Used 2017 Tesla Model S for Sale Near Me

558 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Model S Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 558 listings
  • 2017 Tesla Model S 90D in Gray
    used

    2017 Tesla Model S 90D

    29,259 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Five Star Dealer
    Great Deal

    $54,997

    $3,682 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Tesla Model S 60D in Silver
    used

    2017 Tesla Model S 60D

    37,077 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $45,900

    $7,466 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Tesla Model S 100D in Silver
    used

    2017 Tesla Model S 100D

    11,684 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $58,900

    $3,474 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Tesla Model S 75D in Silver
    used

    2017 Tesla Model S 75D

    39,114 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $45,989

    Details
  • 2017 Tesla Model S 75 in Black
    used

    2017 Tesla Model S 75

    43,336 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $40,480

    Details
  • 2017 Tesla Model S 100D
    used

    2017 Tesla Model S 100D

    53,376 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $52,182

    $5,081 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Tesla Model S 75 in Gray
    used

    2017 Tesla Model S 75

    45,385 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $40,980

    Details
  • 2017 Tesla Model S 100D in Gray
    used

    2017 Tesla Model S 100D

    24,394 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $60,999

    $2,369 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Tesla Model S 75D in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Tesla Model S 75D

    16,336 miles
    Lemon history, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $47,995

    Details
  • 2017 Tesla Model S 60D in Black
    used

    2017 Tesla Model S 60D

    29,497 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $47,980

    $6,901 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Tesla Model S 100D in Black
    used

    2017 Tesla Model S 100D

    9,897 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $63,980

    Details
  • 2017 Tesla Model S 100D in Gray
    used

    2017 Tesla Model S 100D

    7,276 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $65,499

    $1,476 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Tesla Model S 90D in Black
    used

    2017 Tesla Model S 90D

    11,374 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $60,000

    $3,670 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Tesla Model S 75D in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Tesla Model S 75D

    24,035 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $51,995

    $1,598 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Tesla Model S 75D in Black
    used

    2017 Tesla Model S 75D

    31,234 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $49,787

    $1,793 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Tesla Model S 90D in Black
    used

    2017 Tesla Model S 90D

    30,935 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $55,995

    $1,678 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Tesla Model S 75 in Black
    used

    2017 Tesla Model S 75

    29,154 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $44,998

    $1,755 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Tesla Model S 75D in Gray
    used

    2017 Tesla Model S 75D

    31,621 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $49,180

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Tesla Model S

Read recent reviews for the Tesla Model S
Overall Consumer Rating
4.420 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 20 reviews
  • 5
    (75%)
  • 4
    (5%)
  • 3
    (5%)
  • 2
    (10%)
  • 1
    (5%)
Never seizes to amaze
Roger Peng,07/23/2017
75 4dr Sedan (electric DD)
I read a lot of rave reviews prior to purchase, and I come from a Porsche. Yet, this car still exceeds expectations and amazes me to no end. Power delivery is so instant and smooth that you almost feel like you're floating through air. After driving this car, any gas car now feels outdated. People say the car is expensive, but you get so much for your money, and you get stuff money can't buy elsewhere, such as the amazing auto pilot with lane change capability, parallel and perpendicular self parking, over the air software updates, free LTE web surfing and music streaming etc. Operational convenience and user experience is off the charts. I never use my key. Just go to the car; door handle opens automatically; sit down and drive. Some people say the fit and finish doesn't measure up to other high end marques. That's not so much the case after the 2016 refresh with Model X style seats. The fact is that the interior is extremely comfortable. After a long drive you are guaranteed to feel more pampered than in a Rolls Royce, because most of the coachwork stuff is just visual, and doesn't really provide additional comfort. I drove a Jaguar sedan for many years when that was considered the magic carpet ride. Compared to a Model S it's not even in the same league. Besides the attributes of the car itself, there are just so many benefits to ownership, like never having to go to the gas station, never having to take the car to get a smog check, never having to get an oil change, reduced need for brake service due to regen, car pool lane privilege, etc.. As far as I can see, this car has no competition, and I can't see how anyone would opt to spend similar money on a Mercedes, BMW or Lexus.
Report abuse
