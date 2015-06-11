Used 2013 Tesla Model S for Sale Near Me
- 107,176 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,500$3,885 Below Market
Shift - San Francisco - San Francisco / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1777778 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift’s website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Tesla Model S Performance with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
89 Combined MPG (88 City/90 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1DN6DFP12215
Stock: c173532
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 111,088 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$27,999$2,538 Below Market
CarVision Mitsubishi - Norristown / Pennsylvania
***PRICE AS NEW $94,900*** ***REMAINING POWERTRAIN WARRANTY UP TO 03/30/2021 OR 13,912 MILES*** VEHICLE OVERVIEW Miles per Charge: 265 Tesla has tinkered with the Model S's standard features slightly as the model year has progressed, but in general expect standard equipment to include 19-inch wheels, xenon headlights, full power accessories, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 17-inch touchscreen, a rearview camera, cloth/premium vinyl upholstery, heated eight-way power front seats (with four-way power lumbar), 60/40-split-folding rear seats, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and a seven-speaker sound system with dual USB ports (charging only) and HD radio. A cellular connection, Internet radio and WiFi connectivity are also included. Other options include 21-inch wheels with performance tires, an adaptive air suspension (with adjustable ride height), front and rear parking sensors, a panoramic sunroof, rear-facing third-row seats, a 12-speaker surround-sound audio system (with satellite radio), leather upholstery, sport front seats, extended leather upholstery, heated rear seats, a simulated suede headliner (standard for 85 kWh) and ambient LED interior lighting. FEATURES One Owner RWD Back-Up Camera Bluetooth Connection Climate Control HID headlights Heated Seats Multi-Zone A/C Rain Sensing Wipers Rear A/C Tire Pressure Monitor WiFi Hotspot
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Tesla Model S Performance with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
89 Combined MPG (88 City/90 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1DN3DFP06226
Stock: P06226
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 75,290 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$28,990$3,282 Below Market
Mudarri Motorsports - Kirkland / Washington
MANAGER MONTH END SPECIAL! DONT MISS THIS DEAL! ENDS 8/31 Mudarri Motorsports Co has been dedicated to customer service and quality vehicles since our inception in 2014. The Mudarri family has sold thousands of cars and trucks locally and internationally since 1990. We stand behind are product and take pride in the highest quality customer experience. We at Mudarri Motorsports are pleased to offer this 2013 Tesla Model S 60! It is finished in blue paint job with beige leather interior. This beautiful sedan is powered by an electric motor mated to a 1-speed automatic transmission! Inside, there are many comfort features including, memorized power seats, navigation, bluetooth, and much more! Give us a call to schedule a test drive today! We love trades and offer many financing options 4252027444
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Tesla Model S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
95 Combined MPG (94 City/97 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1CG1DFP11119
Stock: 2400
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 57,995 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$24,894
Atlas Motors - Salt Lake City / Utah
LEATHER, Navigation. 85kwh battery. seating for 5, alloy wheels with good tires, automatic transmission, rear view camera, parking sensors, sun roof, power folding mirrors, and much much more. BRANDED TITLE> We are agents for most credit unions in Utah. This makes it super easy for us to help find the right loan for you, even if you aren't a credit union member. (OAC) The above information is believed to be complete and correct. Misprinted information, including the price, is subject to correction without penalty or obligation to the dealership. Listed vehicles are subject to prior sale; ensure availability prior to visiting the dealership. Internet price only. Cannot be combined with any other advertised specials. All prices and/or payment calculations are to be regarded as estimates, actual sale price and/or monthly payments may vary Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentary Fee, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Atlas Motors Inc. 4220 South State Street SLC, Utah 84107 801-293-9269 www.atlasmotorsut.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Tesla Model S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
95 Combined MPG (94 City/97 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1CN8DFP23833
Stock: RRP23833
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 13,461 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$39,998$2,724 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Bend - Bend / Oregon
