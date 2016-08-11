Used 2016 Tesla Model S for Sale Near Me

558 listings
Model S Reviews & Specs
  • 2016 Tesla Model S 75D in Black
    used

    2016 Tesla Model S 75D

    25,453 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $42,500

    $7,339 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Tesla Model S P100D in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Tesla Model S P100D

    11,427 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $69,980

    Details
  • 2016 Tesla Model S P90D in Gray
    used

    2016 Tesla Model S P90D

    45,229 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $50,995

    $7,177 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Tesla Model S 60 in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Tesla Model S 60

    57,175 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $37,599

    $8,550 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Tesla Model S P90D in Gray
    used

    2016 Tesla Model S P90D

    37,988 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $56,350

    Details
  • 2016 Tesla Model S 60 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Tesla Model S 60

    36,838 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $39,998

    $6,151 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Tesla Model S P90D in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Tesla Model S P90D

    13,864 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $64,995

    $1,776 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Tesla Model S 90D in Gray
    used

    2016 Tesla Model S 90D

    21,638 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $49,500

    Details
  • 2016 Tesla Model S 75D in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Tesla Model S 75D

    26,854 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $46,399

    $3,223 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Tesla Model S 60 in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Tesla Model S 60

    31,282 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $42,900

    $3,249 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Tesla Model S 75D in Silver
    used

    2016 Tesla Model S 75D

    21,938 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $48,806

    $1,579 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Tesla Model S 75D in Silver
    used

    2016 Tesla Model S 75D

    34,668 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $45,999

    $2,410 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Tesla Model S P90D in Light Brown
    used

    2016 Tesla Model S P90D

    83,580 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $43,499

    Details
  • 2016 Tesla Model S 75D in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Tesla Model S 75D

    36,391 miles
    Lemon history, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $42,980

    Details
  • 2016 Tesla Model S P90D in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Tesla Model S P90D

    17,248 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $62,865

    $2,978 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Tesla Model S 75D in Black
    used

    2016 Tesla Model S 75D

    23,015 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $45,999

    $624 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Tesla Model S P90D in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Tesla Model S P90D

    18,875 miles
    Good Deal

    $62,995

    $2,402 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Tesla Model S 90D in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Tesla Model S 90D

    70,015 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $42,995

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Tesla Model S

Overall Consumer Rating
4.424 Reviews
  • 5
    (75%)
  • 4
    (4%)
  • 3
    (13%)
  • 2
    (4%)
  • 1
    (4%)
Unavailable Repair Parts Tarnishes Tesla Image
Tony Barre,11/08/2016
70 4dr Sedan (electric DD)
When I bought my new Tesla Model S in May 2016 and for months before I was proud to be part of “accelerating the world's transition to sustainable energy.” I talked it up with my friends and family and even with strangers I met at Starbucks. I got 2 of my kids to pre-order the Model 3. Then I ran over a truck tire tread on the freeway, causing $6k of damage to the bumper and undercarriage. Since then, the car has been at Kniesl's Repair Shop in Roseville, CA, a Tesla-authorized repair shop. It has been there for 6 weeks now awaiting repair parts, with no ETA for those parts. In fact, Kniesl's tells me that they have 3 other Teslas in their shop in similar condition awaiting parts for as much as 3 months. After 4 weeks, I contacted Tesla using the form on their web site. No response. At all. If “the world's transition....” involves no repair parts, I want no part of it, and neither should you. If “the world's transition....” includes the inability to forecast a delivery date for repair parts, I am ashamed to be a part of it. If “the world's transition....” entails a complete lack of interest in post-sales customer service, I am afraid of it. What would you do if your car was unavailable for 6 weeks with no forecast for when it would be available again? Would you feel like you were accelerating the world's transition to sustainable energy?
