TO SPEND!!!! LET SOMEONE ELSE ABSORB ALL THE DEPRECIATION OF A NEW CAR AND BUY A VW CERTIFIED VEHICLE!!!! JUST REDUCED!!!!!!For more details please contact our internet department for our special INTERNET ONLY pricing!!!!*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen CC 2.0T Sport PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWKP7AN8HE500722
Stock: VW1605
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 22,864 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,995
Flawless Automall - Woodbridge / New Jersey
* GREAT DEAL AT $17,995 * * Check out this 2017 Volkswagen CC 2.0T Sport PZEV * * 2017 ** Volkswagen * * CC * This 2017 Volkswagen CC 2.0T Sport PZEV might just be the sedan you've been looking for. It has mileage with 22 MPG in the city and 31 MPG on the highway. Good cars sell fast! Give us a call and schedule an appointment today! For more information regarding this or any other vehicles and for GREAT SAVINGS contact our Internet department at (732)-769-1400. Contact Information: Flawless Auto Mall, 820 US 1, Woodbridge, NJ, 07095, Phone: (732) 769-1400, E-mail: sales@flawlessautomall.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen CC 2.0T Sport PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWKP7AN2HE501591
Stock: F2559
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 36,695 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,988
Northtowne Auto Group - Kansas City / Missouri
NORTHTOWNE PRE-OWNED VEHICLE INFORMATION HOTLINEpre-owned vehicle questions answered promptly 816-468-2239.***Can be shipped ANYWHERE in the United States***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen CC 2.0T Sport PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWKP7AN6HE501058
Stock: HB8629
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 27,631 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$18,350
Sutliff Volkswagen - Harrisburg / Pennsylvania
New LOW Price!! This 2017 Volkswagen CC 2.0T Sport in Fortana Red features: 2.0L DOHC 6-Speed DSG Automatic with Tiptronic2 YEAR 24,000 MILE VOLKSWAGEN WARRANTY!, ONE OWNER WITH A CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT!, BLUETOOTH, APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO!, AUDIO JACK INPUT FOR MOBILE DEVICES!, REAR VIEW CAMERA!, HEATED SEATS!, NAVIGATION!, PUSH BUTTON START!, ALLOY WHEELS!, 8 Speakers, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Power driver seat, Security system. FWD Certified. Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Model Year 2017 and earlier gas, hybrid and electric vehicles Details:* Vehicle History* Model Specific Limited Warranty, 24 Month/24,000 Mile beginning on the new certified purchase date or expiration of new car warranty expires (whichever occurs later), 2 Years of 24-Hr Roadside Asst. Transferability See Dealer for Details* 100+ Point Inspection* Roadside Assistance* Warranty Deductible: $5022/31 City/Highway MPGSutliff Volkswagen is one of Pennsylvania's largest volume Volkswagen Certified Dealers! A Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned means you not only get the reassurance of a FACTORY backed Warranty, but also a 112-point inspection/reconditioning, 24/7 roadside assistance, and a complete CARFAX vehicle history report! Click here to visit our website at www.sutliffvolkswagen.com or call us at 1-800-210-8889. Sutliff Volkswagen believes the best service to our customers is offering high-quality vehicles and one of the largest selections in Harrisburg, Mechanicsburg, Camp Hill, Enola, York, Hershey, Lebanon and Lancaster areas. Price includes REBATE for financing through VW Credit. See salesperson for details. PLEASE MAKE SURE to confirm the details of this vehicle with the dealer to ensure its accuracy as we get data from multiple sources. Dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen CC 2.0T Sport PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWKP7AN7HE502204
Stock: P10930
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2020
- 15,092 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$18,827
gettacar - Philadelphia / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen CC 2.0T Sport PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWKP7AN4HE503214
Stock: 11965
Certified Pre-Owned: No