Thank you for your interest in one of Kendall Mercedes Benz of Bend's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2013 Tesla Model S Performance with 13,461mi. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Indulge yourself with one of the most highly crafted, most luxurious automobiles available today. One of the best things about this Tesla Model S is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. More information about the 2013 Tesla Model S: The problem with electric vehicles has always been range. Tesla has dealt with this by employing bigger and better batteries in the Model S than have previously been seen in electric vehicles. Even with the smallest batteries in its most basic trim, Tesla still claims a 200+ mile range for the Model S, easily besting the range of any of its potential competitors. Beyond the drivetrain though, the Model S is a competent luxury car. There is lots of room both inside the passenger cabin and in the trunk, making the Model S both spacious and practical. The car can even be fitted with a pair of rear facing jump seats pushing the seating total up to seven. Model S ownership starts at around $62,000, making it comparable to many European large luxury sedans, and while the Model S matches most of these sedans in terms of luxury and performance, it offers other benefits they can't hope to match. Strengths of this model include All electric drivetrain luxurious interior with plenty of space, great performance, good looks
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Tesla Model S Performance with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
89 Combined MPG (88 City/90 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1DP4DFP21853
Stock: Z4131A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 28,565 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$36,890$1,963 Below Market
Auto Holding - Hillside / New Jersey
NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS!!! BEST PRICE ON THE MARKET!! NO NEED FOR PERFECT CREDIT!! FREE CARFAX!!! THIS 2013 Tesla Model S IS PRICED FOR A QUICK SALE!!! ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS!!! IT HAS A GREAT LOOKING EXTERIOR! PLEASE CALL US TO CONFIRM THE AVAILABILITY AND SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT WE ARE LOCATED MINUTES FROM NEW YORK, AS WELL AS NORTH AND SOUTH JERSEY. $NOTHING DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE *** CHOOSE FROM OVER 200 FRONT LINE READY VEHICLES ***INSTANT FINANCING*** TOP RATED NJ USED CAR DEALER!!! EASY APPROVAL, LOW PAYMENT WITH WWW.AUTOHOLDING.US -Contact us at 908-686-0100 or autoholding@gmail.com for a FREE Carfax Report. All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. The price for listed vehicles as equipped does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Smog Fees, Credit Investigation, Auto Holding Vehicle Certification, Optional Credit Insurance, Optional Maintenance Packages, Physical Damage of Liability Insurance, or Delivery Fees. Auto Holding makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all vehicles that qualify and/or are sold under our 14 day return policy, are subject to a 20% restocking fee from the purchase price. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. Auto Holding is not responsible for typos and exact options list as it is automatically decoded from the VIN number. Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Tesla Model S Performance with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
89 Combined MPG (88 City/90 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1DP4DFP04101
Stock: P04101
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-28-2018
- 43,804 milesFrame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$35,995
Automotive Avenues - Wall / New Jersey
Just arrived is this high-tech, NONSMOKER 2013 TESLA MODEL S PERFORMANCE (RWD). Driven only 43,804 miles, this MOTOR TREND CAR OF THE YEAR can go 208 miles on a charge with a 60 kWh battery pack, which is exceptional for an electric vehicle, and it has balanced handling and excellent cargo space. Plus, it is STILL COVERED under the balance of the factory powertrain warranty until January 2022 or 125,000 miles! Want to extend the warranty coverage on this vehicle? We can provide extended warranty options to cover this zero-emission electric SUV BUMPER-TO-BUMPER! It comes EXTREMELY WELL-EQUIPPED with: - INTEGRATED NAVIGATION SYSTEM - A PANORAMIC SUNROOF - REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY - REMOTE START - THREE-ZONE AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL with MICRO-FILTRATION - HEATED FRONT SEATS - BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY - A LARGE, RESPONSIVE TOUCHSCREEN - 19-INCH SILVER ALLOY WHEELS - A BACKUP CAMERA - A POWER LIFTGATE ...and so much more! Please note that when this vehicle was returned to Tesla, Inc. at the end of the lease it was inspected and determined to have had a previous repair to the left C pillar (the roof support structure located just behind the left rear door, on the edge of the rear window). Although extremely minor and inconsequential with regard to functionality, this repair to a rear door / rear window pillar is considered structural in nature due to its location as a welded component of the vehicle. Buy with confidence from one of the highest rated dealers in the nation & NEW JERSEY'S LARGEST INDEPENDENT DEALERSHIP! SAVE THOUSANDS off retail pricing with this magnificent condition 2013 TESLA MODEL S PERFORMANCE! We will happily size up TRADE-IN OFFERS and have EXCELLENT FINANCE OPTIONS as well, so please give us a call TODAY at 732-919-0707!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Tesla Model S Performance with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
89 Combined MPG (88 City/90 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1DP2DFP23083
Stock: 22199
