Used 2016 Tesla Model S for Sale Near Me

- 25,453 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$42,500$7,339 Below Market
Auto Boutique - Columbus / Ohio
Auto Boutique is proud to offer excellent, pre-owned vehicles. With our no haggle pricing policy you can be sure you're getting the best deal possible on every car as they already discounted and thousands below market value. Buying a car from us is easy. You can purchase the vehicle by paying cash or let our experienced business managers get you the best rate through our lending partners. We make these banks compete for your business so you get the best rate: Capital One, Wells Fargo, Ally Financial, TD Bank, Wright-Patt Credit Union, Santander, USAA and more! Give us a call to confirm if we are partnered with your lender. Visit our web site to fill out an application for a quick and easy approval. Thank you for considering Auto Boutique for your next vehicle purchase.*Disclaimer*Price listed does not include tax, title, registration, AutoXCel paint & fabric protection ($495) & documentation fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Tesla Model S 75D with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
103 Combined MPG (102 City/105 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1E26GF168579
Stock: R6938
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 11,427 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$69,980
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Tesla Model S P100D with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
98 Combined MPG (92 City/105 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1E49GF169114
Stock: 10421543
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 45,229 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$50,995$7,177 Below Market
Automotive Avenues - Wall / New Jersey
Just arrived is this swiftly-accelerating, NONSMOKER, ONE-OWNER, NO-ACCIDENT 2016 TESLA MODEL S P90D (AWD). RANKED #1 IN 2016 LUXURY LARGE CARS BY U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT, this all-electric vehicle has only 45,229 miles on it and is still covered under the balance of the factory bumper-to-bumper warranty until September 2020 or 50,000 miles (whichever comes first)! additionally, this high-tech, comfortable ride will be covered by the remainder of the powertrain warranty until 2024! It comes nicely equipped with: - AUTOPILOT - INTEGRATED NAVIGATION with VOICE ACTIVATION - FORWARD COLLISION WARNING - REAR COLLISION WARNING - LANE DEPARTURE WARNING - BLINDSPOT MONITORING - AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING - OBSTACLE-AWARE ACCELERATION - HEATED FRONT & REAR SEATS - SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION - BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY - LARGE TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY - A BACKUP CAMERA ...and so much more! Please check out the window sticker for additional features. If you're on a desktop or laptop, it is just above Basic Info--to the far right. Save thousands off retail pricing with this excellent condition 2016 TESLA MODEL S P90D! WE WELCOME ALL TRADES AND HAVE EXCELLENT FINANCE OPTIONS AS WELL, SO PLEASE GIVE US A CALL TODAY AT 732-919-0707!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Tesla Model S P90D with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
95 Combined MPG (91 City/100 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1E49GF124707
Stock: 20591
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-05-2019
- 57,175 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$37,599$8,550 Below Market
Atlanta Autos - Marietta / Georgia
NAVIGATION!, REAR BACK-UP CAMERA!, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: warning, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Front Seats w/Memory, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.We are open for business and we're prioritizing your health and safety. From the comfort of your home you can shop, get pricing, and trade-in values. Test drives from your home or work, deals made over the phone or email and complimentary delivery. Atlanta Autos offers extremely competitive Finance Options as well as we offer Lease Options on many of our vehicles. Atlanta Autos offers the service of facilitating Transport Services for any of our Cars, Trucks or SUV's Nationwide! Shipping Services include Open Transport as well as Closed Transport Service depending on your choice. Connect With Us on Facebook & Instagram @atldreamcars - you will see updates as we get some of our Featured New Arrivals as well as great tips on Auto Ownership such as Routine Maintenance tips, fun facts, etc. Drive What You Deserve at Atlanta Autos where we offer Affordable Luxury & Performance Cars for all different budget minded customers!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Tesla Model S 60 with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
99 Combined MPG (98 City/101 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1E19GF160953
Stock: 160953
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 37,988 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$56,350
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Tesla Model S P90D with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
95 Combined MPG (91 City/100 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1E4XGF125347
Stock: 10432078
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 36,838 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$39,998$6,151 Below Market
AutoNation Chevrolet Arrowhead - Peoria / Arizona
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Black; Leather Pearl White Multi-Coat Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Warranty Overview: This vehicle is sold AS-IS, with no warranties implied. It has passed a thorough 50pt inspection by our experienced technicians to ensure the vehicle is safe, and has been emissions tested where required by state law. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Tesla Model S 60 with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
99 Combined MPG (98 City/101 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1E19GF151587
Stock: GF151587
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 13,864 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$64,995$1,776 Below Market
Volvo Cars Of Saint Louis - Saint Louis / Missouri
Boasts 100 Highway MPG and 91 City MPG! This Tesla Model S has a strong Electric engine powering this Automatic transmission. Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 19' Silver Slipstream Aluminum Alloy, Valet Function, Trip computer. Helping the Environment With This Tesla Model S Doesn't Mean Giving Up The Latest Options Transmission: 1-Speed Direct Drive, Tracker System, Tires: P245/45R19 AS Michelin Primacy MXM-4, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Streaming Audio, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers, Smart Device Integration, Side Impact Beams. Feel Confident About Your Choice Carfax reports: No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported. Stop By Today Our technicians perform the following services here at the Dean Team: Missouri state inspection, oil filter, lubed latches hinges, topped off all fluids, checked tire pressure coolant. That's the Dean Team Difference: *Full disclosure CarFax on every used car, *We finance, *Certified appraisers on staff to get the top dollar for your vehicle, *Free car washes for the life of your car, *Free loaner cars in our service department. For current specials or to schedule a test drive, please contact us by phone or by using the contact form. See it for yourself @ Dean Team Volvo 7700 Manchester Rd, Brentwood, Mo. 63143. ***Price includes our Dean Team $750 active military rebate. ***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Tesla Model S P90D with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
95 Combined MPG (91 City/100 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1E40GF150113
Stock: 5346
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 21,638 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$49,500
Alpha Motor Sports - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 our team at Alpha Motorsports will now provide customers with FREE and FAST shipping on all vehicles in our lot. Our sales consultants will happily book a virtual appointment and even virtual test drive via Facetime YouTube Google Hangout or your chosen APP or WEBSITE. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. Winner of Dealerrater.com “CONSUMER SATISFACTION AWARD” 6 years in a row. **WE FINANCE** ENHANCED AUTOPILOT / PANORAMIC ROOF/ ALL WHEEL DRIVE / LOW MILES / FULLY LOADED / A MUST SEE** original sticker price was $89K+ click or copy the link to view the original sticker: https://monroneylabels.com/cars/1962728-2016-tesla-model-s
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Tesla Model S 90D with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
103 Combined MPG (101 City/107 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1E22GF167347
Stock: T3747
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 26,854 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$46,399$3,223 Below Market
AutoNation Chrysler Jeep Broadway - Littleton / Colorado
Black; Leather Red Multi-Coat Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2016 Tesla Model S 75D is proudly offered by AutoNation Chrysler Jeep South Broadway Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. If you're going to purchase a pre-owned vehicle, why wouldn't you purchase one with CARFAX one-owner report. This Tesla Model S 75D is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. Simply put, this all wheel drive vehicle is engineered with higher standards. Enjoy improved steering, superior acceleration, and increased stability and safety while driving this AWD TeslaModel S 75D. Gently driven doesn't even begin to explain how lovingly cared for this ultra-low mileage vehicle has been. Enjoy the drive without worrying about directions thanks to the built-in navigation system. Clean interior? How about flawless. This Tesla Model S looks like has never been used. You will never have to worry about keeping up with traffic in this Tesla Model S 75D as it packs a beast under the hood. Why go with a basic vehicle when you can have it all in this well-optioned Tesla Model S 75D? Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Tesla Model S 75D is in a league of its own There are other vehicles and then there is the Tesla Model S 75D. It is one of the most unique vehicles on the market, and you would be hard pressed to find another dealer offering something quite like this Tesla. More information about the 2016 Tesla Model S: The problem with electric vehicles has always been range. Tesla has dealt with this by employing bigger and better batteries in the Model S than have previously been seen in electric vehicles. Even with the smallest batteries in its most basic trim, Tesla still claims a 200-plus-mile range for the Model S, easily besting the range of any of its potential competitors. Beyond the drivetrain though, the Model S is a competent luxury car with impressive performance. There is plenty of room both inside the passenger cabin and in the trunk, making the Model S both spacious and practical. The car can even be fitted with a pair of rear facing jump seats, which pushes the seating total up to seven. Model S ownership starts at under $70,000, making it comparable to many European large luxury sedans, and while the Model S matches most of these sedans in terms of luxury and performance, it offers other benefits unmatched in any category. This model sets itself apart with competitive pricing, luxurious interior with plenty of space, great performance, good looks, and All-electric drivetrain All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Tesla Model S 75D with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
103 Combined MPG (102 City/105 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1E23GF141453
Stock: GF141453
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 31,282 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$42,900$3,249 Below Market
Shift - San Francisco - San Francisco / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1616750 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift’s website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Tesla Model S 60 with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
99 Combined MPG (98 City/101 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1E19GF175517
Stock: c188272
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 21,938 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$48,806$1,579 Below Market
Express.cars - Green Bay / Wisconsin
*Clean Carfax *All Wheel Drive *Panoramic Moonroof *Lane Keep Assist *Navigation and Backup Camera *Very Clean 2016 Tesla Model S 75D AWD Midnight Silver Metallic 1-Speed Automatic 3-Phase/4-Pole Electric ABS brakes, All Glass Panoramic Roof, Autopilot Convenience Features, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Fog & Cornering Lights, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated entry, Lane Keeping w/Automatic Steering, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Next Generation Seats, Obeche Wood Matte Decor Accents, Power Liftgate, Premium Interior & Lighting, Remote keyless entry, Self-Parking, Subzero Weather Package, Traction control, Traffic-Aware Cruise Control, Wiper Blade Defrosters & Washer Nozzle Heaters. Odometer is 12565 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Tesla Model S 75D with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
103 Combined MPG (102 City/105 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1E22GF145445
Stock: I3645
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-04-2020
- 34,668 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$45,999$2,410 Below Market
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
*2016 TESLA MODEL S 75D!! *ENJOY REARVIEW CAMERA, SUNROOF, REAR PARKING AID, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL, TRIP COMPUTER, KEYLESS ENTRY, HEATED POWER-FOLDING EXTERIOR MIRRORS W/ MEMORY, DUAL VANITY MIRRORS, POWER STEERING, KEYLESS START, REMOTE ENGINE START, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, THREE-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, REAR PARKING AID, 17" TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY!!ROCKVILLE AUDI, THE MID ATLANTIC'S NUMBER 1 CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED DEALERSHIP!! WE ARE ALSO KNOWN FOR GREAT FINANCING WITH RATES ON APPROVED CREDIT FROM 3.9% APR AND TERMS UP TO 84 MONTH BASED UPON VEHICLE AND LENDER CONDITIONS. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT MAY BE APPROVED AND FINANCED WITH ROCKVILLE AUDI. ALSO AVAILABLE ON MOST CARS UP TO 10 YEARS OLD AND LESS THAN 120K MILES ARE OPTIONAL VEHICLE SERVICE CONTRACTS WHICH CAN OFTEN BE INCLUDED DIRECTLY WITH YOUR FINANCING OR CASH PAYMENT. MARYLAND STATE INSPECTED WITH OVER 120 POINT INSPECTION PERFORMED BY A TRAINED TECHNICIAN. BUYERS SHOULD TAKE PRIDE IN KNOWING THAT MARYLAND HAS ONE OF THE MOST COMPREHENSIVE STATE INSPECTIONS IN THE COUNTRY. BUYERS COME FROM FAR AND WIDE FOR THE VALUE AVAILABLE WITH A SONIC PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. WE REGULARLY PICK-UP CLIENTS THAT USE OUR LOCAL ACCESS TO METRO AND AMTRAK, OR BY DC/BALTIMORE AIRPORTS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Tesla Model S 75D with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
