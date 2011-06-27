  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota ECHO
  4. Used 2003 Toyota ECHO
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2003 Toyota ECHO Consumer Reviews

More about the 2003 ECHO
5(74%)4(24%)3(1%)2(0%)1(1%)
4.7
81 reviews
Write a review
See all ECHOS for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,676 - $3,817
Used ECHO for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...17

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Love my Echo

bispo1, 08/27/2012
23 of 23 people found this review helpful

I now have 216,000 + miles. No major maintenance required. Ive kept up on the oil changes every 5000 miles and plugs and all the filters every 50,000 miles. I also had the transmission serviced at 100,000 and 200,000 mile marks. Mileage runs about 34 hwy and 28 city. Im not one to baby a car, I drive it hard (thats why the MPG is so low) Im 6 tall and weight is running a little over 200 lbs. The seats have held up excellent, both in form and material. I have plenty of leg and head room Total reliability

Report Abuse

Faithful, economical little commuter

Vi Hook, 09/12/2016
2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
14 of 14 people found this review helpful

30 mpg in town, 40 mpg on the highway currently. No power-anything; it practically came without options except a heater and windshield wipers, but everything it did come with still works perfectly. It was 4 years old when I bought it used, and had been severely neglected (they let the oil turn to tar and let the levels stay low) but with an immediate oil change and regular maintenance since then, the little car has always run like a trooper with no major repairs needed, even though it is now 14 years old. Not very comfortable seats, and it's hard to get out of the back seat of a coupe, so it's best for the commuter, not the whole family. However, I'm 5'6" and I can more easily get back there to help my toddler in and out of the car seat in back in the Echo than I can in other 2-door cars, because of the height of the cabin shape.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

232951 miles and still going and going

cyrus, 09/07/2015
4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 5M)
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

purchased it used with over 92k.miles and and added 140k.miles with no major problems(every 4k.miles oil&filter and 3 sets of tires &2 tune ups)I love this car i have 2 cars but this is the one i mostly drive due mpg (average 42mpg city&hwy ) this one is a keeper for its life or my life.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Amazing Car.

echoman2, 05/25/2012
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

I inherited this little guy from my parents when i left for college, with 85,000 miles on it. I have since taken it up to 105,000 miles, because I commute every day to school. Even after 100,000 miles there has NEVER been a single maintenance issue. The thing still runs like a champ. I consistently get 40-43 mpg in the city, and 50 on highway trips. It has a decent amount of space, and can fit four people nicely. The trunk is pretty big, and i have crammed quite a bit of stuff in it. Honestly the most economical car i have ever seen or driven. Its also pretty spunky. The acceleration is decent, and she likes the higher rpms. I have beaten this car up and its still running strong.

Report Abuse

Best Little Car

rickolano, 03/31/2011
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

The car ain't sexy, it isn't good for Christmas shopping cause boxes don't fit in it like a 26" TV nor in the trunk. BUT BUT BUT>... Its the most reliable car I've ever had. I have owned Chrysler New Yorker, VW Jetta, Ford Capri, Ford Mustang, and Ford Pinto. This has outlasted all of them and cost the least in all areas. At just over 100,000 miles I had to replace the two drive belts, flush the radiator and transmission (never done before now). Easy to change your own oil and spark plugs. On my 3rd set of tires. Now a low droning humm indicates I need a rear wheel bearings replaced. Gas mileage is awesome and I won't give this car up nor sell it. The cost to own is just too damn reasonable

Report Abuse
12345...17
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all ECHOS for sale

Related Used 2003 Toyota ECHO info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles