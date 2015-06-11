Used 2013 Tesla Model S for Sale Near Me

Trust Auto - Sykesville / Maryland

Trust Auto has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this Loaded 2013 Tesla Model S 60 4-Door Luxury Electric Sedan. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Tesla Model S is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. Rest assured, this vehicle was well care for. In fact, previous service records are included. Although this 2013 Tesla Model S is technically a pre-owned vehicle, the clean and spotless interior could fool even the toughest critic. You will never have to worry about keeping up with traffic in this Tesla Model S as it packs a beast under the hood. They say beauty is on the inside and once you experience the unbelievable options in this Tesla Model S, you'll agree that this is one beautiful vehicle. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Tesla Model S is in a league of its own This vehicle comes with a navigation system. That doesn't mean you won't get lost. But it does mean you won't stay lost. These tires look to be recently changed. More information about the 2013 Tesla Model S: The problem with electric vehicles has always been range. Tesla has dealt with this by employing bigger and better batteries in the Model S than have previously been seen in electric vehicles. Even with the smallest batteries in its most basic trim, Tesla still claims a 200+ mile range for the Model S, easily besting the range of any of its potential competitors. Beyond the drivetrain though, the Model S is a competent luxury car. There is lots of room both inside the passenger cabin and in the trunk, making the Model S both spacious and practical. The car can even be fitted with a pair of rear facing jump seats pushing the seating total up to seven. Model S ownership starts at around $62,000, making it comparable to many European large luxury sedans, and while the Model S matches most of these sedans in terms of luxury and performance, it offers other benefits they can't hope to match. Interesting features of this model are All electric drivetrain luxurious interior with plenty of space, great performance, good looks *30 DAYS / 1000 MILES POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIALS)* *TRADE INS ARE WELCOME* Trust Auto is one of the top pre-owned vehicle dealer in Maryland. We provide quality vehicles of various makes and models with the most competitive prices in the region. Trust Auto is dedicated to make your vehicle shopping experience hassle free and straight forward. With that in mind we fully inspect, service and detail all cars in the lot. We are open 6 days a week now FOR YOU!!! Monday - Saturday 9am - 7pm. Some vehicle information and pricing may be unintentionally missing or inaccurate, and Trust Auto will endeavor to correct such discrepancies in a commercially reasonable manner after being notified of any errors. Pricing errors and listing errors are considered invalid and may not be honored at the sole discretion of Trust Auto. Prices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, $895 PDI & $299 Dealer Processing Fees. Please contact seller for vehicle availability. All vehicles with PDI are sold with a 30 day / 1,000 mile warranty OR with a 3 month / 4,500 mile warranty if vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned! EPA mileage estimates are provided for comparison purposes only. Actual mileage may vary depending on driving conditions, driving habits, and vehicle maintenance. Mileage listings are estimates and are not necessarily accurate odometer readings.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Tesla Model S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet .

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

95 Combined MPG ( 94 City/ 97 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5YJSA1CG3DFP04723

Stock: PP04723

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-29-2020