Used 2003 Toyota ECHO Consumer Reviews

Love my Echo bispo1 , 08/27/2012 23 of 23 people found this review helpful I now have 216,000 + miles. No major maintenance required. Ive kept up on the oil changes every 5000 miles and plugs and all the filters every 50,000 miles. I also had the transmission serviced at 100,000 and 200,000 mile marks. Mileage runs about 34 hwy and 28 city. Im not one to baby a car, I drive it hard (thats why the MPG is so low) Im 6 tall and weight is running a little over 200 lbs. The seats have held up excellent, both in form and material. I have plenty of leg and head room Total reliability

Faithful, economical little commuter Vi Hook , 09/12/2016 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl 4A) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful 30 mpg in town, 40 mpg on the highway currently. No power-anything; it practically came without options except a heater and windshield wipers, but everything it did come with still works perfectly. It was 4 years old when I bought it used, and had been severely neglected (they let the oil turn to tar and let the levels stay low) but with an immediate oil change and regular maintenance since then, the little car has always run like a trooper with no major repairs needed, even though it is now 14 years old. Not very comfortable seats, and it's hard to get out of the back seat of a coupe, so it's best for the commuter, not the whole family. However, I'm 5'6" and I can more easily get back there to help my toddler in and out of the car seat in back in the Echo than I can in other 2-door cars, because of the height of the cabin shape.

232951 miles and still going and going cyrus , 09/07/2015 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 5M) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful purchased it used with over 92k.miles and and added 140k.miles with no major problems(every 4k.miles oil&filter and 3 sets of tires &2 tune ups)I love this car i have 2 cars but this is the one i mostly drive due mpg (average 42mpg city&hwy ) this one is a keeper for its life or my life.

Amazing Car. echoman2 , 05/25/2012 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I inherited this little guy from my parents when i left for college, with 85,000 miles on it. I have since taken it up to 105,000 miles, because I commute every day to school. Even after 100,000 miles there has NEVER been a single maintenance issue. The thing still runs like a champ. I consistently get 40-43 mpg in the city, and 50 on highway trips. It has a decent amount of space, and can fit four people nicely. The trunk is pretty big, and i have crammed quite a bit of stuff in it. Honestly the most economical car i have ever seen or driven. Its also pretty spunky. The acceleration is decent, and she likes the higher rpms. I have beaten this car up and its still running strong.