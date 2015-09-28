Used 2015 Tesla Model S for Sale Near Me
558 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 43,586 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$44,999$5,360 Below Market
- 41,170 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$37,950$3,903 Below Market
- 47,831 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$39,999$3,851 Below Market
- 42,856 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$38,991$2,651 Below Market
- 51,717 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$37,300$2,917 Below Market
- 43,692 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$39,155$4,562 Below Market
- 41,219 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$42,600$2,338 Below Market
- 45,796 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$45,870$4,130 Below Market
- 47,561 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$45,710$4,003 Below Market
- 28,017 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$44,670
- 76,865 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$34,989
- 39,039 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$39,998$2,122 Below Market
- 35,926 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$48,600$3,005 Below Market
- 34,210 milesTitle issue, Corporate Fleet
$50,999
- 25,039 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$42,995$875 Below Market
- 32,341 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$44,950$1,449 Below Market
- 60,080 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$37,995$1,494 Below Market
- 32,575 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$50,995$1,155 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Tesla Model S searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Tesla Model S
Read recent reviews for the Tesla Model S
Write a reviewSee all 21 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.721 Reviews
Report abuse
hmp10,02/01/2016
P85D 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD)
I'm a "car guy" and have owned 3 Audi R8's, a Mercedes SL55 AMG, a Corvette, and a Jaguar. I traded in an R8 V10 Spyder for this car and haven't looked back. This Tesla is significantly faster, just as sure-footed, far more practical (at least for local driving) and, in its own way, just as cool. It is also has the structural solidity of a bank vault and the handling tautness and tactile feel of the best cars I have owned. I thought I would miss the roar of the V10. Instead, I find the barely audible whine and whoosh of the electric drive train just as appealing. I thought I would miss the manual gear shifting of the R8. Instead, I find the eerie silkiness of the Tesla drivetrain addictive to the point that driving my internal-combustion cars is now vaguely annoying. I thought the regenerative braking would take some getting used to. It took me about 30 seconds to adapt, and I now find it one of the best features of electric driving. I thought the 17-inch screen would be distracting. Instead, I find it the best driver interface I have ever seen in a car. My biggest worry in buying the car was range. Unfortunately, this is not a car I would take on a long road trip, as the supercharger network still requires too much bobbing and weaving off ideal routes to keep the car charged. However, there is no amount of local driving that has left me anywhere near the end of the battery range. I picked the car up at a dealer on the east coast of Florida and drove it home to the west coast. I was driving well above the speed on which the range claims are based, I did some hard acceleration runs (this car requires no break-in), and I made a couple of detours for errands. The car still had 103 miles of indicated range remaining when I got home. Since then I have used the car for long days of running errands and lengthy pleasure drives and have yet to return home with less than 138 miles of indicated range remaining. The downsides: It's absurd to build a car with so little interior storage space, despite there obviously being room. (This is the one area where Elon Musk's attempts to be stylistically chic backfire.) Fortunately, EVannex makes a center console that matches the interior perfectly and helps with storage. But I still miss door pockets. On the other hand, the front and rear trunks offer immense trunk space for things you don't need to reach while driving. Despite the car's large exterior dimensions, the rear seat is a bit cramped and difficult of entry and exit for adults. Also, the rear seat backs (at least in the Executive Seating option) are not raked back quite enough due to the low roof line. However, the upgraded Recaro front seats and the front seat accommodations in general are absolutely best in class. Reliability and Service: In 6 months of ownership the car has only needed service once, due to the failure of the door handles to retract. I called Tesla service at 9:30 p.m. the evening it happened and, to my surprise, got an answer. I was a bit aggravated at the prospect of having to take the car 100 miles to the nearest service shop. But then I found out that Tesla had a service tech who works out of a truck in my town and who keeps a supply of parts in a local storage unit. He was at my house before 9:00 a.m. the next morning and fixed the problem right in my driveway. In short, it was most convenient and quickest repair I've ever had done on a car. (It also turned out that the service tech was Buddy, the mechanic who worked on my R8 at the Audi dealer. He had just moved to Tesla and was loving it.) Since then there have been a few software glitches with the car, seemingly related to bugs in updates. However, they have all disappeared of their own accord, probably as a result of correction downloads that came in overnight when the car is programmed to receive automatic updates. Would I buy a Tesla again? In a second . . . as long as it's not my only car (at least until there are more superchargers).
Related Tesla Model S info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2015
- Used BMW 7 Series 2018
- Used Kia K5 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2016
- Used Honda Pilot 2018
- Used Lexus RX 350 2014
- Used Honda HR-V 2018
- Used Volvo XC90 2017
- Used BMW i8 2017
- Used Mazda 6 2018
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2016
- Used Kia Sorento 2018
- Used Subaru WRX 2018
- Used Ford Edge 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2015
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Nissan Xterra
- Used Ford Transit Connect
- Used Jeep Compass
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution
- Used Tesla Model X
- Used Ford Focus
- Used Cadillac XT5
- Used Volkswagen Atlas
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT
- Used Porsche Panamera
Shop used models by city
- Used Tesla Model X San Jose CA
- Used Tesla Model X Irving TX
- Used Tesla Model X Nashua NH
- Used Tesla Model X San Francisco CA
- Used Tesla Model X Boca Raton FL
- Used Tesla Model X Ontario CA
- Used Tesla Model X Silver Spring MD
- Used Tesla Model X Stone Mountain GA
- Used Tesla Model X Riverside CA
- Used Tesla Model X Decatur GA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Tesla Model S 2016 Elizabeth NJ
- Used Tesla Model S 2018 Mountain View CA
- Used Tesla Model X 2016 Columbus OH
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Jaguar F-PACE
- 2020 Suburban
- 2020 Lexus ES 350
- 2021 Mazda 6 News
- 2020 Nissan Murano
- 2020 Silverado 2500HD
- Mazda CX-9 2020
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
- Honda Fit 2020
- INFINITI Q50 2020
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021