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 79,326 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$29,480$2,003 Below Market
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! - NICELY LOADED MODEL S 60KWH! - LOW ORIGINAL MILES - CLEAN TITLE CLEAN CARFAX - TIRES IN GOOD SHAPE - 60KWH BATTERY (ABOUT 200-210 MILES TO A FULL CHARGE) - PREMIUM CONNECTIVITY PACKAGE - HEATED LEATHER SEATS - PANORAMIC SUNROOF - NAVIGATION AND HID HEADLIGHTS - WELL KEPT INSIDE AND OUT, BUT CERTAINLY NOT FLAWLESS. ITS IN "GOOD" SHAPE, WE WOULD NOT SAY ITS IN EXCELLENT SHAPE. JUST NORMAL WEAR AND TEAR HERE AND THERE (ESP/ WITH THE LIGHT INTERIOR, IT SHOWS STAINS A BIT EASY) - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES EVERYTHING WE KNOW IS ON OUR FAQ PAGE: WWW.STARFIRE-AUTO.COM/FAQ WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Tesla Model S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
95 Combined MPG (94 City/97 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1CG0DFP03674
Stock: DF8132572T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 31,196 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$39,996$580 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Stevens Creek - San Jose / California
Silver Metallic Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of Mercedes-Benz of Stevens Creek's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2013 Tesla Model S with 31,196mi. This 2013 Tesla Model S comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2013 Tesla Model S is the perfect example of the modern luxury. Gently driven doesn't even begin to explain how lovingly cared for this ultra-low mileage vehicle has been. More information about the 2013 Tesla Model S: The problem with electric vehicles has always been range. Tesla has dealt with this by employing bigger and better batteries in the Model S than have previously been seen in electric vehicles. Even with the smallest batteries in its most basic trim, Tesla still claims a 200+ mile range for the Model S, easily besting the range of any of its potential competitors. Beyond the drivetrain though, the Model S is a competent luxury car. There is lots of room both inside the passenger cabin and in the trunk, making the Model S both spacious and practical. The car can even be fitted with a pair of rear facing jump seats pushing the seating total up to seven. Model S ownership starts at around $62,000, making it comparable to many European large luxury sedans, and while the Model S matches most of these sedans in terms of luxury and performance, it offers other benefits they can't hope to match. This model sets itself apart with All electric drivetrain luxurious interior with plenty of space, great performance, good looks All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Tesla Model S Performance with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
89 Combined MPG (88 City/90 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1DN1DFP26071
Stock: DFP26071
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 61,635 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$31,980
Driven Auto Sales - Burbank / Illinois
TEXT OR CALL US AT 708-540-2613 Driven Auto Sales is pleased to present this 2013 Tesla Model S. This sedan by Tesla features the P85 trim and is powered by a fully electric motor. One Owner! Keyless entry, keyless start, leather seats, Tech package, carbon fiber rear spoiler, 19 inch wheels, and much more! Grandfathered into the Unlimited Super Charging at any Tesla charging station - Comes with the charger! Here at Driven Auto Sales, we pride ourselves in our selection of vehicles as well as our top notch customer service. We urge you to come in and take a look for yourself, you won't be disappointed! *STRUCTURAL DAMAGE - LEFT INNER QUARTER PANEL* - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Leather/Suede Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear-Side Airbags, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Rep at 708-229-8100 or info@drivenauto.net for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 4 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Tesla Model S Performance with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
89 Combined MPG (88 City/90 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1CP1DFP13324
Stock: 12768
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 48,403 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$35,990$1,666 Below Market
Georgia Auto World - Marietta / Georgia
**WELL MAINTAINED*TESLA MODEL S**FULL-ELECTRIC**FULL LED TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY**PANORAMIC SUNROOF**LEATHER INTERIOR**NAVIGATION**BACKUP CAMERA**ELECTRONIC PARK ASSISTANCE**ADDITIONAL FRONT TRUNK**AIR CONDITIONING**HEATED SEATS**POWER TRUNK**KEYLESS ENTRY**CUSTOM DRIVE OPTIONS (COMFORTSTANDARDSPORT)**APP ENABLED (SPOTIFYABCI HEART RADIO)**AM/FM RADIO**DUAL FRONT CLIMATE CONTROL**FRONT MULTI ADJUSTABLE POWER SEATS**STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS**TRACTION CONTROL**CRUISE CONTROL**TIRE PRESSURE MONITOR**TRIP COMPUTER**FULLY DETAILED INSIDE AND OUT**NON SMOKER**READY FOR YOU**BEST DEALS BEGIN OFFERED**WHY LOOK ANYWHERE ELSE**FINANCING AVAILABLE**AGGRESSIVELY PRICE**OUR CARS ARE CERTIFIED**THROUGH OUR MECHANICS AND COME COME PRE-INSPECTED. OPEN 7 DAYS...MON-SAT 9-7PM... SUNDAYS BY APPOINTMENTS 12-5**TRADES WELCOMED**CALL NOW**770-485-9856
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Tesla Model S Performance with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
89 Combined MPG (88 City/90 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1DN8DFP26861
