2021 Tesla Model S Review

by the Edmunds Experts • 05/12/2020

The 2021 Tesla Model S is an all-electric sedan that sits at the top of the automaker's lineup alongside the Model X SUV. The Model S wasn't Tesla's first vehicle, but it's the car that really put the automaker on people's radar. Currently, the Model S offers an EPA-estimated 391 miles of all-electric range, more than any other EV on sale today.

Tesla generally makes rolling updates to vehicles throughout the year, though nothing has been officially announced for the Model S. The company plans to release its Full Self-Driving Capability for its cars sometime in the near future, though we have our doubts that it'll be available for 2021.

We don’t expect anything will take away from the Model S’s performance capabilities — it’s one of the quickest vehicles around, with performance figures that would shame supercars. It also packs a good dose of practicality with a liftback design that creates a massive cargo area. Tesla also offers some of the most advanced driver aids available today as well as access to its vast Supercharger network, a salve for any range anxiety.