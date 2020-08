Used 2016 BMW i3 for Sale Near Me

MINI of Stevens Creek - Santa Clara / California

Fluid Black W/Highlight Bmw I Blue Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Tera Dalbergia Brown; Full Natural Leather Upholstery This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. Thank you for your interest in one of Mini of Stevens Creek's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2016 BMW i3 with 36,291mi. This BMW includes: WHEELS: 20 Tires - Front All-Season Aluminum Wheels Tires - Rear Performance TERA WORLD Tires - Front All-Season Aluminum Wheels Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Power Door Locks Keyless Entry Tires - Rear All-Season FLUID BLACK W/HIGHLIGHT BMW PARKING ASSISTANT PACKAGE Automatic Parking Rear Parking Aid Back-Up Camera TERA DALBERGIA BROWN, FULL NATURAL LEATHER UPHOLSTERY Leather Seats TECHNOLOGY & DRIVING ASSISTANT PACKAGE Navigation System Adaptive Cruise Control Hard Disk Drive Media Storage MP3 Player *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This 2016 BMW i3 comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. You deserve a vehicle designed for higher expectations. This BMW i3 delivers with a luxurious, well-appointed interior and world-class engineering. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage BMW i3. A rare find these days. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the BMW i3 . This 2016 i3 has extra options like the BMW navigation system. The additional feature will keep you safe and will make this BMW i3 even more dependable. More information about the 2016 BMW i3: The BMW i3 is part of the new wave of electric and hybrid cars that are becoming more and more popular in the U.S. The i3 has relatively compact external dimensions, but still has a very usable cabin with surprising amounts of interior space. Standard equipment levels are high and the i3 generally aims to compete in the compact premium segment, offering buyers plenty of luxury features in a car that is perhaps a little smaller than the traditional luxury cars of old. Of course, the electric drivetrain is what really separates the i3 from its competitors. In standard form, it offers a combination of usable range and remarkably fast charging times. With the optional range extender equipped, the system offers functionality similar to other hybrid cars on the market such as the Chevrolet Volt. The i3 uses a range-extending gasoline engine exclusively as a generator, providing electric power to the rear wheel motors. The i3 base price starts at under $43,000, while versions equipped with a range extender start at around $46,000. Strengths of this model include Small footprint, electric drivetrain, efficient usage of space, good driving dynamics, and full of cutting-edge technology Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2016 BMW i3? This is it. This BMW includes: WHEELS: 20 Tires - Front All-Season Aluminum Wheels Tires - Rear Performance TERA WORLD Tires - Front All-Season Aluminum Wheels Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Power Door Locks Keyless Entry Tires - Rear All-Season FLUID BLACK W/HIGHLIGHT BMW PARKING ASSISTANT PACKAGE Automatic Parking Rear Parking Aid Back-Up Camera TERA DALBERGIA BROWN, FULL NATURAL LEATHER UPHOLSTERY Leather Seats TECHNOLOGY & DRIVING ASSISTANT PACKAGE Navigation System Adaptive Cruise Control Hard Disk Drive Media Storage MP3 Player *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* You deserve a vehicle designed for higher expectations. This BMW i3 delivers with a luxurious, well-appointed interior and world-class engineering. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the BMW i3 . Let's be honest, not everyone wants to set a course blindly into the dark. For those of us that don't, there are vehicles like this with stellar navigation systems. More information about the 2016 BMW i3: The BMW i3 is part of the new wave of electric and hybrid cars that are becoming more and more popular in the U.S. The i3 has relatively compact external dimensions, but still has a very usable cabin with surprising amounts of interior space. Standard equipment levels are high and the i3 generally aims to compete in the compact premium segment, offering buyers plenty of luxury features in a car that is perhaps a little smaller than the traditional luxury cars of old. Of course, the electric drivetrain is what really separates the i3 from its competitors. In standard form, it offers a combination of usable range and remarkably fast charging times. With the optional range extender equipped, the system offers functionality similar to other hybrid cars on the market such as the Chevrolet Volt. The i3 uses a range-extending gasoline engine exclusively as a generator, providing electric power to the rear wheel motors. The i3 base price starts at under $43,000, while versions equipped with a range extender start at around $46,000. Interesting features of this model are Small footprint, electric drivetrain, efficient usage of space, good driving dynamics, and full of cutting-edge technology *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. *Sanitization claims are valid for all vegetative, non-spore forming bacteria. Efficacy claims for Clorox Total 360 Disinfectant Cleaner per Federal EPA-approved master label and when product used as directed. (c) 2019 Clorox Professional Products Company.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 BMW i3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

124 Combined MPG ( N/A City/ 111 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBY1Z2C54GV556580

Stock: GV556580

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-21-2020