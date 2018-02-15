Overall rating 8.6 / 10

Until Tesla came out with its Model S, electric vehicles were never thought of as fully viable replacements for gasoline-powered vehicles, and they didn't have much appeal beyond their potential eco-conscious benefits. Today, though, the 2018 Tesla Model S boasts tremendous acceleration, cutting-edge tech, and an electric range that now resembles that of a gasoline car. It's well-suited for just about any luxury vehicle buyer, not just EV converts.

Tesla has made the 75D the base model, which means the Model S now has a minimum EPA-rated range of 259 miles. That's significantly more than most other EVs. And with the 100D model rated to cover 335 miles on a full charge — combined with access to Tesla's Supercharger rapid charging stations — the Model S is a legitimate long-haul road tripper.

Then there's the range-topping P100D. When fully charged with electrons, this Model S will rip from zero to 60 mph in just 2.5 seconds. That's quicker than many exotic cars these days, and it's the kind of speed that can pin back your eyelids and distort your sense of self-restraint. It'll also put a quick drain on your battery and large loads on your drivetrain, so it's best to be judicious.

Tesla is a car company that operates like no other. It releases new firmware updates — installing new features, optimizing software and fixing bugs — that get beamed to your car over the air. Newer cars equipped with the latest hardware will eventually have access to more functions over time. A good example of this is the Full-Self Driving Capability option that's available now, which should allow your Model S to drive itself someday when technology and legislation allow. It changes the car-ordering experience a little if you're paying for features that you can't use immediately, or may never use.

Despite its many upsides, the 2018 Tesla Model S may still feel a bit unpolished next to some of its German contemporaries. The latest modern comforts such as cooled and massaging seats, or even Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, don't appear anywhere on the Tesla ordering sheet. Even so, this is a car that is a great choice for an EV, a luxury sedan or both.

Notably, we picked the 2018 Tesla Model S as one of Edmunds' Best Electric Cars and the Model S P100D as one of the Best Sport Sedans for 2018.

What's it like to live with?

Edmunds' editorial team was one of the first to acquire and live with a 2013 Tesla Model S for a full year. To learn more about the Tesla Model S of this generation, read our complete 2013 Tesla Model S long-term road test. In our experience the early build Model S was prone to premature tire wear and a number of quality issues, which were sorted out in the subsequent years. That said, we found it to be a fun car to drive and unlike anything else on the road at the time.

The 2018 Tesla Model S differs from our early long-term Model S in a number of ways. The front bumper and grille have been revised, range has improved, and the rear-facing child seats are no longer available. Interior options have also changed, and the panoramic sunroof is no longer available. It's the same generation, though, so most of our general driving impressions still apply.