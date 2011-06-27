Vehicle overview

"Sleek," "desirable," "luxurious," "powerful" and "inspiring" are all words that one typically uses to describe the latest European luxury sedan. But in this case, they also describe America's latest and best homegrown electric vehicle, the 2014 Tesla Model S. With its luxury sedan accommodations, pulse-quickening performance, world-class handling and unmatched range, the Model S is a huge departure from the typical electric car. Yet thanks to a thoroughly modern interpretation of interior design and a host of advanced technological features (including an all-wheel-drive model and a rapidly expanding Supercharger network), the Model S also serves as a new benchmark for all vehicles, electric or otherwise.

Despite these many virtues, the Tesla Model S is not exclusive to the ultra-wealthy. Pricing for the base model starts around $70,000 when new, and that's not including a federal tax credit. While this isn't exactly chump change, the base model's EPA-estimated range of 208 miles is more than double that of any other electric vehicle. To get the most out of your Model S ownership, though, we'd recommend the bigger (and more expensive) 85 kWh battery pack, which provides greater performance and an as much as 265 miles of range.

Considering the Model S is a new type of car coming from a new, relatively tiny automaker that has just one previous car under its belt (the Roadster), perhaps it doesn't come as a surprise that there are some inevitable bugs to work out. You can read about our year-long experience with our own Model S with the 85 kWh battery and third-row seating option. Reliability was subpar at least in comparison to other, more established cars, but we've been impressed with the Model S's overall versatility and Tesla's prompt warranty service repairs.

At the same time, it doesn't quite match the interior quality and refinement of more established luxury brands that benefit from decades of experience building the finest cars in the world. Among that group, the diesel-powered 2014 Audi A7 and hybrid 2014 Porsche Panamera similarly have one eye set on performance and the other on Mother Earth. Alternately, you might also consider the innovative 2014 BMW i8, a new two-door plug-in hybrid.

Yet there's literally nothing else like the all-electric Tesla Model S on the road today, and likely won't be for many years to come. Whether you're attracted to the affordable base model or go all-in for a fully loaded P85D version, you're assured of one of the most noteworthy cars since the introduction of the Ford Model T. Better yet, the Tesla is nearly sacrifice-free, as it rides and drives as well as some of the world's best luxury sedans.