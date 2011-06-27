Vehicle overview

With a base price starting north of a quarter-million dollars when new, a length of nearly 18 feet and a curb weight equal to that of a full-size SUV, the 2013 Rolls-Royce Ghost probably wouldn't strike you as a "baby," "junior" or entry-level anything. Yet that's what this smaller, less costly sibling to the company's more massive Phantom sedan is often called. Whatever cute moniker you may assign to it, the Ghost is nothing less than a world-class ultra-luxury sedan that lacks nothing in terms of prestige, engineering or appointments.

Should any of your country club associates still kid you about cheaping out, you can remind them that for most folks the Ghost is the smarter choice over the Phantom. With its more "petite" dimensions, the Ghost offers greater maneuverability and parking ease, which make it a better choice as a daily driver. It also feels relatively agile around turns while still delivering a magic carpet ride over the bumps. Given that the Phantom is based on the same platform as the BMW 7 Series, this should come as no surprise. Yet its stately presence at rest and effortless demeanor while cruising at high speeds are unmistakably Rolls-Royce.

Though old advertisements had the company giving engine outputs as "adequate," today Rolls-Royce will happily boast about the brawn under the hood. With 563 horsepower and 575 pound-feet of torque, the Ghost's mighty twin-turbo V12 even outguns the Phantom's V12 engine. Thusly blessed, this "baby Rolls" can sprint to 60 mph about as quickly as a Mustang GT.

Of course, you'd expect the Ghost's cabin to be handsome, exquisitely constructed and packed with luxury features. Although we'd doubt you'd be nothing less than impressed, it's hard to argue that it's really that much better than what you'll find in a 2013 Audi A8L, 2013 Jaguar XJL Ultimate or 2013 Mercedes-Benz S550. All tick off nearly the same boxes as the Ghost, while costing perhaps only half as much. But fine as they are, none of these other cars is a Rolls-Royce, and even the more expensive 2013 Bentley Mulsanne can't truly match the presence and prestige carried by a car with the Spirit of Ecstasy atop its radiator grille. That the Ghost happens to be a "baby," "entry-level" or "cheaper" Rolls matters not.