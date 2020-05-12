2021 Tesla Model S
Price Range
- $80,000 (estimated)
Release Date
- Winter 2020
What to expect
- No major changes announced yet, but Tesla typically updates its vehicles throughout the calendar year
- Part of the first Model S generation introduced for 2012
What is the Model S?
The 2021 Tesla Model S is an all-electric sedan that sits at the top of the automaker's lineup alongside the Model X SUV. The Model S wasn't Tesla's first vehicle, but it's the car that really put the automaker on people's radar. Currently, the Model S offers an EPA-estimated 391 miles of all-electric range, more than any other EV on sale today.
Tesla generally makes rolling updates to vehicles throughout the year, though nothing has been officially announced for the Model S. The company plans to release its Full Self-Driving Capability for its cars sometime in the near future, though we have our doubts that it'll be available for 2021.
We don’t expect anything will take away from the Model S’s performance capabilities — it’s one of the quickest vehicles around, with performance figures that would shame supercars. It also packs a good dose of practicality with a liftback design that creates a massive cargo area. Tesla also offers some of the most advanced driver aids available today as well as access to its vast Supercharger network, a salve for any range anxiety.
Edmunds says
The Model S may be the oldest vehicle Tesla currently sells, but it's still highly competitive thanks to the latest in-car tech and driver aids as well as unparalleled all-electric range. It lacks the top-notch refinement of most other luxury vehicles, but it remains one of the best EVs around. Check out Edmunds' review of the 2020 Tesla Model S.
Sponsored cars related to the Model S
Related 2021 Tesla Model S info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2017
- Used Ford Escape 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2017
- Used Tesla Model S 2014
- Used Honda Accord 2015
- Used Kia Forte 2017
- Used Ford Fusion 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Kia Niro
- 2021 Bentley Bentayga News
- 2020 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 CTS-V
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class News
- 2020 GLS-Class
- 2020 RAV4
- 2021 Subaru BRZ News
- Subaru BRZ 2020
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT350
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Lease deals by make
- Ford Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Lease Deals