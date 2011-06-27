Vehicle overview

Although flagship luxury sedans offer awe-inspiring performance and fine interior detailing, they also still hail from mainstream automakers that pump out hundreds of thousands of cars a year. If you want something truly exceptional and rare, you'll need to take a step up. And there are few better ways to step up than the 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost.

While the Ghost is the least expensive vehicle in the Rolls-Royce lineup, it gives up little to its Phantom big brother. In fact, it even surpasses the Phantom in a few key areas. As the smaller (and actually more powerful) vehicle, the 2015 Ghost is the quicker of the two and boasts greater handling abilities. It is also easier to drive on a day-to-day basis, which is important to consider if you don't have a full-time chauffeur on the payroll.

If you prefer lounging in the back, you'll find plenty of room to stretch out and enjoy the Ghost's finer details, such as the picnic tables located on the rear seatbacks, or the massaging outboard seats. If you need the kind of space usually required by an NBA center, you can opt for the extended-wheelbase body style, which comes quite close to matching the Phantom for rear legroom.

This year's Ghost also boasts a few updates. The front fascia, hood and grille surround are all a little different, but nothing that the casual observer would note. More apparent are the chrome trim pieces beneath the grille and LED headlights. The seats have been redesigned, gaining additional adjustment and new contouring to help improve comfort for both front and rear occupants.

The 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost is such an exquisite (and expensive) vehicle that it has few true rivals that can match its flawless interior detailing and serene ride. The 2015 Bentley Mulsanne is Bentley's top sedan and similar in price and road-going presence. If you desire greater athleticism, Bentley's Flying Spur would work out well. Less expensive (but mainstream) options might include the 2015 Audi A8 and 2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class. But only the Ghost can deliver the Rolls-Royce experience, and it's fair to say it's the brand's best car.