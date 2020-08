Used 2018 Tesla Model S for Sale Near Me

Tesla is a great car with industry changing features. The technology is great but it is definitely not a full self driving car but a supercharged cruise control. Still much better than most any car out there. Having and electric car with no gas fill is great but don't be fooled by the advertised range. You will not get close to it unless you keep it under 35 mph and in 70 degree weather. Sales process was horrible for me. I was expecting a new car with all the advertised features but received an older version with a lot of features missing including satellite radio, heating steering wheel, etc. Tesla gave me some free perks to try to make up for it but when you pay this much for a car you expect to get what was advertised. Car also came with a defective wind shield. After replacing it and spending about 30 days in service over the last 5 months I'm still having rattling noises. Car also makes a grumbling noise when you floor the accelerator. Tesla says this is normal and there is no fix for it. One of the top features of this car is the acceleration. Too bad it sounds like it's going to fall apart when you floor it. Service is horrible compared to Audi. You make an appointment on-line (no one to talk to), when you bring in your car it sits for 3 days before any one works on it, when you call the service department no one answers your call, car comes back dirty and seems no one test drives the car after service has been performed.

