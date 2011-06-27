I read many reviews before the purchase of our cc, we have had the vehicle for 3+ months and have already taken it on a road trip in the Eastern Tennessee area, the DSG transmission is superb on the curvy mountains, the 2.0 turbo has major take off and acceleration, it maneuvers with sleekness, most reviews stated small trunk space ???, I felt it was plenty of storage/ packing space....so not sure where the smallness trunk review comes from ?, The reviews also state low head room in the rear seats, this is true to a point, but plenty of leg room and a 5'9" passenger/ person would have no issues, again not sure why the reviews dwell on that area, I do notice rearview is diminished due to the slopping roofline, but this can be overcome by adjusting both passenger/ driver's, and rearview mirrors and quick head turn glance ? All necessary controls and driver/ car information is ready accessible via steering wheel buttons/ controls, or within hand reach, adjusting the drivers/front passenger seat takes a while to adjust being it it is 12 way power adjustments, but once set, it's comfy, I Have the R-Line version, I believe the executive model comes with selective buttons for 2 separate drivers, I myself prefer the R-Line series, My advice for those shopping for a great engineered (german engineering), and a sleek looking, FUN car, this one is worth giving a 2nd. look.....but Shop around, buy certified pre owned, and feel comfy with the dealership/ sales person, I went to 3 dealerships, before settling on where and whom I felt good with and was treated best for the best deal ! 2nd review, took another extended trip approx. 700mi. round trip, back was sore and tried several adjustments to seat and lumbar support, dropped the comfort level down one star, but still happy with car overall !

Read more