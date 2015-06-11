Used 2013 Tesla Model S for Sale Near Me

558 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Model S Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 558 listings
  • 2013 Tesla Model S Performance in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Tesla Model S Performance

    107,176 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $27,500

    $3,885 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Tesla Model S Performance in White
    used

    2013 Tesla Model S Performance

    111,088 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $27,999

    $2,538 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Tesla Model S in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Tesla Model S

    75,290 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $28,990

    $3,282 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Tesla Model S in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Tesla Model S

    57,995 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $24,894

    Details
  • 2013 Tesla Model S Performance in White
    used

    2013 Tesla Model S Performance

    13,461 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $39,998

    $2,724 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Tesla Model S Performance in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Tesla Model S Performance

    28,565 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $36,890

    $1,963 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Tesla Model S Performance in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Tesla Model S Performance

    43,804 miles
    Frame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $35,995

    Details
  • 2013 Tesla Model S in Dark Brown
    used

    2013 Tesla Model S

    79,326 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $29,480

    $2,003 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Tesla Model S Performance in Silver
    used

    2013 Tesla Model S Performance

    31,196 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $39,996

    $580 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Tesla Model S Performance in Dark Red
    used

    2013 Tesla Model S Performance

    61,635 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $31,980

    Details
  • 2013 Tesla Model S Performance in Black
    used

    2013 Tesla Model S Performance

    48,403 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $35,990

    $1,666 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Tesla Model S Performance in Silver
    used

    2013 Tesla Model S Performance

    84,646 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $30,996

    Details
  • 2013 Tesla Model S in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Tesla Model S

    49,196 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $35,676

    $341 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Tesla Model S Performance in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Tesla Model S Performance

    85,912 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Five Star Dealer

    $32,995

    Details
  • 2013 Tesla Model S in Gray
    used

    2013 Tesla Model S

    65,650 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $31,995

    $1,117 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Tesla Model S in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Tesla Model S

    96,905 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $28,995

    Details
  • 2013 Tesla Model S Performance in Dark Green
    used

    2013 Tesla Model S Performance

    24,767 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $36,990

    Details
  • 2013 Tesla Model S Performance in Dark Green
    used

    2013 Tesla Model S Performance

    77,713 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $34,500

    $449 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Tesla Model S searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 558 listings
  1. Home
  2. Tesla
  3. Tesla Model S
  4. Used 2013 Tesla Model S

Consumer Reviews for the Tesla Model S

Read recent reviews for the Tesla Model S
Overall Consumer Rating
4.727 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 27 reviews
  • 5
    (85%)
  • 4
    (4%)
  • 3
    (7%)
  • 2
    (4%)
Best car I've ever owned, could never go back
John Sanders,11/06/2015
4dr Sedan (electric DD)
I like to drive cars hard, but hated sticking $70 in the pump every week. I drive a lot and hate driving hybrids with CVTs. So when I could get an all electric performance car I took the plunge. I usually prefer coupes to sedans, but since Tesla no longer made the Roadster, I went with the Model S. I couldn't be happier. The service is excellent, especially compared with my wife's Lexus. If there's ever a problem, Tesla sends a valet out to get my car, leaves me a brand new loaner, fixes and washes it, and then brings it back to my house, all for free. The car is big, but it still gets close to double Prius efficiency, all while I drive it as fast as I want. Charging at home is also very convenient compared to stopping for gas. The only drawback for me is it is slightly more prone to interior rattles than my past vehicles. This could be because it doesn't make any engine noise, but overall it's still much quieter.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Tesla
Model S
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
to
to

Related Tesla Model S info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.