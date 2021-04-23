What is the Model S?

If you don't take into account the low-production and short-lived Roadster, the Model S is Tesla's longest-running model as well as the automaker's flagship vehicle. It shattered the mold of what an EV could be, and it continues to be the preeminent luxury EV sedan on sale today. For 2021, Tesla gave the Model S a thorough refresh inside and out, so we're not expecting much to change on that front. What we are expecting is the ultra-high-performance Plaid+ trim level to debut toward the end of this year. Tesla says the Plaid+ will feature a 520-mile range as well as 1,100 horsepower. As is typical for Tesla, you can expect a constant trickle of yet-to-be-named over-the-air updates throughout the year.