UPDATE Mar 2020 We traded the first Model S 60 for a 2017 Model S 90D. We had that car for 5 years and put 106k miles on it with the battery degrading only 10 miles from new. that car was sold within 3 days and the person is still driving it. Tesla was able to upgrade the navigation system for him and a few other improvements. I now have 101k miles on my P85 and that battery has degraded about 20 miles from new. The Performance models tend to use more energy, I would not recommend purchasing it, as the car is outstanding without it. That and the 22in wheels are something that only costs money and energy and is a complete waste for most people. We still love the cars and will plan on purchasing another maybe in a few years. My son has had the Model 3 for about 2 years and loves it. Many improvements in the M3, it charges faster and has a better a/c unit. Cant go wrong with a TESLA. We have 2 MS. The first one I ordered a smaller battery 60, with only 2 options, leather interior and pano roof. We received the car in May 2013. That car now has over 85k miles and has only been in the shop for one repair very early. Some guide clips on the Pano roof broke. It was quickly repaired and I was given a new MS to drive while the repair was being done. The car looks and runs like it did new and we have only lost 3 miles of range in the battery! We are told to charge the car 90% every night, and when new it totaled 185 miles and now it charges to 182 miles at 90%. My wife drives that car about 90 miles per day, round trip to work. I purchased a used one in Nov 2014, with 15k miles. It is a MS P85, at that time it was just about the most powerful car in the lineup. Today they offer 90D and P100D models. But I don't think they have anything on mine. The car charges to 230 miles each night at 90%. Realistically when driving at or above normal highway speeds you will only get about 80% of the range, so need to be careful when doing long distance trips. But around town, you never need to be concerned with range. The only weak point about the car is that it is rather plain on the interior. I don't mind it is nice enough for me. And the advanced technology over rides the lack of pizzaz. Like many people who own this car, I doubt I would ever go back to a gas car as my primary vehicle. Overall it is an amazing car.

