Estimated values
2003 Toyota ECHO 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,706
|$2,916
|$3,556
|Clean
|$1,509
|$2,585
|$3,157
|Average
|$1,113
|$1,922
|$2,359
|Rough
|$718
|$1,260
|$1,561
Estimated values
2003 Toyota ECHO 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,832
|$3,208
|$3,934
|Clean
|$1,620
|$2,843
|$3,493
|Average
|$1,195
|$2,115
|$2,610
|Rough
|$771
|$1,386
|$1,727
Estimated values
2003 Toyota ECHO 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,791
|$3,468
|$4,355
|Clean
|$1,583
|$3,074
|$3,866
|Average
|$1,168
|$2,286
|$2,889
|Rough
|$753
|$1,499
|$1,912
Estimated values
2003 Toyota ECHO 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,754
|$3,079
|$3,780
|Clean
|$1,550
|$2,729
|$3,356
|Average
|$1,144
|$2,030
|$2,508
|Rough
|$738
|$1,330
|$1,660