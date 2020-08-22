Used 2013 Hyundai Equus for Sale Near Me
- 120,485 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,495$1,527 Below Market
- 98,092 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,991
- 101,356 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,920$1,168 Below Market
- 91,843 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,495$1,593 Below Market
- 80,683 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,448$640 Below Market
- 92,234 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,995
- 68,998 miles
$17,998
- 57,587 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
$15,595
- 142,663 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,999
- 113,354 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$13,995
- 96,961 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,942
- 193,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$21,990
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$17,795
- 80,022 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,499$1,948 Below Market
- 79,107 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,448$1,266 Below Market
- 122,549 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,493$1,292 Below Market
- 33,422 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,538
- 108,244 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,900
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Equus
Read recent reviews for the Hyundai Equus
Write a reviewSee all 11 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.611 Reviews
Report abuse
equusowner1,02/15/2013
I purchased a 2013 Equus in December of 2012. The car have lived up to all of my expectations. I looked at BMW, Mercedes, and Audi and non of them could come close to the features of the Equus for the price. I could of spent $40,000 or $50,000 more for one of their cars with similar features. One of the biggest difference in the Equus vs. the other manufactures is the engine! Try to buy a german manufacture car with 429 Hp. You better bring your check book! I changed the logo on the trunk and no one knows what it is. The car gets a ton of looks and compliments. Save yourself a fortune and get this car, you won't be disappointing.
