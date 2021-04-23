  1. Home
  2. Tesla
  3. Tesla Model S
  4. 2022 Tesla Model S

2022 Tesla Model S

Release Date: Fall 2021
Estimated Price: Starting at $82,000 (estimated)
2022 Tesla Model S
  • Plaid+ trim boasts 520-mile range and 1,100 horsepower
  • Part of the first Model S generation introduced for 2012
Other years
Tesla Model S for Sale
2022 Tesla Model S Review
by the Edmunds Experts
04/23/2021
What is the Model S?

If you don't take into account the low-production and short-lived Roadster, the Model S is Tesla's longest-running model as well as the automaker's flagship vehicle. It shattered the mold of what an EV could be, and it continues to be the preeminent luxury EV sedan on sale today. For 2021, Tesla gave the Model S a thorough refresh inside and out, so we're not expecting much to change on that front. What we are expecting is the ultra-high-performance Plaid+ trim level to debut toward the end of this year. Tesla says the Plaid+ will feature a 520-mile range as well as 1,100 horsepower. As is typical for Tesla, you can expect a constant trickle of yet-to-be-named over-the-air updates throughout the year.

EdmundsEdmunds says

The 2022 Tesla Model S will continue to offer its unique mix of futuristic luxury and massive EV performance with the introduction of the Plaid+ trim level. The Model S, in any guise, isn't exactly lacking for performance, so unless you absolutely need the estimated 520 miles of range and stomach-churning acceleration from the touted 1,100 horsepower, we think you'll be perfectly happy with a 2021 model. Be sure to check out our real-world range tests on various electric vehicles and keep it locked on Edmunds for all the latest Tesla updates and our expert reviews.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Tesla Model S.

Related 2022 Tesla Model S info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model