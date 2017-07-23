Used 2017 Tesla Model S for Sale Near Me
558 listings
- 29,259 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$54,997$3,682 Below Market
- 37,077 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$45,900$7,466 Below Market
- 11,684 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$58,900$3,474 Below Market
- 39,114 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$45,989
- 43,336 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$40,480
- 53,376 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$52,182$5,081 Below Market
- 45,385 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$40,980
- 24,394 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$60,999$2,369 Below Market
- 16,336 milesLemon history, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$47,995
- 29,497 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$47,980$6,901 Below Market
- 9,897 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$63,980
- 7,276 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$65,499$1,476 Below Market
- 11,374 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$60,000$3,670 Below Market
- 24,035 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$51,995$1,598 Below Market
- 31,234 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$49,787$1,793 Below Market
- 30,935 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$55,995$1,678 Below Market
- 29,154 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$44,998$1,755 Below Market
- 31,621 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$49,180
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Tesla Model S searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Tesla Model S
Read recent reviews for the Tesla Model S
Write a reviewSee all 20 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.420 Reviews
Report abuse
Roger Peng,07/23/2017
75 4dr Sedan (electric DD)
I read a lot of rave reviews prior to purchase, and I come from a Porsche. Yet, this car still exceeds expectations and amazes me to no end. Power delivery is so instant and smooth that you almost feel like you're floating through air. After driving this car, any gas car now feels outdated. People say the car is expensive, but you get so much for your money, and you get stuff money can't buy elsewhere, such as the amazing auto pilot with lane change capability, parallel and perpendicular self parking, over the air software updates, free LTE web surfing and music streaming etc. Operational convenience and user experience is off the charts. I never use my key. Just go to the car; door handle opens automatically; sit down and drive. Some people say the fit and finish doesn't measure up to other high end marques. That's not so much the case after the 2016 refresh with Model X style seats. The fact is that the interior is extremely comfortable. After a long drive you are guaranteed to feel more pampered than in a Rolls Royce, because most of the coachwork stuff is just visual, and doesn't really provide additional comfort. I drove a Jaguar sedan for many years when that was considered the magic carpet ride. Compared to a Model S it's not even in the same league. Besides the attributes of the car itself, there are just so many benefits to ownership, like never having to go to the gas station, never having to take the car to get a smog check, never having to get an oil change, reduced need for brake service due to regen, car pool lane privilege, etc.. As far as I can see, this car has no competition, and I can't see how anyone would opt to spend similar money on a Mercedes, BMW or Lexus.
Related Tesla Model S info