Stock: P26821
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 84,646 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$30,996
Grubbs Nissan - Bedford / Texas
2013 Tesla Model S Silver 3-Phase/4-Pole Electric w/High-Performance Drive Inverter 1-Speed Automatic Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. RWD Leather, Navigation GPS, Bluetooth Handsfree Phone, Sunroof / Moonroof, Back Up Camera.This car has been through a multi-point inspection by an ASE Certified Mechanic. All applicable maintenance deemed necessary for a vehicle of this age and miles has been performed. Car has been fully detailed for as near a new car experience as possible, ready for immediate delivery. We work with all credit types from good to bad. Get pre-approved in minutes at:https://www.grubbsnissan.com/financing/application-short.htmDallas Fort Worth Used Car Superstore located in the Mid-Cities region of North Texas. We look forward to seeing you here soon.Performance 88/90 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Tesla Model S Performance with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
89 Combined MPG (88 City/90 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1CP2DFP06799
Stock: N24292B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 49,196 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$35,676$341 Below Market
Maserati of Stevens Creek - San Jose / California
Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. You can find this 2013 Tesla Model S and many others like it at Mercedes-Benz of Stevens Creek. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The Tesla Model S 's pristine good looks were combined with the Tesla high standard of excellence in order to make this a unique find. This 2013 Tesla Model S has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. More information about the 2013 Tesla Model S: The problem with electric vehicles has always been range. Tesla has dealt with this by employing bigger and better batteries in the Model S than have previously been seen in electric vehicles. Even with the smallest batteries in its most basic trim, Tesla still claims a 200+ mile range for the Model S, easily besting the range of any of its potential competitors. Beyond the drivetrain though, the Model S is a competent luxury car. There is lots of room both inside the passenger cabin and in the trunk, making the Model S both spacious and practical. The car can even be fitted with a pair of rear facing jump seats pushing the seating total up to seven. Model S ownership starts at around $62,000, making it comparable to many European large luxury sedans, and while the Model S matches most of these sedans in terms of luxury and performance, it offers other benefits they can't hope to match. Interesting features of this model are All electric drivetrain luxurious interior with plenty of space, great performance, good looks All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Tesla Model S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
95 Combined MPG (94 City/97 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1CN3DFP05904
Stock: DFP05904
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 85,912 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$32,995
Inline Auto Sales - Fuquay-Varina / North Carolina
PANORAMIC SUNROOF NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Tesla Model S Performance with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
89 Combined MPG (88 City/90 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1DP7DFP05615
Stock: P05615
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 65,650 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$31,995$1,117 Below Market
Mark Kia - Scottsdale / Arizona
((***BUY ONLINE WITH HOME DELIVERY**NAVIGATION**PANORAMIC ROOF**BACKUP CAMERA**BLUETOOTH**NEW OPTIONAL WHEEL/TIRE PACKAGE IN ADDITION TO INTERNET PRICE**HEATED SEATS**CRUISE CONTROL**TILT WHEEL**DUAL POWER SEATS**CLEAN CARFAX**ASE CERTIFIED TOP TO BOTTOM SERVICE INSPECTION**TRADES WELCOME**)) 2013 Tesla Model S RWD 1-Speed Automatic Electric Automatic temperature control, Delay-off headlights, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front side impact airbags, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Knee airbag, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Power steering, Radio: AM/FM/HD/USB w/17 Capacitive Touch Screen, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Trip computer. Advertised prices are subject to tax, title, license, registration, dealer documentary fee, and finance charges. Most vehicles are subject to reconditioning fees and costs for dealer installed accessories. These fees and costs are not included in the advertised price. Second key, floor mats, or owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Prices subject to change. Vehicles are subject to prior sale. 2013 Tesla Model S Base
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Tesla Model S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
95 Combined MPG (94 City/97 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1CG1DFP14800
Stock: KP6032
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 96,905 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$28,995
Trust Auto - Sykesville / Maryland
