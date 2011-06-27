Vehicle overview

Sleek, seductive, luxurious, powerful and inspiring are all words that you'd expect to hear about the latest European luxury sedan. But in this case, we're talking about one of America's latest homegrown electric vehicles, the 2013 Tesla Model S.

The Model S is a huge departure from the typical electric car, with its luxury sedan accommodations and pulse-quickening performance. Thanks to a thoroughly modern interpretation of interior design and a host of advanced technological features, the Model S also serves as a new benchmark for all vehicles, electric or otherwise.

Nor is the Tesla Model S exclusive to the ultra-wealthy. As-new pricing for the base model starts around $70,000, and that's not including a federal tax credit. While this isn't exactly chump change, the base model's EPA-estimated range of 208 miles is more than double that of any other electric vehicle, and that means the Model S is a much more viable EV to own. To get the most out of your Model S ownership, though, we'd recommend the bigger (and more expensive) 85 kWh battery pack, which provides an estimated 265 miles of range.

Whether you spring for the base model or go all-in for a fully loaded version that exceeds the $100,000 mark, you're assured to get one of the most noteworthy cars since the introduction of the Model T. Better yet, the Tesla is nearly sacrifice-free, as it rides and drives as well as some of the best luxury cars available. It also benefits from a wealth of utility and convenience with its generous luggage space and third-row seating option.

Compared to established, traditional flagship luxury sedans, however, the Model S's long-distance capability is at best compromised and reliability is unknown. We've purchased our own Model S with the 85 kWh battery pack for a 12-month test, and during that time we've experienced a variety of glitches and problems. We encourage you to follow our 2013 Model S long-term road test updates to learn how this high-end EV performs in daily life.

Considering the Model S is a new type of car coming from a new, relatively tiny automaker that has just one previous car under its belt (the Roadster), perhaps it doesn't come as a surprise that there are some inevitable bugs to work out. Buying a Tesla Model S does require an "early adopter" mindset. But the Silicon Valley startup vibe that surrounds this EV is also one of the most alluring attributes about Model S ownership. For good and for bad, there is simply nothing like Tesla's all-electric luxury sedan, and as far as we can tell, there won't be for a while.