103 Combined MPG (102 City/105 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1E22GF157191
Stock: TGF157191
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 83,580 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$43,499
AutoSource Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
**BACKUP CAMERA**, NAVIGATION / GPS, **HEATED SEATS**, **BLUETOOTH / HANDS FREE**, POWER SEAT(S), USB, KEYLESS ENTRY.This car has a Branded Title and comes with a 3-Month / 3,000 Mile Limited Warranty. Learn why tens of thousands of AutoSource customers agree that Branded Titles offer the best value. Call, come in for a test drive, or visit MyAutoSource.com/branded-titles today.91/100 City/Highway MPGHow has AutoSource become the nation's largest dealer of Branded Title vehicles? It's simple, we offer amazing inventory, unbeatable prices, and a 5-star buying experience. At AutoSource you'll save thousands without sacrificing quality, afford a newer model year, higher trim level, and lower miles than what you might have been expecting in your price range. AutoSource, the new way to buy used - MyAutoSource.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Tesla Model S P90D with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
95 Combined MPG (91 City/100 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1E41GF143672
Stock: 31473
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 36,391 milesLemon history, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$42,980
Current Automotive - Naperville / Illinois
Buy online. Get it delivered. Current Automotive only sells electrified vehicles. Visit our website and click Purchase Vehicle to get estimated tax, registration fees, and shipping cost for your area -- there are no dealer or document fees at Current Automotive!Electric Vehicle Fast Facts:- Autopilot 1- 75 kWh Lithium-ion Battery Pack- 259 mile EPA rated range- Dual Motor All Wheel Drive- 0-60 in 4.2 seconds- Free Lifetime Unlimited Supercharging2016 Tesla Model S 75D:- Pearl White Multi-Coat Exterior- Black Leather Interior- Autopilot 1- Traffic Aware Cruise Control- Autosteer- Autopark- Auto Lane Change- Basic Summon- Heated Seats- Premium Upgrades Package including extended leather and power liftgate- Glass Panoramic Roof- Ultra High Fidelity Sound System- 19 Slipstream Wheels- Free Lifetime Data Premium Connectivity for Streaming Music and MapsThis 2016 Tesla Model S 75D was a Lemon Law Buyback by Tesla. The DC-DC converter failed shortly after delivery to the original owner. This part sends power from the high-voltage Lithium-ion battery pack to the low-voltage 12-volt battery to power accessories. Tesla did not have a replacement part available in time, so it was forced to take the car back. The part was later replaced, and the vehicle then owned for 3.5 years by its second owner, a long-time Tesla employee who we purchased it from.The 2016 Model S 75D has an EPA rated 259 miles of range on a full charge and a 0-60 time of 4.2 seconds! The balance of all remaining Tesla warranties transfer to the next owner from the original delivery date.Current Automotive is a team of electric vehicle experts - we only offer electrified vehicles. We accept trade-ins, offer competitive financing, assist with charging installation, and can ship anywhere in the Continental United States. We are committed to offering high quality products at the best price right from the start. Our focus is to help you find the right electric vehicle that fits your needs. If we don't have it, we can get it - please call or chat with us to discuss your interest and tell us how we can help you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Tesla Model S 75D with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
103 Combined MPG (102 City/105 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1E20GF156444
Stock: C1487PA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 17,248 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$62,865$2,978 Below Market
O.C. Autohaus - Westminster / California