Trust Auto has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this Loaded 2013 Tesla Model S 60 4-Door Luxury Electric Sedan. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Tesla Model S is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. Rest assured, this vehicle was well care for. In fact, previous service records are included. Although this 2013 Tesla Model S is technically a pre-owned vehicle, the clean and spotless interior could fool even the toughest critic. You will never have to worry about keeping up with traffic in this Tesla Model S as it packs a beast under the hood. They say beauty is on the inside and once you experience the unbelievable options in this Tesla Model S, you'll agree that this is one beautiful vehicle. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Tesla Model S is in a league of its own This vehicle comes with a navigation system. That doesn't mean you won't get lost. But it does mean you won't stay lost. These tires look to be recently changed. More information about the 2013 Tesla Model S: The problem with electric vehicles has always been range. Tesla has dealt with this by employing bigger and better batteries in the Model S than have previously been seen in electric vehicles. Even with the smallest batteries in its most basic trim, Tesla still claims a 200+ mile range for the Model S, easily besting the range of any of its potential competitors. Beyond the drivetrain though, the Model S is a competent luxury car. There is lots of room both inside the passenger cabin and in the trunk, making the Model S both spacious and practical. The car can even be fitted with a pair of rear facing jump seats pushing the seating total up to seven. Model S ownership starts at around $62,000, making it comparable to many European large luxury sedans, and while the Model S matches most of these sedans in terms of luxury and performance, it offers other benefits they can't hope to match. Interesting features of this model are All electric drivetrain luxurious interior with plenty of space, great performance, good looks *30 DAYS / 1000 MILES POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIALS)* *TRADE INS ARE WELCOME* Trust Auto is one of the top pre-owned vehicle dealer in Maryland. We provide quality vehicles of various makes and models with the most competitive prices in the region. Trust Auto is dedicated to make your vehicle shopping experience hassle free and straight forward. With that in mind we fully inspect, service and detail all cars in the lot. We are open 6 days a week now FOR YOU!!! Monday - Saturday 9am - 7pm. Some vehicle information and pricing may be unintentionally missing or inaccurate, and Trust Auto will endeavor to correct such discrepancies in a commercially reasonable manner after being notified of any errors. Pricing errors and listing errors are considered invalid and may not be honored at the sole discretion of Trust Auto. Prices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, $895 PDI & $299 Dealer Processing Fees. Please contact seller for vehicle availability. All vehicles with PDI are sold with a 30 day / 1,000 mile warranty OR with a 3 month / 4,500 mile warranty if vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned! EPA mileage estimates are provided for comparison purposes only. Actual mileage may vary depending on driving conditions, driving habits, and vehicle maintenance. Mileage listings are estimates and are not necessarily accurate odometer readings.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Tesla Model S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
95 Combined MPG (94 City/97 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1CG3DFP04723
Stock: PP04723
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 24,767 milesDelivery Available*
$36,990
Carvana - Phoenix - Phoenix / Arizona
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Tesla Model S Performance with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
89 Combined MPG (88 City/90 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1DN4DFP18045
Stock: 2000627454
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 77,713 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$34,500$449 Below Market
Lexus of Cerritos - Cerritos / California
Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Includes: GREEN METALLIC TAN, NAPA LEATHER SEAT TRIM Leather Seats *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. About this model: The problem with electric vehicles has always been range. Tesla has dealt with this by employing bigger and better batteries in the Model S than have previously been seen in electric vehicles. Even with the smallest batteries in its most basic trim, Tesla still claims a 200+ mile range for the Model S, easily besting the range of any of its potential competitors. Beyond the drivetrain though, the Model S is a competent luxury car. There is lots of room both inside the passenger cabin and in the trunk, making the Model S both spacious and practical. The car can even be fitted with a pair of rear facing jump seats pushing the seating total up to seven. Model S ownership starts at around $62,000, making it comparable to many European large luxury sedans, and while the Model S matches most of these sedans in terms of luxury and performance, it offers other benefits they can't hope to match. Strengths of this model include All electric drivetrain luxurious interior with plenty of space, great performance, good looks Click for more information, Call to set up an appointment, or better yet, come on down to Lexus of Cerritos and get behind the wheel and test drive it today! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Tesla Model S Performance with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
89 Combined MPG (88 City/90 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1DP9DFP18625
Stock: DFP18625
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-27-2020
