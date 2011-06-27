  1. Home
Used 2016 Tesla Model S 60 Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Model S
Overview
Starting MSRP
$66,000
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
Combined MPG99
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$66,000
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$66,000
EPA City MPGe98 mi.
EPA Combined MPGe99 mi.
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)98/101 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
EPA Highway MPGe101 mi.
Combined MPG99
Fuel typeElectric fuel
Engine
Starting MSRP
$66,000
Base engine typeElectric
Turning circle37.0 ft.
Safety
Starting MSRP
$66,000
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$66,000
Subzero Weather Packageyes
Premium Upgrades Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$66,000
200 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$66,000
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$66,000
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$66,000
Ultra High Fidelity Soundyes
White Alcantara Headlineryes
Leather Seatsyes
Next Generation Seatsyes
Black Alcantara Headlineryes
Rear Facing Seatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$66,000
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$66,000
leatherette/clothyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.7 in.
Front head room38.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$66,000
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room35.3 in.
Rear hip Room54.7 in.
Rear leg room35.4 in.
Rear shoulder room55.0 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$66,000
21" Silver Turbine Wheelsyes
All Glass Panoramic Roofyes
19" Silver Cyclone Wheelsyes
21" Grey Turbine Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$66,000
Maximum cargo capacity63.4 cu.ft.
Length196.0 in.
Curb weight4647 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height56.5 in.
EPA interior volume120.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base116.5 in.
Width77.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$66,000
Exterior Colors
  • Pearl White Multi-Coat
  • Red Multi-Coat
  • Midnight Silver Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Deep Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Solid Black
Interior Colors
  • Black, leatherette/cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Tan, leather
  • Grey, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$66,000
19 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
245/45R19 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$66,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$66,000
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain8 yr./ unlimited mi.
EV Battery8 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
