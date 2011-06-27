Vehicle overview

Here's a dilemma that many can relate to: When my luxury sedan's lease is up, should I upgrade to the Bentley or the Rolls? Though the crew from Crewe undoubtedly makes exceptional automobiles, the Rolls-Royce name is known the world over for unparalleled luxury. You could go for one of the range-topping Phantom variants, but if you want a slightly sportier driving experience or simply want to save some cash, consider the smaller and more agile 2016 Rolls-Royce Ghost.

Although you could describe it as a "baby Phantom," the Ghost gives up little in the way of luxury accoutrements. You still get four-zone climate control, custom-colored umbrellas in the front door pockets, a button that closes the rear doors and floating wheel caps that always ensure the RR logo is facing the right way. There's a little less rear legroom, but the extended-wheelbase Ghost remedies that while supplying additional road-going presence. Thanks to 7 Series sedan bones from parent company BMW, the Ghost feels more lithe than the Phantom when the road bends, and it is quicker in a straight line as well.

Following last year's significant refresh, the Rolls-Royce Ghost (the Series II, Rolls-Royce calls it) gets a few minor upgrades for 2016. Front massaging seats are now standard, and there is additional leather on passenger touch points. New options include headrest cushions (pillows) for the rear seats, brushed aluminum interior trim and a metal engraved VIN plate. On standard-wheelbase Ghosts, the Starlight headliner is available, in which fiber-optic lights shine through hundreds of holes in the headliner to imitate a starry night sky.

Few luxury vehicles can compete with the Ghost's opulent interior dressing, unique features and seemingly endless customization options. The Bentley in the opening question could be either the sporty Flying Spur or more stately Mulsanne; both are high-powered and extremely luxurious. The 2016 Mercedes-Maybach S600 oozes sensibility more than outright prestige, but it's undoubtedly modern and high-tech. Still wondering what to get next? Maybe the solution is to just get the Roller and a Bentley.