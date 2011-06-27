Estimated values
2006 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 2dr Coupe (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,138
|$4,321
|$4,972
|Clean
|$2,824
|$3,895
|$4,481
|Average
|$2,194
|$3,041
|$3,497
|Rough
|$1,565
|$2,187
|$2,513
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6 2dr Coupe (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,090
|$4,601
|$5,428
|Clean
|$2,780
|$4,146
|$4,891
|Average
|$2,161
|$3,238
|$3,817
|Rough
|$1,541
|$2,329
|$2,744
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Camry Solara SE 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,252
|$5,019
|$5,985
|Clean
|$2,926
|$4,523
|$5,393
|Average
|$2,274
|$3,531
|$4,209
|Rough
|$1,622
|$2,540
|$3,025
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Camry Solara SE Sport 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,287
|$4,727
|$5,518
|Clean
|$2,958
|$4,260
|$4,972
|Average
|$2,298
|$3,326
|$3,880
|Rough
|$1,639
|$2,393
|$2,789
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Camry Solara SE Sport V6 2dr Coupe (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,024
|$2,301
|$2,459
|Clean
|$1,821
|$2,074
|$2,216
|Average
|$1,415
|$1,619
|$1,729
|Rough
|$1,009
|$1,165
|$1,243
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Camry Solara SE 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,981
|$4,397
|$5,174
|Clean
|$2,682
|$3,963
|$4,662
|Average
|$2,084
|$3,094
|$3,639
|Rough
|$1,486
|$2,225
|$2,615
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Camry Solara SE Sport 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,281
|$4,848
|$5,708
|Clean
|$2,952
|$4,369
|$5,143
|Average
|$2,294
|$3,411
|$4,014
|Rough
|$1,636
|$2,453
|$2,885
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Camry Solara SLE 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,512
|$5,088
|$5,952
|Clean
|$3,160
|$4,585
|$5,364
|Average
|$2,455
|$3,580
|$4,186
|Rough
|$1,751
|$2,575
|$3,008
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 2dr Convertible (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,562
|$6,638
|$7,776
|Clean
|$4,105
|$5,982
|$7,006
|Average
|$3,190
|$4,671
|$5,468
|Rough
|$2,275
|$3,359
|$3,930
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6 2dr Convertible (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,839
|$5,571
|$6,523
|Clean
|$3,454
|$5,021
|$5,877
|Average
|$2,684
|$3,920
|$4,587
|Rough
|$1,914
|$2,820
|$3,297