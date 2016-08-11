Used 2016 Tesla Model S for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chrysler Jeep Broadway - Littleton / Colorado

Black; Leather Red Multi-Coat Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2016 Tesla Model S 75D is proudly offered by AutoNation Chrysler Jeep South Broadway Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. If you're going to purchase a pre-owned vehicle, why wouldn't you purchase one with CARFAX one-owner report. This Tesla Model S 75D is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. Simply put, this all wheel drive vehicle is engineered with higher standards. Enjoy improved steering, superior acceleration, and increased stability and safety while driving this AWD TeslaModel S 75D. Gently driven doesn't even begin to explain how lovingly cared for this ultra-low mileage vehicle has been. Enjoy the drive without worrying about directions thanks to the built-in navigation system. Clean interior? How about flawless. This Tesla Model S looks like has never been used. You will never have to worry about keeping up with traffic in this Tesla Model S 75D as it packs a beast under the hood. Why go with a basic vehicle when you can have it all in this well-optioned Tesla Model S 75D? Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Tesla Model S 75D is in a league of its own There are other vehicles and then there is the Tesla Model S 75D. It is one of the most unique vehicles on the market, and you would be hard pressed to find another dealer offering something quite like this Tesla. More information about the 2016 Tesla Model S: The problem with electric vehicles has always been range. Tesla has dealt with this by employing bigger and better batteries in the Model S than have previously been seen in electric vehicles. Even with the smallest batteries in its most basic trim, Tesla still claims a 200-plus-mile range for the Model S, easily besting the range of any of its potential competitors. Beyond the drivetrain though, the Model S is a competent luxury car with impressive performance. There is plenty of room both inside the passenger cabin and in the trunk, making the Model S both spacious and practical. The car can even be fitted with a pair of rear facing jump seats, which pushes the seating total up to seven. Model S ownership starts at under $70,000, making it comparable to many European large luxury sedans, and while the Model S matches most of these sedans in terms of luxury and performance, it offers other benefits unmatched in any category. This model sets itself apart with competitive pricing, luxurious interior with plenty of space, great performance, good looks, and All-electric drivetrain All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Tesla Model S 75D with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control .

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

103 Combined MPG ( 102 City/ 105 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5YJSA1E23GF141453

Stock: GF141453

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-07-2020