*** Ludicrous Speed Upgrade *** Autopilot *** Smart Air Suspension *** Panoramic Roof *** Carbon Fiber Interior Decor *** Ultra High Fidelity Sound *** Premium Interior & Lighting Package *** Heated Front Seats *** Parking Sensors *** Navigation System *** Black Leather Interior *** Backup Camera *** Alcantara Headliner & Upper Dashboard Accents *** LED Headlamps *** Power Front Seats *** Power Trunk Closer *** Easy Financing Available! *** Comes with free CarFax vehicle history report! *** Come by and see how beautiful this car is for yourself! *** Please call us at (714) 898-2800 and make an appointment to come in. We look forward to serving you! Thank you. *** - Contact Kifah/ Chris at 714-898-2800 or ocautohaus@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Tesla Model S P90D with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
95 Combined MPG (91 City/100 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1E4XGF154217
Stock: 11417T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- 23,015 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$45,999$624 Below Market
Volkswagen of Streetsboro - Streetsboro / Ohio
Obsidian Black Metallic 2016 Tesla Model S 75D AWD 1-Speed Automatic 3-Phase/4-Pole Electric Front and rear parking sensors, Power folding side view mirrors, Bluetooth, 19 Alloy Wheels, 4 Cameras, ABS brakes, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: warning, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Enhanced Autopilot, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Glass Roof, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Lane Keeping w/Automatic Steering, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Radio: AM/FM/HD/USB w/17 Capacitive Touch Screen, Remote keyless entry, Self-Parking, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Traffic-Aware Cruise Control.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 14142 miles below market average! 101/107 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Tesla Model S 75D with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
103 Combined MPG (102 City/105 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1E25GF168962
Stock: 168962CA1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 18,875 milesGood Deal
$62,995$2,402 Below Market
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
2016 Tesla Model S P90D 4D Hatchback P90D AWD CLEAN CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Model S P90D, 4D Hatchback, 3-Phase/4-Pole Electric, 1-Speed Automatic, AWD, Red Multi-Coat, Black Cloth. **PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM.2016 Tesla Model S P90D 4D Hatchback P90D AWD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Tesla Model S P90D with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
95 Combined MPG (91 City/100 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1E47GF131574
Stock: 31369
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 70,015 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$42,995
Automotive Avenues - Wall / New Jersey
Just arrived is this swiftly-acceleration, NO-ACCIDENT, ONE-OWNER, NONSMOKER 2016 TESLA MODEL S 90D (AWD). Driven only 70,015 miles and RANKED #1 IN LUXURY LARGE CARS AND LUXURY HYBRID CARS BY U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT, this all-electric vehicle has refined handling, roomy interior, and superb crash safety ratings. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration gave the 2016 Tesla Model S a five-star rating (out of five) in overall, front, side, and rollover crash safety. It is STILL COVERED under the balance of the factory powertrain warranty until June 2024! Want to extend the warranty coverage on this vehicle? We can provide extended warranty options to cover this zero-emission electric vehicle BUMPER-TO-BUMPER! It comes EXTREMELY WELL-EQUIPPED with: - AUTOPILOT - INTEGRATED NAVIGATION with VOICE ACTIVATION - SMART DEVICE INTEGRATION - FORWARD COLLISION WARNING - REAR COLLISION WARNING - LANE DEPARTURE WARNING - BLINDSPOT MONITORING - AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING - OBSTACLE-AWARE ACCELERATION - DUAL-ZONE FRONT AUTOMATIC AIR CONDITIONING - HEATED FRONT & REAR SEATS - SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION - BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY - LARGE TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY - A BACKUP CAMERA ...and so much more! Please note that back in March 2020 Tesla, Inc. reacquired this vehicle due to a customer dissatisfaction issue. Tesla made all the necessary repairs and adjustments under warranty; however they agreed to repurchase the vehicle to promote customer satisfaction. The factory warranty is intact, so buy with confidence! This is an exceptional opportunity to take this one home; don't hesitate or you will surely miss out! SAVE THOUSANDS off retail pricing with this magnificent condition 2016 TESLA MODEL S 90D! We will happily size up TRADE-IN OFFERS and have EXCELLENT FINANCE OPTIONS as well, so please give us a call TODAY at 732-919-0707!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Tesla Model S 90D with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
103 Combined MPG (101 City/107 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1E2XGF142891
Stock: 23323
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
